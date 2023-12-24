Wolves 2-1 Chelsea: Individual errors cost Blues as Wanderers execute perfect game-plan

It was the night before Christmas as Wolverhampton Wanderers overcame a late Chelsea scare to see out a 2-1 win, climb to eleventh in the table, and draw level on points with Chelsea. The Blues are now eight points away from the top six as their miserable season goes from bad to worse.

Mario Lemina put Wolves in front after 51 minutes, with Matt Doherty doubling their lead in the 93rd minute. Christopher Nkunku scored a late goal for Chelsea, but his side could not do enough with four minutes left on the clock to find an equaliser.

Story of the Match

Wolves made two changes from their 3-0 defeat to West Ham: Jose Sa and Rayan Aït-Nouri returned to the side, with Dan Bentley dropping to the bench and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde being left out of the squad.

Mauricio Pochettino made three changes to the Chelsea side that beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo dropping out of the squad. Benoit Badiashille was dropped to the bench to make room for Malo Gusto in the starting eleven. Lesley Ugochuku and Armando Broja were both handed starts for the blues.

It was Chelsea who bossed the opening spell of the game, controlling the ball while looking the most likely of the two sides to find an early goal.

Wolves, however, seemed a threat on the counter. The first major chance of the game fell to Armando Broja after just four minutes, who found himself inside the Wolves box as he looked to cut inside, but a poor touch from the Albanian, followed by a last-ditch challenge from Mario Lemina, denied Chelsea their opener.

After just seven minutes, Sterling did excellently to thread through a beautifully weighted ball to Nicolas Jackson; however, his control was just not good enough, and the Blues squandered another opportunity to lead early on.

Chelsea had taken complete control of the game, enjoying the majority of the ball while playing slick football and creating good chances. But the Blues were lacking potency and falling foul to poor decision-making in front of goal.

For all of Chelsea’s dominance, they had nothing to show for it, while Wolves were extremely wasteful when they had the ball and just constantly gave it back to Chelsea.

However, on the twenty-minute mark, things started to change for Wolves; they began to enjoy more of the ball, get deeper into Chelsea’s half, and looked much more like a threat. But the Wanderers lacked any quality in the final third to carve out a clear-cut chance.

The game had massively evened itself out and, in some ways, become finely poised.

31 minutes in, the best chance of the game fell to Chelsea, as they were three on one with Jose Sa after a horrific mistake by João Gomes, who was caught on the ball, which Sterling brilliantly stole away from him. As he rushed towards the goal, it felt as if Chelsea had almost guaranteed themselves a goal. All Sterling had to do was square it to Palmer, who would have had an empty net to tap the ball into, but he took it on himself, and Jose Sa then did excellently to smother it away.

After Chelsea shockingly failed to take the lead, Wolves finished the first half the strongest. The team in gold had a succession of corners while playing high-pressing football, as they frequently found themselves in good positions inside the Chelsea penalty area.

But, Wolves struggled to get shots on goal to make the visitors pay for their missed opportunities. It felt as if the only side capable of taking the lead in the closing moments of the first half was Wolves.

With just a minute left of the half, Hwang Hee-Chan found himself in behind, through on goal, after a brilliant ball over the top from Pablo Sarabia, but Chan could only blaze his left-footed effort from about 25 yards out over the bar.

As the first half petered out with the sides locked in a goalless encounter, it was Chelsea who would be the most frustrated of the two teams, as with the chances and half-chances they created, they really should have been enough to find themselves in front.

Wolves had continued the exciting football; they finished the first half playing, as they started the brighter of the two sides.

The ball fell to Gomes on the edge of the box, who unleashed an excellent effort towards goal. It looked as if it was going in, but the ball hit Ugochukwu’s hand and went behind for a corner. VAR checked and deemed it wasn’t worthy of a penalty.

Wolves had started the second half off like a steam train. They looked like a huge threat from corners and in their general attacking play. After 47 minutes, Djordje Petrovic made an excellent save from point blank range to deny Wolves an opener. A superb cross came in from the right from Gomes, which Toti Gomes headed towards goal, but the Chelsea goalkeeper denied him with an excellent save.

However, Wolves didn’t have to wait much longer to take the lead, as Lemina put the Wanderers infant in the 51st minute. An excellent delivery from a corner from Sarabia fell straight onto Lemina’s head at the back post, who just guided it into the back of the net. It was so simple, and serious questions had to be asked about the Chelsea defence of the corner.

Chelsea could not settle into the second half at all, with Wolves looking like they could double their lead at any given opportunity.

But Jackson found himself through on goal after an awful error from Wolves, as two of their players came together, allowing Jackson to steal the ball and be in a great position to score, but he took far too long, trying to cut onto his right foot, which gave Semedo enough time to recover and win the ball back for his side.

Trying to find a way back into the game, Pochettino turned to his bench, introducing Christopher Nkunku for his Premier League debut and also introducing Mykhalio Mudryk, with Broja and Ugochukwu (who was injured) making way.

In the 62nd minute, Nkunku had an effort cleared off the line by Toti after a flurry of goalmouth action in the Wolves box. The defender did extraordinarily to deny Chelsea an equaliser.

In the 64th minute, Nkunku, who was proving to be a huge threat, laid the ball off to Palmer, who found Sterling, who was in acres of space on the right as he shot across goal, but a massive block from Craig Dawson denied Chelsea the leveller.

With just 15 minutes left on the clock, the game was still extremely open, with Chelsea enjoying a lot of the play, but Wolves looked like a huge threat on the counter, with every time they went forward seeming like the moment that they’d kill the game off.

Chelsea were closing the game with extreme intent to equalise, a flurry of chances to get back into the game, but they were still failing to test Jose Sa. With 5 minutes left on the clock, Wolves just had to see their 1-0 victory out.

The game had reached 90 minutes without Chelsea really creating a true chance, but the fourth official came to Chelsea’s rescue, adding eleven minutes on as the Blues were seeking an equaliser.

But, in the 93rd minute, Matt Doherty all but won the game for Wolves as Hugo Bueno played a low across the box, which hit the heel of Badiashile as he tried to clear the ball. It fell to Doherty, who just placed it in the bottom corner.

Just three minutes later, Chelsea were handed a lifeline as Nkunku scored his first Premier League goal. As Sterling crossed the ball in from the right-hand side, Nkunku was free as he rose to head home for the Blues.

But in the final four minutes of the game, Chelsea could not create a chance to salvage a point, as Wolves managed to see the result out on a day where individual errors massively cost Chelsea.

Player of the Match: Mario Lemina

The scorer of Wolves' first, Lemina had a fantastic game in Midfield, breaking up play, always looked to get his side up the pitch, he totally controlled the game and was always a calm presence for Wolves.