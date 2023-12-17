Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Reds fail to capitalise on City draw

Liverpool failed to capitalise on Manchester City dropping points after they were held to a goalless draw against Manchester United.

The Reds' 100% record at Anfield in the Premier League is over.

They were not clinical enough in attack and the decision making in the final third simply was not good enough.

The visitors had chances on the counter attack but Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were impervious at the back.

There was a controversial red card for Diogo Dalot in the dying stages of the contest.

The result leaves the hosts in second place, a point behind Arsenal, meanwhile, United are in seventh place.

Story of the Game

The Reds made nine changes from the 2-1 loss in midweek to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Wataru Endo and Ibrahima Konate were the only players to keep their place in the starting XI, with Darwin Nunez preferred upfront over Cody Gakpo.

Meanwhile, the visitors made just two alterations to the team that lost to Bayern Munich in the week.

Jonny Evans replaced the injured Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo came into the side in the place of captain Bruno Fernandes, who was suspended.

Marcus Rashford was named amongst the substitutes.

Liverpool started quick, winning a corner within the first 20 seconds and a free-kick just a minute into the contest.

It was sent in by Kostas Tsmikas and Sofyan Amrabat was forced to clear the danger after the ball bounced into a dangerous area.

Some slick combination play from Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah released Dominik Szoboszlai on the right wing, but his cross was cleared for a corner, within the first three minutes.

Just before the five minute mark, Nunez narrowly missed Salah’s looping cross at the back post as the hosts sensed blood.

Alejandro Garnacho had the visitors’ first effort just before the 10 minute mark but it sailed over the crossbar from outside the area.

The hosts responded with an effort from range of their own, Szoboszlai’s shot never troubled Andre Onana however as it flew over.

The home team continued to threaten, Szoboszlai’s flick found Alexander-Arnold on the right wing and his cross was headed by Luis Diaz towards two Reds waiting in the centre of the box, but it was eventually poked wide.

The first booking of the contest went to Nunez, for his foul on Evans and dissent to the linesman in the aftermath after 20 minutes had elapsed.

The first booking for the visitors went to the 18-year-old Mainoo, for late contact on Endo as the two were sliding for the ball.

The Reds had seven corners within the first half an hour and Van Dijk’s powerful headed was pushed over from Onana, after 28 minutes.

After a driving run, Diaz was brought down by Amrabat in a dangerous area, and the Moroccan was booked.

From the resulting free kick, Ryan Gravenberch’s effort was deflected wide, before Konate headed over from the corner that followed.

The hosts broke quickly around the 40 minute mark, and Gravenberch found Salah, but the Egyptian’s shot was tame and Onana saved easily.

A high foot brought a free kick in a dangerous position for the visitors and a booking for Endo on the edge of half-time.

Erik ten Hag was the happier of the two managers at the interval as the sides went in level although his side had ceded 67% of possession.

The first chance of the second-half came to Alexander-Arnold, but his shot from a narrow angle hit the side netting after Tsmikas’ cross drifted all the way to Salah on the right wing.

The Egyptian was involved in another chance as the 50th minute mark was passed, his cross narrowly evaded Nunez who was bounding into the six yard box.

The visitors thought they were through on goal, when Mainoo found Garnacho but Alexander-Arnold responded well and touched the ball back to Alisson.

Gravenberch grounded with injury (Photo: Clive Brunskill/GETTY Images)

The Reds were dealt a blow on the hour mark, when Gravenberch fell to the ground with an injury. Fellow Dutchman Gakpo replaced him, Szoboszlai was also replaced by Joe Gomez, a move which would see Alexander-Arnold shift into midfield.

As Jurgen Klopp’s side upped the tempo and searched for the opener, Gomez played a neat ball to Salah on the edge of the box but his curling effort was saved comfortably by Onana.

The best chance of the second-half so far came after 66 minutes, Salah’s pass fell to Alexander-Arnold, and his shot somehow evaded the bottom left corner.

The visitors then laid claim to the best chance straight afterwards, Rasmus Hojlund, who hadn’t had a sniff all afternoon, was played through, but Alisson stood tall and saved it.

It was developing into an end to end clash as Van Dijk stopped Antony’s promising run into the box in its tracks before Salah tested Onana again.

The Red Devils introduced Rashford in the place of Garnacho, as they tried to maybe grab a sensational winner.

A quick throw led to a chance for the hosts, as Salah released Nunez, the ball fell to Diaz, his shot was blocked and it led to a corner.

That corner fell to Konate, who turned slickly but his shot was straight at Onana.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones were introduced with 13 minutes to go, in the place of Diaz and Nunez as Klopp searched for a winner.

The former was involved almost immediately, driving forward and stinging Onana’s gloves with a long range effort.

In the 82nd minute, Mainoo and Antony was replaced by Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal.

The latest to try from range was Gakpo, who could have looked to Gomez on the right wing but smashed an effort that was deflected for a corner.

There was a VAR check for a penalty but Shaw was adjudged to have had his arm in a natural position after Tsmikas’ cross evaded Konate.

The Reds pushed for a winner and Gomez hit the side netting in the 86th minute.

The next booking was for Shaw, who desperately stopped Konate breaking through for a quick counter attack.

United looked set to break Liverpool’s 100% record at Anfield this season in the Premier League as the clocked ticked past 88 minutes.

There was then another booking, Rashford given a yellow card for a late tackle on Tsmikas that gave the hosts a dangerous free-kick on the wing in stoppage time.

From the resulting free-kick, Gakpo had a free header but could not direct it goalwards.

There was a late red card for Dalot for dissent, he complained about the throw in decision and was then sent off in the aftermath for more protestation, it seemed harsh but we do not know what was said.

Player of the Game: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold battling with Garnacho (Photo: Clive Brunskill/GETTY Images)

The narrative around the 25-year-old when it comes to his defending is that he is bad.

However, he was brilliant today, two clearances, two interceptions, six out of eight ground duels won and eight recoveries (the most for his team).

A vital foot when it looked like Garnacho had done enough to put the visitors in the lead was the epitome of his defensive showing.

He also created six chances, the most of any player on the pitch, and completed the most dribbles for his side as he tried to make something happen.