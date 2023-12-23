"I Think My Players Deserve Big Big Credit" - Mikel Arteta on His Sides Performance vs Liverpool

In the standout game of this weekend's Premier League fixtures, Arsenal looked to end their ten-game winless run at Anfield to create some separation at the top of the table.

Coming off a boring 0-0 draw against Manchester United last weekend, Liverpool faced another "big six" side at home. Jurgen Klopp called for more noise from the Anfield crowd going into this game to a great response from the fans, making things difficult for Arsenal and the referee especially in the second half.

Arsenal came out flying in the first half securing an early lead from a Gabriel Magalhães header. Arsenal looked to continue their fast start playing some fine football in the opening minutes before Liverpool found their feet again. The Reds recovered well and grew back into the game with every ticking minute. A dubious decision saw Arsenal let off with one after Martin Odegaard handled the ball in his own penalty area.

Trent Alexander-Arnold seemed to be the orchestrator of improvement for Liverpool because as soon as he got his foothold on the game, Arsenal seemed to be on the backfoot. A deliciously weighted pass into Salah from the right back saw the Egyptian one vs one with Zinchenko who failed to defend Salah cutting in and scoring, awakening the Anfield crowd squaring the game 15 minutes before half time.

The second half started with both sides constantly losing possession seeing for some end to end football, however neither side managed to capitalise on either teams' mistakes. Once the pandemonium fizzled out, it was Liverpool who created the better chances with Joe Gomez curling one just past the post and later Alexander-Arnold smashing the crossbar from a lethal Liverpool counter attack. In the end, Arsenal will be the happier of the two teams following the dip in their second half performance.

Mikel Arteta reacted to the draw - here is what he had to say.

Mikel Arteta on the touchilne at Anfield - GettyImages / Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

On His Feelings Following The Draw

Mikel began the post-match press conference by singing the praises of both sides tonight.

"It was an unbelievable game of football, one of the most intense and hectic games that I have witnessed in 20 years in this league. The quality, the intention of both teams, it was superb to watch it".

"I think my players deserve big big credit"

The Arsenal squad's pre match huddle vs Liverpool (A) - GettyImages / Michael Regan

Another Set Piece Goal

Arsenal lead the league this season with goals from set pieces (11) with the eleventh coming this evening from Gabriel Magalhães' header. The Arsenal boss was delighted with that effort, however was left frustrated with his sides lack of decisiveness in attack.

"It was a great action and there are certain opportunities against every opponent we do that and we score from."

"We should have done better in many situations we had in the final third from open play because we generated a lot, and that's a little bit the regret."

Gabriel celebrating his goal at Anfield - GettyImages / Michael Regan

On Liverpool's Counter Attack

Several times today Liverpool caught Arsenal in transition, with one devastating counter from Bukayo Saka's corner almost handing Liverpool all three points today.

"They had some moments especially the one after our corner when they went through and we had a miscommunication at the edge and it's a big quality of them and we were lucky no to concede the goal".

"We gave so many balls away after regaining it and that's the worst moment against them because they are really good on the counter press moment and we lost it in areas as well that it's prohibited against them to do it and we could have been punished."

Improvements For the Remainder of the Season

When questioned on what difference between Arsenal 2022/23 and Arsenal 2023/24 is so far, Mikel had this to say.

"Well we have the experience of being where we are today and we should be really happy because that shows a lot of consistency for this new group in the best league in the world to do it for two years in a row."

He was also asked on what improvements his side can make going into the second half of the season.

"Of course there are certain things that we have to improve especially killing games with the amount of dominance we are showing."

"Sometimes the results they've been too close you know when we have to dig in the last few minutes to maintain results and that's it nothing else and hopefully we have sustained that level with five key players out."

Mikel Arteta clapping Arsenal's travelling support - GettyImages

The Gunners next play on Thursday at home to an in-form West Ham kicking off at 20:15.