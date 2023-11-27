Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United 'need to be better' after demoralising defeat to Bournemouth

It's one step forward then two steps back for Sheffield United, who were beaten comprehensively by relegation rivals Bournemouth on Saturday.

A brace from Marcus Tavernier, along with Justin Kluivert pouncing on a poor mistake from United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, meant that all three points were sent back to Dorset.

Oli McBurnie's 90'+7 finish to make it 3-1 ended up being nothing more than a consolation goal.

For Bournemouth, the victory is a crucial one. Because of Everton's ten-point deduction, The Cherries are now seven points clear of the drop zone. Sheffield United, on the other hand, are now four points adrift from safety.

The result has led to Blades fans calling for Paul Heckingbottom to move on. After picking up just four points at home all season, it's easy to see why the Bramall Lane faithful are losing patience.

Paul Heckingbottom: "We need points wherever they come"

Sheffield United were in good form going into this game. Before the international break, United secured their first win of the season at home to Wolves. Before that, a hard-earned point away at Brighton showed us that United do have the organisation and gusto to grind out results and give themselves a fighting chance of staying up.

Perhaps the international break came at the wrong time for Sheffield United, because all of that determination we had previously seen was completely absent on Saturday.

"We started poorly and then when we were going to give ourselves an opportunity to get back into the game, we conceded two really poor goals," said Heckingbottom.

"When you're conceding goals like that, particularly, in this league, you're not going to give yourselves a chance."

"But we can't hide behind that, before that we have to be better. We dropped well below our standards that we've set this season, particularly in the last two games."

"Mistakes are mistakes, we have to make sure we perform better and get that out of our system for next week which is another big game."

"We know as a group that that wasn't good enough. We need to be better and generally, we have been. We did keep going until the end, the effort was that but we dropped below our usual standards."

"You've got no option but to pick yourself up. There is always another game. A tricky game away but a team that is down there with us."

"Regardless of who we're playing, we're fighting for points to stay in this league. We can't put all our eggs in any one basket, we need points wherever they come."

Oli McBurnie: "We were miles off it"​​​​​​

One positive for Sheffield United is that front man Oli McBurnie has now scored two goals in the last three games he has played in.

If United are going to turn this around, McBurnie's hold-up play, and his ability to be in the right place at the right time inside the box will be critical.

However, he still recognises that the team as a whole is nowhere near the level it needs to be to survive the drop.

"It is very fresh so all I know is that it is nowhere near good enough. It’s strange it sort of looks like they took us by surprise when we knew what they were going to be about," said the Scotsman.

"There is no point coming out here making excuses, we were just miles off it today and we deserve it, we got beat."

"We just spoke about it in the dressing room, straight from the start it wasn’t a performance we had been speaking about and the boys had done in the last few games, it is a strange one, we can’t put our finger on it, we can’t make any excuses for it. It is not good enough. We need to be better next week in the big game."

"We need to look at ourselves, nobody is going to help us, nobody is going to make it easier for us. We are the boys out there. The performance levels from the boys are nowhere near what we needed to be at today."

"Only we can sort it. We’ll do the analysis and look back at it. I’m sure the gaffer will say a few hard truths that need to be heard, it’s probably what we need. We’ve got a big game next week and we’ll put everything in the past."

"I think me and Anel Ahmedhodzic were a bit disappointed not to play today but the gaffer's probably made the right decision because we were miles off it when we came on. I think having a few boys back for the game next week will be better, but at the end of the day, it is down to us. The performance levels were nowhere near good enough to get a result in this division."

Sheffield United have another must-win game next week at Burnley. Bournemouth will host high-flying Aston Villa.