Nottingham Forest 0-2 Tottenham: Post-Match Player Ratings

Tottenham secured their 10th win of the Premier League season, condemning Nottingham Forest to a 2-0 defeat - their fifth in six games - piling more pressure on beleaguered manager Steve Cooper.

In-form Dejan Kulusevski thrived in the number 10 role last time out against Newcastle and contrived to do so again at the City Ground. The Swede was the architect of Spurs’ opener, putting the ball on a plate for Richarlison to head home with a teasing cross from the right, and doubled his side’s lead in the second half, pouncing on a mistake by Matt Turner before firing past the American with his weaker right foot.

Here are the player ratings from Friday night's match-up.

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario 7

Flapped at a couple of early crosses but also pulled off the save of the night, keeping Toffolo out with his feet while falling back into his net late on.

Pedro Porro 6

Gave Spurs an outlet down the right and did not hesitate to get stuck in. On the receiving end of a fair few heavy Forest tackles.

Cristian Romero 7

Made a crucial intervention to divert a firmly-struck Williams strike away from goal to preserve his side’s two-goal lead. Stymied the majority of Forest forwards’ advances.

Ben Davies 7

Not a natural centre-half but had answers for the majority of questions asked of him. Could have even got on the scoresheet had he connected better with a first-half header.

Destiny Udogie 6

Understands the inverted full-back role better every week. Did fully vacate the left-back berth in the second period which, fortunately for the Italian, did not come to anything.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Yves Bissouma 3

Will not be on Postecoglou’s Christmas card list having picked up a second red of the season - this time for a high tackle - adding to Spurs’ substantial absentee list.

Pape Sarr 5

Gave the ball away in a dangerous area midway through the first period and would surely have paid for it against less profligate opposition. Brought energy to the midfield.

Dejan Kulusevski 8

The difference-maker. A moment of genuine quality unlocked Forest’s back line to tee up the opener. Took his goal calmly and deservedly picked up the man of the match award.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Brennan Johnson 5

Looked lively on his return to the City Ground but was forced off after just 30 minutes after receiving a heavy blow to the head.

Richarlison 7

Rose highest to head home to break the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. Linked up the play nicely but faded as the game progressed.

Son Heung-min 6

Spurned an early chance after a great ball by Kulusevski. Stretched Forest’s defence at times and his press played a hand in the second goal.

Oliver Skipp 6

Was called upon earlier than expected but gave a decent account of himself. Never stopped running, helping Spurs see out the game with 10 men.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 5

Always know you are getting with the Dane. Added metal in midfield after Bissouma was given his marching orders.

Emerson Royal N/A

Brought on as an extra body in defence late on.

Alejo Veliz N/A

Only on the pitch for a matter of seconds before the referee blew the full-time whistle.

Nottingham Forest

Matt Turner 4

A wayward clearance presented Kulusevski with a golden chance to grab Spurs’ second goal - he duly obliged. Had made a couple of smart saves up to that point.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Willy Boly 5

Blew Forest’s best chance of the game. Seemed to have an age to bring the ball under control at the back post but still fired over. Couldn’t get close enough to Richarlison to prevent the opener.

Murillo 6

Looked assured at the heart of the hosts’ defence. Did not give Spurs’ attackers too much joy and was happy to bring the ball forwards.

Moussa Niakhate 6

Asked Spurs plenty of questions with his long throw-ins and also made some strong darts forward down the left.

Neco Williiams 7

Had the unenviable task of marshalling the in-form Son but more than held his own. Kept the South Korean quiet and delivered a couple of testing crosses.

Ryan Yates 7

Offered plenty of steel in midfield and was everywhere. Led by example and was probably the pick of Cooper’s charges.

(Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Orel Mangala 6

Took a few too many chances on the edge of his own box but should be credited for initiating Forest’s build-up. Largely broke the play up well.

Cheikhou Kouyate 6

Presented with a great opportunity to score from a matter of metres but failed to get enough on the ball. Worked hard and went some way to nullifying Spurs’ midfield.

Harry Toffolo 6

Would have scored with a back-post header had it not been for the heroics of Vicario.

Anthony Elanga 5

The quieter of Forest’s two front men. Did have the ball in the back of the net in the second period only to be adjudged offside, correctly.

Morgan Gibbs-White 6

Was undoubtedly Forest’s biggest threat on the night, hassling Spurs defenders with guile and endeavour. Failed to capitalise on the few openings created.

Chris Wood 4

Added precious little to the encounter as service in to the front man was limited.

Danilo 5

Could not convert a chance which fell to him as soon as he entered the fray.

Callum Hudson-Odoi 5

Not given enough time to influence the scoreline.