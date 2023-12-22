Luis Suarez signs for Inter Miami

Luis Suarez has signed for MLS side Inter Miami, reuniting with former Barcelona teammate and current Ballon d’Or holder Lionel Messi.

The Uruguay striker, 36, joins Gerardo Martino's squad as a free agent from Gremio after firing the Brazilian outfit to the Campeonato Gaúcho and Recopa Gaúcha, scoring 26 and assisting 17 in 53 games.

His contract will run until 2024 with an option for a further year.

Managing owner Jorge Mas said: “We are happy to welcome world-class striker Luis Suarez to our club. Luis is a fierce competitor whose winning drive embodies what we want out of our players.

"We promised our fans we would pursue the world’s best players to build a squad that can compete at the highest echelons in the Americas. Coming off an award-winning season in Brazil, Luis will be a key addition to our roster. We will continue to be ambitious and always strive to pursue the Freedom to Dream.”

Suarez, who won the Golden Ball in the Brazilian Serie A last season, will also reconvene with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba alongside Messi.

The quartet won 13 trophies together at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, including four league titles and the Champions League.

During their time in La Liga, no player assisted Suarez more than Messi and no player assisted Messi more than Suarez. The duo scored 478 goals combined.

No players combined for more goals in La Liga than Messi and Suarez - Messi provided 52 assists to the Uruguayan during their six years together at the club (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami," Suarez said. "I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great Club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition.

“I will give my all to bring joy to these great fans I’ve heard so much about while I wear Inter Miami colours, and look forward to reuniting with great friends and players. I’m also eager to meet my new teammates and coaches.”

'An outstanding striker with a track record of excellence at the very top'

In August, Messi spearheaded Miami to the Leagues Cup, the first trophy in the club's five-year history, notching 10 goals in seven games.

But they finished second from bottom in the MLS Eastern Conference, failing to qualify for the play-offs after a dismal first half of the season. The Florida-based outfit were also defeated by Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup Final.

Co-owner David Beckham will be hoping the added virtuosity provided by Suarez, Uruguay's all-time leading goalscorer, will propel them to more silverware.

Beckham said: "We are delighted to have a player of Luis’ quality and passion for the game join our Club. He joins a squad that is inspiring the next generation and we look forward to seeing him take to the field with both former teammates and young players from our academy."

Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson added: “Luis is an outstanding striker with a track record of excellence at the very top levels of the sport. He has proven himself to be a singular talent in every league he’s played in over the course of his career thus far.

"We’re looking to build on the successes of last season in 2024 and think Luis will be an important addition for us as we prepare to compete in several top competitions.”