West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - LIVE Stream and Score Updates in Premier League (0-0): Relevant headline from the pre-match/match

What time does the game kick-off across the world?
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Australia (Sydney): 6:30 AM
Japan: 4:30 AM
USA (New York): 2:30 PM
Kick-off time and how to watch
West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction
However, the Seagulls have injury concerns and West Ham are on a good run of form of late as they look to maintain their chances of finishing in a European spot.
I am going for a 2-2 draw!
Recent meetings between the two
Last season, the Seagulls secured wins in both meetings – winning 2-0 and 4-0.
Key player from Brighton & Hove Albion
A summer arrival for £30m from Sky Bet Championship side Watford, Pedro has become a regular feature in Roberto De Zerbi’s side having netted six goals in six UEFA Europa League appearances this term.
He has also been in excellent form in the Premier League with seven goals and two assists to his name in 19 appearances.
Eyebrows were raised in the summer when Brighton broke their transfer record to bring in the 22-year-old but he has proved those doubters wrong with an impressive start to life in Sussex.
Key player from West Ham United
Playing as a striker instead of his favored right-wing position this season, the England international is on fire and has scored on 11 occasions and assisted two in his 19 Premier League appearances.
The 27-year-old has netted in three of his last four outings which also included an assist for Tomáš Souček’s opener against Arsenal.
Bowen is in the form of his life having only contributed to 11 Premier League goals last term and he is the one to watch tonight for the hosts.
Team news and likely line-up for Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton have more injury problems to deal with compared to West Ham.
Solly March and Joel Veltman have knee problems while Tariq Lamptey and Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati have thigh injuries.
Julio Enciso could recover in time to feature following a knee problem and the same applies to Karou Mitoma who has been absent with a foot injury.
Likely line-up: Verbruggen; Milner, Hinshelwood, Van Hecke, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour, Baleba; Lallana; Ferguson, Pedro
Team news and likely line-up for West Ham United
In his press conference on Friday, Moyes admitted Kurt Zouma ‘rocked his knee a little bit’ so may be absent.
Lucas Paquetá had to be substituted in the first half of the Arsenal game due to a hamstring problem and West Ham are awaiting the results of a scan.
The biggest blow is that Mohammed Kudus will be absent due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Ghana. The 23-year-old has made an instant impact in East London having netted six goals and registered one assist in 16 Premier League appearances.
Michail Antonio remains on the sidelines with medial knee ligament damage.
Likely line-up: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma
Who is the referee and his assistants?
He will be assisted by Marc Perry and Nick Hopton with John Brooks being the fourth official.
Rob Jones is the VAR and his assistant is Tim Wood.
Brighton & Hove Albion: Eager to build upon Tottenham Hotspur victory
Before their win over Spurs, Brighton were winless in their last three games which included a defeat to Arsenal as well as draws to Crystal Palace and Burnley.
A win could see the Seagulls overtake West Ham into sixth place.
West Ham United: Looking to make it four wins in a row
David Moyes’ side have been in an excellent run of form of late in the Premier League, culminating with a 2-0 win at title-chasing Arsenal on Thursday. Tomáš Souček and Konstantinos Mavropanos were on the scoresheet as the Hammers climbed up to sixth place.
Wins over Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers came before the victory at the Emirates Stadium but there have been some concerns about performances this season, most notably the 5-0 defeat at Fulham.
Nevertheless, West Ham could close the gap to fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur to three points with a win tonight.