'The future is bright' - Jurgen Klopp lauds imperious Jarell Quansah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the future is bright regarding Jarell Quansah, vindicating the clubs' decision not to purchase a defender last summer.

Quansah, 20, performed stoutly against LASK as Liverpool cantered to the Europa League knockout stage after a 4-0 vanquish against the Austrian side at Anfield.

The equanimous centre-back completed the most passes on the pitch (60) and defended assiduously as The Reds kept their fifth home clean sheet in six games. Adept on the ball, he has completed the most passes on the pitch in each of his last four starts for the club.

On how far Quansah can go, Klopp told VAVEL: "Look, for us that’s absolutely perfect [Quansah's form]. Jarell played a super game. But, by the way, the last line tonight, starting from the right… Joey, top, top, top; Ibou, top. That we took him off was a medical decision. No risks, stuff like this, give him minutes but not too long and Jarell played a super game, that's true. That couldn't be better news for the club to be honest. I think before this season a lot of people told us we should buy a centre-half.

"We knew we had Jarell. Did we know that he would show up like this? No, not exactly, but we were pretty hopeful, so the future is bright. It's cool. Our own boy, calm on the ball, good in the challenge, quick, ruthless in the right moments and besides Caoimhin, who had one or two saves, [he] probably had the most spectacular defensive situations when he saved our backside in some moments. So, that's really good. [It's] top news for us."

Jarell Quansah was not dribbled past against LASK and made the most passes on the pitch(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Returning talent

Klopp recieved a double injury boost with Conor Bradley and Kaide Gordon both returning to the matchday squad from lengthy sabbaticals, the recoveries coming timely with seven games in the next 23 days.

Northern Ireland international Bradley, 20, was subbed on for his first minutes of the season having been stymied with a stress fracture in his back, sustained in pre-season, which kept him sidelined for four months. Gordon, 19, made the matchday squad for the first time since January 2022 after convalescing from a pelvic growth issue.

On his returning youngsters, Klopp said: "So happy. So, so happy for the boys. We have some super talents here I have to say. You saw it tonight again. Really smart, brave, good footballer. After that long time, it would have been perfect in this week if he [Bradley] could've had a few minutes in the U21s for example.

"But we work in a high-performance industry if you want. It means Tuesday and Thursday makes a difference. So, Tuesday [he] was not right but [on] Thursday a few minutes was OK, so we try to get that. Luke Chambers came back after a long injury and needed time to get rhythm. Now he is getting better and better and better, top talent as well.

"Kaide Gordon is back after a long, long injury spell; incredibly long [and] looks super in training. So, if we can do things like this, we will do things like that because that's our job, giving the boys not only with words but with actions [and] opportunities to make the next step. It's a pure joy to see him back in training, he [Bradley] had a top pre-season with us and all of a sudden he was out for a long time, so it's good to have him back."