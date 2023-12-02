Chesterfield vs Leyton Orient: Emirates FA Cup Preview, Round 2, 2023

Chesterfield are taking the National League by storm this term and currently sit top, eight points clear of second-place Bromley with two games in hand.

An excellent league campaign has also coincided with a fine run in the Emirates FA Cup. After surpassing Kettering Town with ease in a 5-0 victory, the Spireites came up against Portsmouth who were top of Sky Bet League One.

Paul Cook's side ran out as 1-0 victors thanks to Tom Naylor's first-half strike and they will be eager to emulate their success of the 2021/22 campaign where they made it to the Third Round and faced Chelsea.

Leyton Orient meanwhile have had a good start to their League One season following promotion last term. Sitting in 14th place, the O's progressed to this stage following a 3-1 home victory over Carlisle United.

Richie Wellens' side visit Derbyshire following two consecutive 1-1 league draws with Wigan Athletic and Bristol Rovers.

Team news

Chesterfield

The 1997 FA Cup semi-finalists will be without Tyrone Williams who remains on the sidelines with injury.

Mike Jones will also be unavailable for this tie after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season in the recent defeat to Southend United and will serve a two-match ban.

Will Grigg is expected to lead the line for the Spireites on Sunday afternoon with the the former Northern Ireland international having scored 11 league goals this season.

Leyton Orient

Daniel Agyei, who made his Leyton Orient debut against Wigan last week after being out for the start of the season with injury, could make his competitive debut following his move from Crewe Alexandra in the summer.

However, the O's are likely to be without Jordan Graham who remains on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Chesterfield

Tyrer; Mandeville, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Naylor, Oldaker, Jacobs, Banks; Quigley, Grigg

Leyton Orient

Brynn; Hunt, Turns, Happe, Sweeney; Brown, Mizouni, Sanders, Agyei, Archibald; Forde

Key players

Will Grigg

Having arrived at the SMH Group Stadium in June, Grigg has been on fine form this season in a Chesterfield shirt and has played a vital role in them flying high at the top of the National League table.

Cook made a statement by signing the ex-Sunderland striker following the Spireites' play-off final penalty shootout defeat to Notts County which denied them returning to the EFL for the first time since 2018.

This season, they certainly look like they will end their five-year spell in non-league and Grigg's 11 goals have been key to that.

He has featured in all but one of their National League games this season and the 32-year-old netted in their 3-2 win over Eastleigh last Saturday.

Grigg has his own experience of causing FA Cup upsets as he netted the only goal in a 1-0 win for Wigan in 2018 to beat Manchester City, who went on to lift the Premier League that season.

Shaqai Forde

Shaqai Forde has led the line superbly for the O's this term, scoring on three occasions.

The Watford loanee netted a sublime strike in their recent share of the spoils with Wigan with a rifled strike into the top corner.

This showed the 19-year-old's confidence and something the Chesterfield backline will need to be aware of.

He made the jump from the National League to League One following a productive loan stint at York City last season where he registered nine goals in 20 appearances.

The forward will be determined to fire Orient into the next round and he will be one of their main attacking threats as well as prolific striker Joe Pigott.

Match details

Where is this game being played?

The SMH Group Stadium, home of Chesterfield, plays host to this FA Cup Second Round tie.

What time is kick-off?

This game is set to get underway at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 3rd December.

How can I watch?

Sunday's tie has been chosen for overseas broadcast and it is not available to watch live on domestic television channels in the United Kingdom.