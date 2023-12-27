Everton 1-3 Man City: Foden and Alvarez lead City comeback against Everton

The rigours of the Premier League title race may have felt far away when Manchester City eased in becoming world champions on the banks of the Red Sea in Jeddah six days ago.

Defeating Brazilian outfit Fluminense to take the top honours did not seem as daunting a task as Pep Guardiola’s side have recently found on the domestic trail.

City therefore returned home to an ensuing title battle with added prestige but the need to pick up the slack. And this hard-fought comeback win over Everton was timely for their title cause.

Patience was key for this triumph that saw City close the gap to leaders Liverpool to five points with a game in hand also. They went behind when Jack Harrison sprung a surprise and scored a tidy goal against the odds in the first half.

A ten-minute spell early in the second half saw City home and Phil Foden was instrumental. The forward scored from distance before Julian Alvarez converted a penalty after Amadou Onana handled in his own penalty area. A third was provided late on by Bernardo Silva who lobbed Jordan Pickford from outside the box.

That Everton were in the driving seat for any period of time was largely down to Pickford’s earlier interventions. The home goalkeeper made a string of saves to keep City at bay but such stubbornness eventually gave way as the visitors showcased their class.

Story of the game

City’s triumph in Saudi Arabia at the Club World Cup no doubt brought light relief for a team accustomed to winning but with only one victory to their name from their previous six league games.

Their last league outing, 11 days ago, was the dramatic 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace but they returned to domestic action having collected their fifth trophy of the year, Guardiola completing the set of honours with the club and having not lost too much ground in the title race.

City remained without Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku due to injury and so Alvarez led the line after scoring twice in the 4-0 final victory.

The visitors were quick to start applying pressure on Everton’s goal and the Argentinian forward had their first chance when Kyle Walker pinged a cross-field ball and Alvarez was denied by Pickford.

The Everton goalkeeper was kept busy in the opening half an hour. He saved from Matheus Nunez and also got a left boot to Alvarez’s rebound, then he dropped down to palm away Jack Grealish’s toe-poked effort. Walker also saw a shot deflected wide as City started on top.

The home team were in containment mode and struggled to get upfield themselves but clinically punished City in the 29th minute with their first attempt on goal when the visitors failed to properly clear their lines.

James Garner played in Beto and Rodri could not fully turnover possession close to his own area. Dwight McNeil stepped in and delivered a centre which Harrison met first time, sweeping the ball beyond Ederson.

It was a goal that came against the run of play and meant that for the eighth consecutive league game Guardiola’s team had failed to keep a clean sheet, their worst defensive run for five years.

When Andre Gomes — rewarded for a productive cameo in Everton’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur with a first start since May 2022 in Idrissa Gueye’s absence — sent in a corner that fell for Harrison it could have got worse for the away side. The winger cut across the ball, deploying a flying shot that required an acrobatic save from Ederson.

City’s problems mounted when John Stones injured himself when tackling Beto despite the Everton striker being offside. The former Everton defender, who has already missed large chunks of the season with injury, was forced off shortly before halftime and received applause from all corners of the ground.

Guardiola’s men dug deep to mount their comeback and within eight minutes of the restart had pegged back the hosts. City had been passing patiently before Foden took matters into his own hands. He spotted Pickford drifting to his right and fired a low shot to the ‘keepers’ left to level the scores.

Foden couldn’t turn in a second from close range moments later while Alvarez’s curled free-kick had Pickford diving to push the ball behind. From the corner, Nathan Ake’s shot struck Onana’s raised arm and referee John Brooks pointed to the penalty spot.

Alvarez thumped the spot-kick down the middle of Pickford’s goal and although the Everton goalkeeper got his legs to the fizzing ball, it was struck too firmly to be kept out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sent on with 15 minutes remaining and the substitute was served up a glorious chance from Harrison’s cross but could only direct his effort the wrong side of the near post.

City put the game to bed in the 86th minute. Pickford travelled outside of his area to make a clearance but Silva intercepted the punt and calmly lobbed the ball into the far corner of the empty net.

Foden went close to scoring his second but struck the crossbar and then had another shot saved in stoppage time. It mattered little to the City fans, who were already celebrating a positive domestic return.

Player of the match: Phil Foden

His 25-yard drive started City’s comeback in earnest and he also went close with two late chances in stoppage time. However, it was his overall performance that made him stand out.

Playing centrally is something Foden prefers rather than being out on the wing and he once again was heavily involved in City's build-up play.