Jonas Eidevall: " I already have the nice problems of squad selection - it's how it should be."

Ahead of the first North London Derby of the Women's Super League Season on Saturday lunchtime, Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall spoke to VAVEL on Beth Mead's return after her ACL injury, the relationships and qualities of Alessia Russo, squad headaches and more.

On the challenge and advantages of a bigger squad:

It's no secret that last term, the thin nature of Arsenal's squad cost them in the season run in. Long term injuries to Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, the latter two who have recently returned, cost the Gunners dearly after their Conti Cup success thought they might have further title success in 202/2023.

With the latter two attackers returning, adding to an attack that already consists of Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse, Arsenal fans have truly been spoilt with the squad at their disposal.

"I think it's nice, I'm already having the problem of having a bigger squad, which is nice. It's the way it should be.

"If you look at last season, in the spring, we were too thin in the squad and I did not have those problems at all. That was really hurtful for our campaign so we are at a much better and stronger place now.

"Whilst it's tough on the individual in the moment of course if you're not starting games, or making the squad, it's more beneficial for the team and the football club and the collective ambition we have."

His feelings on Beth Mead's return:

The aura and feeling around Beth Mead at Arsenal is something to behold at the moment. Rarely has a player come back from a long term, threatening injury such as an ACL and hit the ground running as quickly as she has.

From setting up Alessia Russo's stoppage time winner against Aston Villa at The Emirates, scoring for England to putting in a classy display against Chelsea last weekend, Beth has truly gotten back to her best, quicker than anyone could've imagined with two assists and four goals for club and country in the eight matches since her return.

"I certainly wouldn't say I was worried, but I do have a lot of respect for her returning to play after such an injury to find that level in your game again.

"There's no human that can step into the same river twice and that goes for footballers too. You will never be the same player again but you'll be a different player, hopefully for the better of it.

"These things will be managed individually, it's been so nice with Beth to see the levels she's been hitting. It's the culmination of all the hard work she put in to get to this stage."

The strides being made by Alessia Russo:

Whilst she may have started life slowly in North London, her two goal performance and all round display against Chelsea has the Gunners faithful firmly believing that Alessia Russo's best may well be infront of her,

Her performance last weekend, particularly how well taken her first goal was, showing supreme confidence to let it run before cooly slotting past Ann Katrin Berger in the Chelsea goal shows just what a bit of confidence can do for a player.

"I think relationship building in football takes time. It takes time to learn to play together. There are qualities that Alessia has shown already on the pitch but I also think that there are more qualities she can show, the longer we work together.

"On Sunday I thought it was a strong performance, both on the ball and off the ball which is very pleasing to see. I've seen all the atrivutues I wanted to bring her in for.

"I think our next stage is to develop the amount of times we get her in the penalty area. She has too low of a number for my liking so it's about how we can improve her numbers in terms of involvements. That's our next step."

The challenge of facing Spurs twice in four days:

Things like this rrarelyt happen in football, but when they do, it's always got a sense of keen intrigue surrounding how both teams will approach the situation.

Just 48 hours ago, Spurs and Arsenal played out a thrilling 3-3 Conti Cup draw, with The Gunners prevailing on penalties. In 24 hours time, they will do battle again at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the WSL.

"I don't actually know if it's difficult or not. Both teams learn from when they play each other the first time.

"It's like a longer half time break, where you can actually change and train on things in the training ground, I don't see any major changes as both teams have had a quick turnaround.

"You can see that he (Robert Vilahamn) has come in and changed th3e way they play, they're sticking with it through good and bad times and they're sticking to the direction they want to go in.

"We're treating it like any other game, we prepare the same way. Our next game is the most important game and 100% of our preparation and focus is onto this game, we are trying so hard to end this year on a high."