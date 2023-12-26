Burnley 0-2 Liverpool: Nunez and Jota send Liverpool top in Boxing Day victory

When the ball fell for Darwin Nunez early in this Boxing Day match at Burnley, it was difficult to tell that the striker had endured a barren spell in front of goal. The Liverpool forward had been without a goal for 12 games but his beautifully curled shot was a very neat way to bring that particular run to an end.

Nunez’s goal inside six minutes essentially ended this game as a contest. Vincent Kompany’s team have their work cut out at the bottom of the Premier League table where they find themselves in 19th, five points from safety, and at times they only added to their own difficulties.

The Lancashire club have not yet claimed any points from a losing position so far this season and there was little prospect of that changing here as the home side were constantly under pressure from their visitors and Liverpool’s domination didn’t relent after the deadlock had been broken.

Jurgen Klopp’s team had eight shots on target in the first half, which is the most they have managed in a game this term, and should have added to their lead prior to half time. They had two goals disallowed before Diogo Jota came off the bench after an injury layoff to score his 50th Liverpool goal in the 90th minute.

After picking up two points from their last two games against Manchester United and Arsenal, this victory took Liverpool into first place at least until Mikel Arteta’s team next play on Thursday.

Story of the game

A trip to the club with the poorest home league record in the league — just one home victory from nine games — will have been an inviting prospect for Liverpool to return to winning ways after two successive home draws of their own. However, rarely is the narrative so clear-cut.

A valuable 2-0 win at Fulham last time out will have boosted Burnley’s mood while Klopp’s visitors arrived with an injury crisis at left back, leaving Joe Gomez to plug a gap that he filled impressively in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Gomez was one of five Liverpool changes as the away side shuffled their pack for their fourth game in ten days. It meant Klopp wheeled out Mohamed Salah,, Cody Gakpo and Nunez as his front three for the first time.

They were quickly into their stride too. Having ran into space, Harvey Elliott saw a deflected shot parried by James Trafford within four minutes but Liverpool were not left ruing that early missed chance for long.

The away team worked the ball down the left flank in the sixth minute and Gakpo took the ball before teeing up Nunez on the edge of the area. The Uruguayan’s side-footed shot curled around a collection of Burnley defenders and into the bottom corner of Trafford’s goal for his eighth goal of the campaign.

Liverpool did not let up as they maintained the pressure on the home team’s goal. Ryan Gravenberch could have scored a second for the visitors moments later had he connected properly with his shot and Salah also stabbed an effort that Trafford tipped over.

The away side did have the ball in the back of the net again on 28 minutes when Gakpo finished at the second attempt but referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal void as he adjudged Nunez to have swiped through Charlie Taylor in the build-up.

More chances came Liverpool’s way before the break as Salah thrashed a shot against the crossbar, Trafford stretched to push aside Wataru Endo’s strike and the overworked Burnley goalkeeper hauled in the ball after Salah again sought to wreak havoc in the penalty area.

Kompany’s team had been wobbly at the back but were also lively on the odd occasion they went forward. Zeki Amdouni should have done better with an effort just prior to Nunez’s opener and Josh Brownhill also bent a shot narrowly wide of the post.

Liverpool thought they had scored again ten minutes after the break when a well-worked move ended with Elliott tapping home Gravenberch’s pull-back but VAR signalled that Salah had been in Trafford’s line of sight from an offside position.

A second disallowed goal awakened the home crowd, who started to believe there may be something in this for their side. That might have come true when Wilson Odobert tricked his way past Trent Alexander-Arnold and fired in a cross for Johann Berg Gudmundsson only for the unmarked substitute to direct his header off target.

Liverpool may have started to worry about a nervy finish as Burnley appeared more emboldened in the last quarter of the game as substitute Jacob Bruun Larson sent an effort wide. At the other end, Alexander-Arnold fired wide and Luis Diaz was denied by Trafford but the visitors did manage a second late on.

Klopp had sent on Jota for his first appearance after a layoff due to a knee injury and within six minutes the Portuguese forward had played the ball to Diaz and received it back inside the Burnley area before firing a low shot between Trafford’s legs and into the net to seal the three points.

Player of the match: Cody Gakpo

His well-placed cut-back presented Nunez with his chance to score his first goal in 13 games and to break the deadlock early in this contest.

The Dutch international played on the left flank and was effective in a position he has not played in regularly. He could have had a goal of his own had a foul not been given after he had fired past Trafford.