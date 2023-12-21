Four things we learnt from Liverpool's 5-1 Carabao Cup quarter final win over West Ham

Liverpool thrashed West Ham in a one sided affair at Anfield to advance into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Dominik Szoboszlai found the net with a beauty of a strike just before the half hour mark of the game which flew right past Alphonse Areola.

Just after 10 minutes into the second half, homegrown talent Curtis Jones placed the ball through Areola's legs after being played through with a smooth pass from Darwin Nunez.

The Reds continued to dominate possession and found a third goal 15 minutes later through Dutch international Cody Gakpo. Ibrahima Konate ran with the ball from his own final third, before feeding his team mate the ball to smash home from the just outside the box.

West Ham would get a consolation just minutes after the hosts third goal of the game, when Jarrod Bowen cleanly struck the ball with his right foot beating Caoimhin Kelleher.

The visitors hopes of a miracle comeback were soon crushed as Anfield favourite Mohamed Salah came off the bench to put the game beyond doubt and secure his club’s place into the semi final of the competition.

Finally, Jones found the back of the net again, in what Jamie Carragher claimed could be arguably his best goal for the club on Sky Sports.

The midfielder stormed through the spine of West Ham before eventually calmly finishing the ball past Areola.

Harvey Elliott continues to shine

Harvey Elliott gives the thumbs up to the crowd (Photo: Fantasista/GETTY Images)

The 20-year-old from Surrey is now in his fifth year of being under a senior contract at Liverpool.

Despite the incomings of four new midfielders last summer, Elliott has still continued to make himself known amongst the ranks at the club.

He has made a big impact coming off the bench for the Reds so far this season, including scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park just short of a fortnight ago.

The youngster continued to impress as he was in the thick of creating chances and looked razor sharp in and out of possession.

Elliott has proved that he can still be called upon when needed despite the number of options for Jurgen Klopp to pick from for his midfield.

Darwin Nunez continues to frustrate

Darwin Nunez looks frustrated (Photo: Rob Newell/CameraSport via GETTY Images)

The Reds’ number nine has now hit 11 consecutive games without finding the net.

The Liverpool supporters continue to chant his name at home and away matches, but how long will it be before the club's record singing of £85 million lives up to his price tag?



The Uruguayan international scored 15 goals in 42 appearances last season and has had over a year to find his feet in English football.

Nunez has scored 8 goals in 25 appearances so far in this campaign, surely he must demand more of himself?

Curtis Jones gives Jurgen Klopp a midfield headache

Curtis Jones celebrates one of his goals (Photo: Oli Scarff/GETTY Images)

The Toxteth raised academy graduate put in a season best performance, which may have caused Jurgen Klopp a dilemma in his team selection for Saturday's clash against league leaders Arsenal.

Jones was awarded man of the match on Sky Sports due to his two fantastic goals, most notably his second, and his work rate and ability to drive his team forward.

Alexis MacAllister is not expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s contest which boosts the local lad’s chances of making his mark.

West Ham can now focus on a strong league position and good run in Europe

David Moyes looks on in anger (Photo: Richard Pelham/GETTY Images)

After a gutting result and performance, the Hammers can now put their focus on a respectable top half finish of the Premier League table in May.



The Londoners finished 14th and six points above the relegation zone last season despite being crowned champions of the Europa Conference League in Prague.

The Hammers are one of four British teams to top their group in the Europa League group stages this season, meaning they have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

The departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £100million doesn't seem to have negatively impacted West Ham this season but the performance on this occasion left a lot to be desired.