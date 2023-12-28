Mikel Arteta admits West Ham 'were better in the boxes' after home defeat

Arsenal fell to their first home defeat of the season, in a match where the Gunners squandered numerous chances.

West Ham took the lead on 13 minutes after a defensive mix up saw Tomas Soucek fire home from close range.

Arsenal struggled to break down a stubborn West Ham defence in the first half and headed into the break trailing 1-0 and looking unlikely to break the deadlock.

Soon after half time West Ham doubled their lead when on 55 minutes former Gunners defender Konstantinos Mavropanos headed in from a James Ward Prowse corner.

Gabriel Jesus had Arsenal's two biggest chances of the second half. The Brazilian international had two free headers, which he failed to convert.

West Ham continued to defend in a deep block, with Arsenal controlling possession with 75% of it, although much of the play was in front of the Hammers defence.

Mohamed Kudus offered an outlet for West Ham on the counter attack, with the Ghanaian getting the better of Oleksandr Zinchenko on numerous occassions.

Declan Rice conceded a penalty late in injury time against his former club, but David Raya managed to save Said Benrahma's spot kick.

It was an extremely frustrating night for Arsenal, with Arteta bemoaning his side's inability to convert their chances.

He said, "I congratulate West Ham and praise my players. That’s what I can tell you."

“This is football. When you look at how much we generated in the game, to see the result is very disappointing. But they were better than us in both boxes. They had two shots, with the penalty three. We had 30."

“If we don’t score with 30 shots, then we have to do 50 or 60 to try to score. That’s the only thing. I can’t imagine a game where we have more touches in the box, more dominance and less situations for the opponent against a really good West Ham side. Today though, it wasn’t enough to win the game.”

With the volume of chances that Arsenal created and failed to convert, along with the territorial dominance they had, Arteta was asked if the loss was among the most frustrating nights of his managerial career to date.

“It is. But it’s football. Normally when the team generates so much it’s going to win games.

“That’s the way we’ve done it. Against Brighton, we generated so much and against Liverpool as well, but we score goals in different ways.

“We have to make another step in that area to win games more comfortably, that’s for sure, because today the team deserves to win the game. There’s no question about that.”

After Arteta avoided action from the Football Assosiation for his comments regarding VAR after last month's loss to Newcastle, Arteta held back from making quite so damning comments following his latest defeat.

Although, Arteta did question how the technology has been utilised, saying, “They’re saying it’s not conclusive. It’s a shame that with the technology that we have, that it’s not that clear so that we can say whether it’s out or in. It’s done. It’s gone. There’s nothing we can do about it now."

"Normally when the team generates so much it’s going to win games."

“If the technology we have at the moment is not good enough to give us that answer, what we have to do is without that win the game. With the number of situations we generated in the game, that should have been more than enough".

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back quickly and will now turn their attention to another London rival, Fulham, who they face on Sunday with kick-off at 2PM. The Cottagers have lost their last three Premier League matches, with the Gunners only recording one win in four themselves.