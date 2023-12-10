Tottenham 0-4 Man United: Marc Skinner's side cruise to victory against lacklustre Spurs

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Melvine Mallard of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Brisbane Road on December 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in the Women's Super League, moving them to within four points of league leaders Chelsea. Goals from Melvine Malard, Ella Toone and a well-placed strike from Hayley Ladd sent the travelling United faithful home in delight.

Man United took the lead with 29 minutes on the clock through Malard. Hannah Blundell's powerful in-swinging cross deceived everyone in the box apart from Malard, allowing her to get the faintest of touches past Becky Spencer.

Marc Skinner's side doubled their lead through Toone 51 minutes in. The midfielder's delicate lob left Spencer helpless in goal and added to Spurs' frustrations in East London. Another goal from Malard and a fine strike from Ladd rounded up the victory for Man United. It was as comfortable as it could get.

Man United hardly had to get out of first gear against Robert Vilahamn's side. As soon as Malard's first goal went in, Spurs failed to threaten Mary Earps.

They lacked fluidity without Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen in the middle of the park, whilst Grace Clinton's suspension - due to playing against her parent club - meant Spurs missed a spark on the flanks.

Up next, Spurs travel to Boreham Wood to face Arsenal in the Conti Cup on Wednesday, before facing their North London rivals again on Saturday in the WSL. Man United have a similar story, with Leicester and then bitter rivals Liverpool in the same respective competitions as Spurs.

Story of the match

Tottenham made five changes to the team that humiliating lost 7-0 to Manchester City. Shelina Zadorsky, Amy Turner, Jessica Naz, Ria Percival and - most notably - Beth England entered the starting eleven. It was England's first appearance of the season after undergoing hip surgery off the back of the World Cup.

Man United made two changes from their 2-0 win against Bristol City before the international break. Malard and Ladd replaced Geyse and Hayley Ladd.

Tottenham were aiming to banish their demons against the Red Devils. They had not beaten the visitors in their eight previous match-ups before kick-off, with only a 1-1 draw in November 2021 breaking up the run of losses.

The Lilywhites started brightly and nearly opened the scoring seven minutes in. They worked the ball smoothly from the left flank into the danger area; it fell kindly to Thomas and then England, but the duo were denied on each occasion.

Man United knew they needed a win to keep the pressure on Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City at the top of the WSL table, but they lacked conviction early on. Malard was left isolated up front, with minimal support provided by Leah Galton and Nikita Parris on the wings. The duo symbolised that with 24 minutes on the clock, as Parris failed to connect with Galton's powerful - yet promising - low cross.

However, eventually, Man United clicked and found their breakthrough. The visitors recycled possession smoothly, giving Blundell time and space to place a cross into the box. Her in-swinging cross proved dangerous, deceiving everyone in the box apart from Malard. The Frenchwoman's faintest of touches sent it past the helpless Spencer.

As the half-time whistle blew, there was a sense of disappointment in the air at the newly-named Gaughan Group Stadium. Both sides lacked creativity and energy in the first half with chances few and far between.

Frustrations in the Spurs camp started to show in the second half started to show, epitomised by reckless challenges from Naz and Celin Bizet. That anger soon worsened as Toone doubled the visitors' lead with 51 minutes on the clock.

The England playmaker latched onto Melard's well-placed pass before she chipped Spencer with a delicate lob whilst one-on-one. Toone has been low on confidence recently, which has shown with her performances, but her goal at the start of the second half showcased the talent that she possesses.

Malard pounded on the misery for Spurs less than ten minutes later with another well-placed strike into the bottom left corner, after capitalising on dazzling footwork from teammate Ladd in the build-up. As the saying goes, it was 'game, set and match' for Man United.

With Skinner's side knowing victory was all but secured, the tempo of the match slowed down. Bizet offered a bright but rare spark for Spurs on the flanks, yet she often lacked support in the box.

However, Man United still had the ability to extend their lead, showcased by Ladd's well-placed goal with six minutes remaining. The 30-year-old had time and space on the edge of the box, allowing to place a well-taken shot past Spencer. Spurs' goalkeeper stood there helplessly, although - in reality - she should have done more to prevent it.

As the full-time whistle blew, Spurs remained sixth on 12 points, whilst Man United closed the gap to four points to Chelsea and Arsenal at the top of the table.

Player of the match - Hayley Ladd

Although Malard scored twice for Man United, helping the Red Devils towards a comfortable victory, Ladd was at the heart of her side's success.

Helping Man United dictate the tempo of the match in the middle of the park, Ladd was assured in possession and consistently created chances during transitions.

She was at the heart of Malard's second goal with fine footwork on the edge of the box before her efforts were rewarded with a well-placed strike to make it 4-0 Man United.