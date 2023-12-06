Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

The Gunners moved five points clear after an eventful evening at Kenilworth Road.

They took the lead with 20 minutes played through Gabriel Martinelli who finished clinically following a Bukayo Saka pull back - in what was Arsenal's first real goalscoring opportunity of the match.

Luton were level just five minutes later after Gabriel Osho lost his man from a corner and headed home past David Raya.

Gabriel Jesus then put Arsenal back into the lead after heading in a Ben White cut back just before half-time.

Luton started the second half in the ascendency and forced Arsenal into a calamitous 8 minute spell.

Elijah Adebayo drew the Hatters level after rising above, and proving to strong for, David Raya to head Luton level from another corner on 49 minutes.

Ross Barkley then sent Kenilworth road into ecstasy as he drilled a shot low under Raya to put Luton 3-2 up on 57 minutes.

Kai Havertz equalised for Arsenal within three minutes, poking a Jesus lay off past Thomas Kaminski.

Just when it seemed that Luton had got a point , Declan Rice stepped up in the 97th minute to give Arsenal a vital three points, nodding past Kaminski right in front of the traveling Arsenal fans.

Here are the player ratings following a turbulent evening of Premier League football.

Thomas Kaminski - 8

A very solid showing from the Luton stopper, who made five saves on the night. There was very little that he could do for any of the four Arsenal goals.

Teden Mengi - 6

A difficult evening for the former Manchester United player, who struggled with Jesus physicality and was dragged out of his position on several occasions.

Gabriel Osho - 7

The standout defender of the back three for Luton. He scored Luton first of the match and looked the most assured with the ball at the back.

Amari'i Bell - 6

Struggled to deal with Bukayo Saka, with the majority of Arsenal's joy coming down Luton's left side of defence.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu - 6

A combative performance from the captain on the day. Mpanzu was up for the physical challenge against a big Arsenal team and was not afraid to throw his weight about.

Ross Barkley - 9

By far Luton's best performer on the night. The former Everton and Chelsea midfielder rolled back the years with a fantastic midfield performance. He showed the composure and quality needed in possession and had the work rate off the ball to go with it. As well as scoring Luton's third goal, he completed four dribbles, three tackles and Interceptions and two clearances, highlighting a performance that reminded people what level Barkley is capable of.

Jacob Brown - 6

Worked hard but offered very little going forward.

Andros Townsend - 6

Gave the ball to Barkley for his goal, but was absent from the match in the most part.

Elijah Adebayo - 7

Scored Luton's second equaliser and offered a platform for Luton to play off up front. Good performance

Subs:

Carlton Morris , Tahith Chong , Chiedozie Ogbene - 5

All three struggled to make an impact , with Luton pinned back in their defensive third from when they entered the match.

Ryan Giles - N/A

Jordan Clark - N/A

David Raya - 2

The worst match in what has been a difficult start to Raya's Arsenal career. He unable to gather the ball from a corner from Luton's goal and saw Barkley shot squirm underneath him for Luton's third. Another forgettable night for Raya.

Ben White - 6

A mixed performance from White. He provided a fantastic assist for Arsenal's second, but could have done better to close down Barkley for his goal.

William Saliba - 6

Despite conceding three goals, the centre of defence was not much of a problem for Arsenal. Saliba was composed and confident in possession, and dealt with Luton's aerial threat well for the most part, winning 5/7 aerial duels.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6

Similarly to Saliba, a decent performance for Gabriel.

Jakub Kiwior - 4

A tough night for Kiwior , who struggled in the inverted full-back role. The Poland international was clumsy in possession and struggled in an unnatural position.

Declan Rice -

A second last minute winner of the season for Rice, following his dramatic winner against Manchester Ubited earlier in the season. Another big moment for the 24-year-old , who's commitment and resilience is shining through in every performance. The £105M that Arsenal paid for him is looking better every week.

Martin Odegaard - 7

A solid performance from Odegaard, who knitted together everything that was good about Arsenal going forwards. He provided the assist for Rice's winner with a fantastic ball into the box.

Kai Havertz - 8

Probably Havertz' best match so far for Arsenal. He got Arsenal's third shortly after Luton took the lead and was up for the physical battle. Composed and confident in possession and was able to create in the final third with four key passes to his name.

Bukayo Saka- 7

Saka caused Alfie Doughty and Amari'i Bell constant problems throughout and was always a threat. He assisted Gabriel Martinelli's opener, his tenth assist for the season in all competitions.

Gabriel Jesus - 8

Jesus grabbed a much needed Premier League goal, just his second of the season. Was happy to stand up to Luton's physicality and linked the play with the midfield well.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6

Despite scoring the first goal of the match, it was not Martinelli's finest. He struggled to make his mark in the match and did not complete a dribble, an area of the game that Martinelli thrives off.

Subs:

Leandro Trossard - 5

Struggled to make an impact on the mach when coming on ust past the hour mark.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Was more influential than Trossard when coming on. Offered the creativity and drive that he often does, and was involved in the build up to the winner.

Arsenal will now turn their attention to Aston Villa on Saturday, a fixture that they won in similarly dramatic fashion, with kick off at 5:30PM.