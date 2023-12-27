Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 19

It's the midway point of the Premier League campaign for both of these sides, as Tottenham Hotspur travel to the American Express Stadium to take on Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton and Hove Albion.

Brighton come into this fixture having won just once in their past five Premier League matches - a narrow 2-1 victory at home to Brentford. Tottenham, on the other hand, have won three consecutive matches and will be looking to pile even more misery on Albion - who have won just two of their last twelve Premier League games.

These two sides last met in this fixture in October 2022. A header from Harry Kane was enough to earn the three points in emotional circumstances, as the club mourned the loss of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, who had tragically passed away earlier in the week.

The Amex has been a happy stomping ground for The Lilywhites over the years, with Spurs only failing to pick up any kind of result on two occasions since Thursday's hosts were promoted to the top flight in 2017 (3W, 1D).

The visitors are the second best team in the league when playing away from home this season, and a win on the South coast would take them to the top of that, but it won't come easily. The Seagulls are currently on a seven match unbeaten run on home soil, and a win would see them break this club record.

Funnily enough, it was Tottenham who stopped them from breaking their record when these two sides met in October 2022, with that run of seven games starting after, you guessed it, Tottenham’s 2-0 win in March 2022.

Team news

Head Coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that he could be without up to ten players for the visit of Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham.

Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) and Simon Adingra (hamstring) are the latest to join the lengthy list of absentees. Both were subbed off during the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last week, whilst the former left the ground on crutches and could miss between "four and six weeks," according to his manager.

There is some good news, though. Full back Pervis Estupinan is available for selection and will be named amongst the substitutes when the team sheet its handed in to the referee on Thursday night.

Alongside the injury issues, there is also a selection headache for the manager in goal. Bart Verbruggen has started the previous three league games - the longest run for any Brighton keeper since the season started. However, his mistake which led to the opener for Palace last week could mean that Jason Steele is recalled in between the sticks for this one.

Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Julio Enciso, Solly March and Ansu Fati all remain on the treatment table.

After being withdrawn at half time on the weekend due to hamstring tightness, the initial reaction from Head Coach Ange Postecoglou was that Cristian Romero will be fit for his side's next fixture.

However, on Wednesday morning, the Australian confirmed that Tottenham's physio room was set to receive its latest casualty, with vice captain Romero set to be missing for a number of games.

Postecoglou told the press that "he [Romero] had a scan and he's got a hamstring strain. We're looking at four to five weeks with him."

He'll join fellow centre half Micky van de Ven, Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon on the sidelines.

Destiny Udogie is back from his suspension and is likely to return to the left side of the back four, but Yves Bissouma will again be unavailable as he serves the second of his four game suspension.

There are no other fresh injury concerns from the weekend win at home to Everton.

Likely lineups

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen (GK); Hinshelwood, Dunk (C), van Hecke, Igor Julio; Baleba, Gilmour; Buonanotte, Gross, Pedro; Ferguson.

Tottenham (4-3-3): Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, E. Royal, Davies, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Sarr, Kulusevski; Johnson, Richarlison, Son (C).

Key Players

18-year old Jack Hinshelwood has been handed an opportunity to shine in recent times due to the sheer amount of injuries to right backs in the Brighton squad. The England u19 international has certainly managed to impress Roberto De Zerbi, who has handed him a start in seven of the last eight games in all competitions.

The versatile youngster will have to be ready for what is set to be his toughest challenge yet, as he goes up against Tottenham and South Korea captain Heung-min Son.

The winger has been directly involved in six goals in the last five matches (3G, 3A), with two of the three assists coming from low byline crosses into the danger zone. Hinshelwood - who was dribbled past zero times against Crystal Palace - will have to once again be at his defensive best in order to combat the threat provided by the in-form Son.

Not only in defence can the latest product of Albion's academy have an influence on this contest. He scored the winner when Brighton beat Brentford 2-1 at The AMEX earlier this month, and had a golden opportunity to score in the A23 Derby last week but he skied his effort. Facundo Buonanotte is expected to line up ahead of him, and if the pair can combine effectively on the wing, it could spell trouble for Destiny Udogie.

The Brazilian is brimming with confidence and is the most in-form player in the division at the moment.

Earlier in the season, the former Everton attacker largely struggled to make any sort of impact as he was deployed on the wing for Tottenham and he even found himself below the now injured Manor Solomon in the pecking order at one stage.

Ange Postecoglou has deployed him through the middle of Tottenham's attacking trio since his return from injury at the beginning of the month and the attacker has repaid his boss' faith in him.

Hitting the back of the net four times in the last three matches, this is major contrast to the Brazilian's first thirty-nine Premier League appearances in Spurs colours, as he only managed to score two goals.

If Tottenham are to come away from this seaside visit with all three points, you'd sense that Richarlison will be right at the forefront of the trouble caused in the Brighton defence - who have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous twenty-two league matches, a club record.

This really is the perfect opportunity for him to continue to add to his tally and help spur his injury-ravaged side to three points.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Brighton and Hove Albion's American Express Stadium.

What time is kick off?

Kick off for this clash has been set for 19:30 GMT.

How can I watch the game?

This game, along with all other gameweek 19 fixtures, will be live on Amazon Prime video. Live radio commentary is available on talkSPORT2.