Cody Gakpo targeting silverware as Liverpool 2.0 takes shape

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is targeting silverware as Jurgen Klopp's side look to return to the ascendancy.

The Reds, who missed out on Champions League qualification last season after a year-long malaise, sit two points off the Premier League summit, emboldened by the arrivals of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch.

Klopp's side, who have recorded nine consecutive home victories, are also a win away from the Carabao Cup semi-final, whilst qualification into the Europa League knockouts will be secured if defeat is avoided against LASK on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's tie with LASK, Gakpo, said: "I think we are in a different situation to last year. We are doing good at the moment. We can obviously do better. But we are working hard and improving. We are in a good moment.

"I think what we want to achieve this season is to win trophies together. We are on the right track but we have to keep going, keep winning the games.

"Last season at the end, we also had a good run at the end of the season. Everybody just said to each other that we have to continue that run and take it back to the new season. That's what we did. We've started the season off really well and It's on us now to keep going."

Gakpo's international teammate, Gravenberch, has hit the ground running with his ubiquitous presence and quicksilver feet.

The Dutch forward said: "He's a really good player. He's someone that is comfortable with the ball. Receiving is outstanding. He can turn and run with the ball, give a good pass as well. He's a great player."

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Gakpo, who has scored four goals this season, has been deployed on both flanks as well as a lone striker, also showcasing cameos as an auxiliary midfielder.

On his versatility, he said: "Obviously I've played in a few different positions - striker, midfield and left wing.

"I think I can do better, obviously. You want to improve every day, you want to become a better player all the time. I think it went well - but it can be better as well, just working hard to become a better player.

"I think last season I played almost every game as a striker. This season as a striker, or as a midfielder.

"I just focus on those two positions really and show what I can do and try to be the best player I can be."

Alisson and Jota sidelined

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to miss the next two weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Manchester City on Saturday, while Diogo Jota is set for an extended period on the sidelines after he was withdrawn early in the second half.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, 31, is expected to return for Manchester United's visit to Anfield in December, however. No timeframe has been set for Jota's return.

“Both are out [against LASK],” Klopp said.

“With Ali it’s a bit lesser, so we have to see, not day by day. He cannot play tomorrow or Sunday. Probably not the week after. Should be then kind of OK.

“Diogo will take a little bit longer, we don't know exactly how long. It's a bit more severe, so we will have to see.”

Thiago Alcantara, who has not featured since April, and Andy Robertson, recovering from shoulder surgery, are still not in contention.

Klopp added: "In this busy time we need all the boys available. We have already a lot not available. Thiago and Robbo are out and now Diogo and Ali, that's massive. It would be great if nothing else will happen but that's unlikely. We have to make sure we really share the intensity between the group.”