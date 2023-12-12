4 things we learnt as Spurs get back to winning ways against Newcastle

It’s not been the happiest time recently for the Spurs faithful with one point gained from the previous fifteen, but manager Ange Postecoglou has refuted any suggestion that he should change his side’s style. The result? Tottenham’s dominance of the ball and quick, incisive football that finally brought the result other performances lacked with the Lilywhites now back to winning ways.

It would be unfair to discuss Spurs’ injury problems without pointing to Newcastle’s equally as full infirmary, and with the games coming thick and fast this felt like one match too many for the Toon.

That said, Newcastle have at least sustained some good results despite their woes and Spurs came into this match more heavily scrutinised, so Postecoglou will be delighted that he found solutions to a number of issues, not least that of his side taking their chances.

This came in the most cathartic of forms, with Richarlison finding the back of the net twice after enduring a torrid time in his Spurs career to date, and there is some poetry in doing so against a side who’s own Callum Wilson openly mocked his struggles last season. If the Brazilian striker can continue this form then Spurs may well return to the form that saw them challenging above expectations earlier this season.

Adding to Richarlison's brace was an opener from Destiny Udogie from Son's cross and a late cherry on the cake via a Son penalty, with Newcastle's late Joelinton consolation failing to disguise a comprehensive defeat.

Wingers work

Actual wingers, and at the top level. Since Mourinho entered these shores and introduced the 4-3-3 to the Premier League, wingers who are mainly tasked with getting behind and pulling crosses back have become less and less fashionable with the top clubs – entirely defunct for a number of years now.

But with Son used out left to keep a natural left footer stretching that side, Johnson doing the same role excellently on the right, Trippier and Livramento had no answer to the pace and trickery imposed on them.

Spurs first two goals came from Son beating his old teammate at close quarters before pulling back for Udogie and Richarlison respectively, and they would continue to trouble Newcastle’s full backs for the entire match. Suffice to say Postecoglou’s style is translating well to the Premier League, and it’s just a little bit exciting.

Newcastle miss Pope

It may seem a simple thing to say, but Newcastle definitely struggled without their England international keeper. It’s not to say that Dubravka is a bad keeper, in fact many felt him unfortunate when Pope was signed to replace him, but without the commanding Soham export organising the Newcastle defence the Spurs front line seemed to find time and space to get their shots off almost at will.

With Botman also missing, Eddie Howe will need a remedy soon to his now porous backline if Newcastle are to replicate last season’s strong performance.

Spurs will keep making mistakes

This is a young Spurs side, this is a Spurs side missing two key midfielders and a key defender, and this is a Spurs side that plays only at full throttle.

At least at this point in Postecoglou’s tenure, with lessons still being taught and players still adapting, there will continue to be seemingly avoidable moments of opportunity for the opposition. A Ben Davies lunge is all that denied Alexander Isak a tap in at 0-0 with Spurs napping on the right, and overplaying in defence with players ill equipped to do so gave Newcastle their consolation at the end.

Spurs fans will tell you that the football is so good they don’t care, but if these moments end up the difference between success and failure it will be a test of the home support’s resolve.

The fixture list can be unkind

Newcastle this season have had to contend with Champions League football and their European campaign has at best stuttered. That they had to endure a Europa league style ‘Thursday – Sunday” turnaround this week in addition will have been unwelcome, especially with their long injury list.

They may have a deep squad but with this many walking wounded coming at a time when the club is relearning how to compete on several fronts, the North East club will need to figure out how to balance priorities if it is to rise to the challenge of rubbing shoulders with the elite again.