West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Premier League (0-0): Relevant headline from the pre-match/match
West Ham United won 3-1 in the reverse fixture in August (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
18:1915 minutes ago

Arrivals

The Seagulls have arrived in East London.
Invalid dateInvalid date
Invalid dateInvalid date
18:1024 minutes ago

Team news to be announced shortly

Team news should be with us in just over 20 minutes and we will bring it to you as soon as we have it so stay tuned!
17:5340 minutes ago

Tune into West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

That brings an end to our pre-live coverage but we will be back with all the updates ahead of kick-off.

Do not miss a detail of this game with live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

17:5142 minutes ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

India: 1:00 AM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

Australia (Sydney): 6:30 AM

Japan: 4:30 AM

USA (New York): 2:30 PM

17:5143 minutes ago

Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is set to kick-off at 19:30 GMT. UK viewers can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 19:00.

Otherwise, you can rely on us here at VAVEL to keep you updated throughout the match and bring you post-match reaction too.

17:49an hour ago

West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction

With the number of absentees expected for the Hammers due to AFCON involvement, Brighton will be confident they can make it two wins from two in the Premier League.

However, the Seagulls have injury concerns and West Ham are on a good run of form of late as they look to maintain their chances of finishing in a European spot.

I am going for a 2-2 draw!

17:44an hour ago

Recent meetings between the two

West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion met in August at the Amex Stadium as the Hammers ran out as surprise 3-0 winners. James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio with the goals as Moyes’ side momentarily climbed to the top of the Premier League table.

Last season, the Seagulls secured wins in both meetings – winning 2-0 and 4-0.

17:42an hour ago

Key player from Brighton & Hove Albion

Like West Ham, the man to look out for is in the forward line and it is Brighton’s Brazilian sensation João Pedro.

A summer arrival for £30m from Sky Bet Championship side Watford, Pedro has become a regular feature in Roberto De Zerbi’s side having netted six goals in six UEFA Europa League appearances this term.

He has also been in excellent form in the Premier League with seven goals and two assists to his name in 19 appearances.

Eyebrows were raised in the summer when Brighton broke their transfer record to bring in the 22-year-old but he has proved those doubters wrong with an impressive start to life in Sussex.

17:36an hour ago

Key player from West Ham United

With the expected absence of Mohammed Kudus and potentially Lucas Paquetá, West Ham United will be relying on Jarrod Bowen to lead the attack.

Playing as a striker instead of his favored right-wing position this season, the England international is on fire and has scored on 11 occasions and assisted two in his 19 Premier League appearances.

The 27-year-old has netted in three of his last four outings which also included an assist for Tomáš Souček’s opener against Arsenal.

Bowen is in the form of his life having only contributed to 11 Premier League goals last term and he is the one to watch tonight for the hosts.

17:32an hour ago

Team news and likely line-up for Brighton & Hove Albion


Brighton have more injury problems to deal with compared to West Ham.

Solly March and Joel Veltman have knee problems while Tariq Lamptey and Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati have thigh injuries.

Julio Enciso could recover in time to feature following a knee problem and the same applies to Karou Mitoma who has been absent with a foot injury.

Likely line-up: Verbruggen; Milner, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour, Baleba; Lallana; Ferguson, Pedro

 

17:27an hour ago

Team news and likely line-up for West Ham United

The Hammers could be without Nayef Aguerd who missed the win at Arsenal due to illness.

In his press conference on Friday, Moyes admitted Kurt Zouma ‘rocked his knee a little bit’ so may be absent.

Lucas Paquetá had to be substituted in the first half of the Arsenal game due to a hamstring problem and West Ham are awaiting the results of a scan.

The biggest blow is that Mohammed Kudus will be absent due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Ghana. The 23-year-old has made an instant impact in East London having netted six goals and registered one assist in 16 Premier League appearances. 

Michail Antonio remains on the sidelines with medial knee ligament damage.

Likely line-up: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma

17:20an hour ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for West Ham United against Brighton & Hove Albion will be Sam Barrott.

He will be assisted by Marc Perry and Nick Hopton with John Brooks being the fourth official.

Rob Jones is the VAR and his assistant is Tim Wood.

17:13an hour ago

Brighton & Hove Albion: Eager to build upon Tottenham Hotspur victory

The Sussex-based outfit come into tonight’s meeting following a superb 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur where four goals from Jack Hinshelwood, Pervis Estupinan and a Joao Pedro brace sealed a much-needed victory.

Before their win over Spurs, Brighton were winless in their last three games which included a defeat to Arsenal as well as draws to Crystal Palace and Burnley.

A win could see the Seagulls overtake West Ham into sixth place.

17:08an hour ago

West Ham United: Looking to make it four wins in a row


David Moyes’ side have been in an excellent run of form of late in the Premier League, culminating with a 2-0 win at title-chasing Arsenal on Thursday. Tomáš Souček and Konstantinos Mavropanos were on the scoresheet as the Hammers climbed up to sixth place.

Wins over Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers came before the victory at the Emirates Stadium but there have been some concerns about performances this season, most notably the 5-0 defeat at Fulham.

Nevertheless, West Ham could close the gap to fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to three points with a win tonight. 

17:032 hours ago

The match will be played at the London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the London Stadium, in London, England. The game is set to get underway at 19:30 GMT.
16:582 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of this Premier League clash between West Ham United and Brighton & Albion!

My name is Jack Patmore and I will be your host for today’s game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL as two European-chasing sides lock horns at the London Stadium.
16:532 hours ago
16:482 hours ago
VAVEL Logo