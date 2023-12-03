Emirates FA Cup Third Round draw

After a weekend of thrilling ties in bitterly cold conditions up and down the country, a handful of non-league sides remain in the competition as they hoped to draw a David vs Goliath tie.

Holders of the Emirates FA Cup, Manchester City, will be looking to lift this domestic competition for the eighth time.

Second Round recap

The weekend started with York City of the Vanarama National League hosting Wigan Athletic. Stephen Humphrys' strike on the 61-minute mark ensured there wasn't to be an upset at The LNER Community Stadium.

Also on Friday night, Shrewsbury Town ran out as 3-2 victors over Notts County.

League Two outfit Morecambe travelled to Wycombe Wanderers of League One and secured a surprise 2-0 win thanks to goals from Eli King and Tom Bloxham.

Barnet of the National League held Newport County, a league above them, to a 1-1 draw with the replay due to take place on Tuesday 12th December.

Perhaps the story of the round saw high-flying Barrow in League Two make the trip to Maidstone United from the National League South. The Stones defied the odds and secured a 2-0 win, causing jubilant scenes at the Gallagher Stadium.

A tie that also went to a replay was between Stevenage and Port Vale as the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in Hertfordshire.

Bolton Wanderers cruised to the next round with an emphatic 5-1 win over Harrogate Town, Oxford United beat Grimsby Town 2-0 while Cambridge United comfortably progressed with a 4-0 victory over Fleetwood Town.

Isthmian Premier Division outfit Horsham were unable to make it to the Third Round after a 3-0 defeat at Sutton United.

On Sunday, a Paul McCallum brace meant Eastleigh edged past Reading in a 2-1 win. It looked like the tie would be heading for a replay when Femi Azeez netted four minutes from time but proven goal-scorer McCallum wrote his name in local folklore with a late winner.

Nothing separated Aldershot Town and Stockport County. After Josh Stokes gave the Shots a ten-minute lead, the League Two table-toppers responded fiercely with two goals from Neill Bryne and Paddy Madden. Stokes was on hand to draw level with his second on 67 minutes so the tie will be settled at Edgeley Park.

Chesterfield, who beat Portsmouth of League One in the last round, caused another upset with a 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient.

Ramsgate, who ply their trade in the Isthmian South East Division, head to AFC Wimbledon on Monday.

Third Round ties to look out for

There are several exciting ties to look forward to kick-off 2024.

There will be the Tyne-Wear derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United as the two teams are set to lock horns for the first time since 2016.

An all-Premier League affair will also take place with Arsenal hosting Liverpool while Crystal Palace face Everton.

Bolton, who are in contention for promotion from League One this season and currently sit in second place, make the trip to Premier League Luton Town.

The winner of Alfreton Town and Walsall, which was supposed to be broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday but was called off due to a frozen pitch ten minutes before kick-off, will head to Southampton.

Ipswich Town will be welcoming either AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate, 2012 winners Wigan Athletic host Manchester United and struggling Premier League outfit, Sheffield United, face Gillingham of League Two.

Eastleigh, following their win over Reading, will be on the road to take on either Newport or Barnet and the winner of Aldershot and Stockport will be rewarded with a trip to West Bromich Albion.

Chesterfield have beaten higher-opposition sides in the last two rounds and they will have to do that again if they are to make it to the Fourth Round as they go to 2019 finalists Watford.

After getting past Yeovil Town, Wrexham will be looking to emulate their success in last season's competition when they reached the Fourth Round and they will lock horns with Shrewsbury Town.

Third Round draw in full

Here are all of the ties that are set to take place on the weekend of 5th January.

Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City vs Crewe Alexandra/Bristol Rovers

West Ham United vs Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley

Fulham vs Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot Town/Stockport County

Southampton vs Alfreton Town/Walsall

AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate vs Ipswich Town

Peterborough United vs Leeds United

Millwall vs Leicester City

Watford vs Chesterfield

Sunderland vs Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Sheffield United

Swansea City vs Morecambe

Chelsea vs Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers vs AFC Bournemouth

Coventry City vs Oxford United

Brentford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle vs Sutton United

Maidstone United vs Stevenage/Port Vale

Newport County/Barnet vs Eastleigh

Hull City vs Birmingham City