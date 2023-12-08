Emma Hayes speaks about the 'outstanding qualities' of Arsenal ahead of travelling to The Emirates

Top of the table Chelsea will travel to The Emirates on Sunday to face Arsenal who sit just one spot below them on the table.

Prior to the international break, Emma Hayes' side thrashed Leicester City in a 5-2 win at Kingsmeadow - having won their last 5 league games.

Chelsea will be hoping to secure all three points away and extended the gap between themselves and The Gunners.

They are professionals

The players returned to training this week following an international break that saw England unsuccessful in qualification for the 2024 Olympics.

“They’ve all come back and trained today. These players are professionals, they have had a couple days to digest it and get it out of the system." Hayes spoke on how the England internationals were dealing with their return to Chelsea after not qualifying.

Chelsea and England footballer, Lauren James, during clash against Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

"I had no concerns going into training today. We gave them an extra hour recovery, we had a good session, I saw them all at lunch and they are all in good spirits.”

Approaching the game

Some might view this as a big game in the campaign for Chelsea, but Emma Hayes reassures that she sees it the same as any other game in the schedule.

“I don’t think of those things, you might, but I am just thinking about getting the team back together after being away for two weeks."

"Everyone in our environment knows the way we play and what their roles are and as long as they are clear - that is all I care about.”

“I think in the same way I do no matter the component and my role is to prepare the team on the areas I prioritise. I don’t separate one game from another - they are all the same to me.” The 47-year-old said when asked about approaching the tactical side of facing one of the strongest sides in the league.

“You can’t approach one game as bigger or smaller than the other. You have to approach everything in exactly the same way."

Emma Hayes and her side as they face Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Chelsea manager made it clear that every fixture on the schedule is as important as the other and that is the same as when preparing her side for all games.

"I highly doubt you go into every interview and say ‘I will do a better job at this one because it is a bigger personality’. You want to do your best in everything you do because that is what top pros do, they are consistent all the time.”

While Chelsea have dominated the league, winning it for the last 4 seasons, Arsenal were the last team to win it that were not the West London side. With The Gunners just three points behind, some are preparing for a title race between the London teams but Hayes is not worried about the home side competing for the title yet.

“We are in December - we are not even half way yet. That [end of the season] is miles away and all of that stuff."

"We are the away team, there are things you have to factor stuff in when you play away from home. We get all of that clear but I generally don’t approach the game any differently. We are used to playing so many high level games - just approach them as you always do.”

Large Support

Chelsea are no stranger to large crowds following taking the stage at Stamford Bridge, finals at Wembley and Champions League nights.

“My team is used to that. Champions League, domestic league, these girls all play national football. The crowd is something we focus on the least but we are very grateful that it is going to be packed because it is always much more enjoyable when it is.” As she reassured that a full stadium is not a concern for The Blues.

Emma Hayes waves to fans following Liverpool clash at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

“We have strategies that are for every game, regardless of crowd, regardless of opponent. Everybody knows if there is to be a change of tactic, we all know our communication, they know how it works and that is the main thing."

"As long as the players know and understand those things - I personally like the large crowds."

Team News

Hayes confirmed the return of Melanie Leupolz and Guro Reiten to the team while Millie Bright and Jelena Cankovic are still out of the squad.

“Millie [Bright] is still out, Jelena Cankovic has a calf injury, Melanie [Leupolz] is back and Guro [Reiten] is back.”

Top Team

Hayes was not short of praise for the opposition as she spoke about their strengths and threats. While her side have won their last five games, so have Arsenal.

“Arsenal have the most counter attacking shots in the league. They are an unbelievable counter attacking team and they can cut you open in two or three passes and have such a threat on the last line which we have seen in the games they have played."

"They have a lot of depth. They are a team that, a lot of them, have been together for a long time and so they have a lot of experience but they also have a lot of new players that are adding different qualities to the team - a top team.”

It should be an expectation

The North London side started the season with a 1-0 loss against Liverpool followed by a draw away from home against Manchester United. Many were quick to react and think the side were going to struggle this season but Hayes was quick to share her stance on if they are title rivals.

“They were at the beginning. Nothing changed, they lost a game but they have scored the most goals in 90 minutes in the league and they have fought their way to be in the position they are but they have outstanding qualities"

Arsenal face Chelsea at Kingsmeadow last season. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"[They have] Recruited and signed a lot of players - they have got players who are good enough to play for any team in the world. We shouldn’t talk about Arsenal competing like it is a surprise - it should be an expectation.”

She is gifted

Guro Reiten has been a large part of the Chelsea side and provides a lot of quality to the team. The Norwegian footballer is a fan favourite as her manager shared her joy over the 29-year-old returning to the pitch.

Guro Reiten equalises for Chelsea against Manchester City in October. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

“Guro is a wonderful football player in every way, shape and form. I am happy she is back, she is gifted and the team misses some of her qualities [when she is out]. It is great to have her back much like it is with Melanie [Leupolz], she is a powerhouse in our team and having her back is crucial in this build up to Christmas.” Hayes did not forget to praise teammate, Melanie Leupolz, as she returns as well.

Nothing has changed

Emma Hayes announced her departure from Chelsea at the end of this season in November. The manager has confirmed that nothing has changed for her, or the players, around the club despite the news of her leaving the club.

“Even since my announcement of me leaving - nothing has changed for me. I am sure the players will tell you that. Everything is exactly the same because I understand that to get anybody to perform, you can’t think too far ahead in the future and you can’t talk about the past. If I train my own mind to think like that - I only think about training tomorrow then Sunday.”