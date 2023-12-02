"This Can Happen To Any Player" - Mikel Arteta on Oleksandr Zinchenko's Error

Following a thumping 6-0 victory against Lens in the Champions League, the Gunners looked in good stead to extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League table, however, Gary O'Neil's Wolverhampton Wanderers provided the league leaders with a late scare.

The match saw Arsenal make one change from midweek with Leandro Trossard coming in for the in form Kai Havertz.

Wolves made four changes from their last minute defeat to Fulham with important midfielders Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina missing out due to suspension. Tommy Doyle and Boubacar Traore replaced the duo whilst Craig Dawson replacing Santiago Bueno in the backline and Hugo Bueno coming in for Rayan Aït-Nouri who sustained an injury in the Fulham loss.

Arsenal began the first half like a house on fire with two fantastically taken goals from usual suspect Bukayo Saka and skipper Martin Odegaard putting the Gunners 2-0 up 13 minutes in.

Arsenal looked dangerous and fluid in every attack in the first 30 minutes looking likely to put Wolves to the sword. Surprisingly the half finished 2-0 Arsenal despite Arteta's side having 12 shots to Wolves' 2.

The second half saw did not see Arsenal continue their scintiliating start, instead the game sort of fizzled out for both teams with neither side creating any true opportunities until the 80th minute where Leandro Trossard failed to capitalise on a fantastic through ball from Martin Odegaard.

On the 86th minute, Oleksandr Zinchenko would have his pocket picked on the edge of his own box by Nelson Semedo which led to a beautiful strike past David Raya from Matheus Cunha. This added much needed life to the game which saw an end to end affair until the final whistle.

Mikel Arteta had this to say in his post match press conference.

Mikel Arteta in his technical box vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (H) (gettyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)

On Zinchenko's Individual Errors

Oleksandr Zinchenko offensively today was outstanding but when called upon to protect his goal, he struggled. The first half saw him provide a well executed cutback assist for Odegaard but later saw him twice lose possession in dangerous areas of the pitch. This was a warning sign for what was to come in the second half where the Ukrainian was this time punished for his error.

"At the end we made an error close to the goal. In the Premier League you get punished big time and then it's game on, but overall I am really really happy with how we performed again."

"You have to love him, every player has got his strengths and weaknesses, and Alex (Zinchenko) has many more strengths. This can happen to any player and we have to learn from it because obviously in those areas it is a big no to play especially after certain things in the previous phase and that's it, we will get better."

Oleksandr Zinchenko applauding the fans vs Wolves (H) (GettyImages / David Price)

Tomiyasu's Form & Injury Update

Takehiro Tomiyasu's return to the starting eleven has coencided with arguably Arsenal's best football so far this season. With Ben White picking up a minor injury prior to the recent international break. Tomiyasu has slotted in excellently and since regaining his place four matches ago at home to Burnley. It was another solid showing for the Japanese international today even managing to pick up another assist following from his two against Lens midweek. Unfortunately, Tomiyasu was forced off with what seemed to be a calf injury on the 79th minute. The Arsenal boss spoke on the defenders recent form as well as providing an update on the injury.

"The first thing he offers defensively is that he is tremendously reliable and then attacking he has certain things that he can develop and improve, his timing, his positioning, certain deliveries and actions that he can open spaces for some others and he is so willing to learn and do that...."

"I don't know he felt something, I don't know if it was fatigue and we decided to change straight away with him, we didn't want to take any risks and let's assess him on how he is."

Takehiro Tomiyasu down injured vs Wolves (H) (GettyImages / David Price)

On His Sides Build Up Play

This match saw Arsenal change the way they built up play with less inversion from the fullbacks and Martin Odegaard dropping significantly deeper to operate in the first phase. Mikel Arteta was questioned on these changes in the post match press conference.

"Depending on what the opponent does, depending on what they do, we do something else, we do something different so it depends on how they defend."

The Emirates Stadium during Arsenal vs Wolves (GettyImages / Julian Finney)

Arsenal travel away to Luton Town next in the Premier League on Tuesday night.