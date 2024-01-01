Mikel Arteta believes that Arsenal's woes are down to a "lack of efficiency"

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Arsenal FC at Craven Cottage on December 31, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal suffered a second defeat on the bounce at Craven Cottage as they were beaten 2-1 by Fulham on Sunday evening.

This is more than just an unlucky result for the Gunners, because their performance on the day was clearly below their usual standards, and a win was far from deserved following one of their worst displays of the season.

Following the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was questioned by the media on various topics surrounding the game, and this is what he had to say.

On the performance

Arteta was clearly in agreement with the fans regarding the game, as he believed that his side were far from good enough to secure a win, and they completely deserved the result that they came out with.

When Arteta was asked to sum up his overall views on the game, he said "Painful and a sad day. That’s how I would sum it up.

We had the chance to be top of the table after 20 games with the consistency that we’ve shown. We haven’t managed well enough to earn the right to win the game. Three days ago we lost a game that we deserved to win, today was a very different story."

Arsenal currently sit in fourth on the Premier League table and have quite a mountain to climb to get to the top.

Arteta was also asked about what went wrong with his team's performance on the day which caused them to come up short, to which he responded "We weren't good enough. We weren’t good enough in ball possession, we gave too many balls away. we didn't have enough rhythm, enough threat.

Defensively we were second best. We could not control the direct play. It was so easy for them to win that first and second ball and have the opportunity to run. Then we conceded two goals like we did against West Ham and when you do that in this league it’s going to be very difficult to win."

It was clear that the Arsenal manager had some underlying frustrations that came from the defeat.

On the two week break

Despite having a heavily congested schedule in the month of December, the North London side now have a two week break before they face Crystal Palace at The Emirates in their next league fixture.

Arteta believes that this time should be used to regain some energy and confidence so his players can come back and push for the title.

"We certainly need that reset after today because that’s going to be in our tummy for a few days. I repeat, the game against West Ham feels very different, so you can move on.

It’s football, it can happen. What happened today cannot happen again because if you do that we will never have the chance to be where we want to be. Today could have been a beautiful day to end the year that’s for sure. But these are the margins and you have to try and find the bar. We have to look at ourselves in the mirror because today’s performance is the worst we have played all season that’s for sure."

Hopefully Arsenal can get a positive result in the FA Cup against Liverpool next weekend, as this would play a huge role in gaining some momentum heading towards the last stretch of the season.