Brentford vs Wolves: Emirates FA Cup Preview, Round 3, 2024

Brentford aim to leave their wretched form behind them in 2023 as they begin the new year by hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

It was mostly a year to remember for the Bees, with frequent renditions of 'Freed from Desire' after victories and a ninth-place finish, the club's highest placing since 1938, but its conclusion saw an injury-plagued team succumb to their seventh defeat in eight matches as Crystal Palace secured a 3-1 win at Selhurst Park.

Amongst the run of results Thomas Frank's side have endured, Wolves made the trip to west London last week having not won in the capital since February 2022 - a span of 14 matches. It proved to be a night where it went from bad to worse for the hosts as Gary O'Neil's side capitalised on defensive errors to inflict the Bees' heaviest home defeat in the Premier League.

The win added to Wolves' ascendency and they are enduring their best run of form this season. Following wins over Chelsea and Brentford, the Midlands club ended their year with a 3-0 triumph over Everton, making it three consecutive wins that will give them full confidence ahead of this fixture.

The FA Cup has proven to be a tough nut to crack for both clubs in recent years. Apart from their run to the semi-finals in 2019, Wolves have failed to clear the first hurdle in three of their last six campaigns, meanwhile Brentford tend to falter in the early stages.

This fixture will be a huge chance for Brentford to get their season back on track. However, their guests have proven to be difficult opposition, having yet beat them at the Gtech Community Stadium and won just twice in their previous ten meetings.

Team News

Brentford

Despite Thomas Frank's side getting thinner due to Saman Ghoddos (Iran), Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), and Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) being involved in this month's Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, there remains reason for optimism.

Josh Dasilva is set to make his first appearance since August as he has fully recovered from the hamstring tear he sustained against Fulham, while Ben Mee and Ivan Toney will be available for selection in their next match.

Kevin Schade (adductor) and Aaron Hickey (hamstring) will be unavailable for a further period after suffering setbacks in their recoveries - both are expect to be out until February. Kristoffer Ajer continues to recover from an ankle problem that has kept him out since November.

Rico Henry (ACL) remains a long-term absentee and is accompanied by Bryan Mbeumo (ankle) until at least March. Shandon Baptiste's involvement remains to be seen after missing the last two matches with a 'minor' foot problem.

Wolves

Gary O'Neil has no injury concerns but has to contend with a number of absentees due to this month's international competitions.

Top scorer Hwang Hee-Chan, who scored twice in the 4-1 thrashing last week, will be representing South Korea in the Asian Cup; Rayan Ait-Nouri (Algeria) and Boubacar Traore (Mali) will be battling it out in Ivory Coast.

Midfielder Mario Lemina is unavailable due to the passing of a family member, whereas Jonny Otto will not be involved due to be exiled from first-team activities until the end of January because of disciplinary issues.

Likely Line-ups

Brentford

Strakosha; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Damsgaard, Norgaard, Jensen; Olakigbe, Maupay, Lewis-Potter.

Wolves

Bentley; Kilman, S. Bueno, Gomes; Doherty, Bellegarde, Doyle, H. Bueno; Sarabia, Cunha, Neto.

Key Players

Brentford: Keane Lewis-Potter

The 22-year-old has struggled to gain momentum since his initial club-record move from Hull City in 2022 due to injuries, but he is at last finding his feet in west London.

A sublime first-time strike in the opening minutes of the defeat against Crystal Palace was a sign of his growing confidence in front of goal, which made it two goals in his last three appearances - either side of his best performance in a Brentford shirt to date.

Albeit on the wrong end of the result against Wolves, Lewis-Potter produced an eye-catching display as his direct dribbling and crossing caused a number problems while putting in a commendable defensive shift. On another day he would've came away with an assist or two to his name.

Confident on either foot, the visitors will be well aware of what to expect from Lewis-Potter, but whether they'll be able to keep him quiet remains to be seen.

Wolves: Pedro Neto

Before a hamstring injury sidelined him for two months, Neto was taking the Premier League by storm.

In his opening ten appearances of the season, the 23-year-old amassed eight assists, including his role in Ruben Dias' own goal during their win over Manchester City in September, and one goal. Now he's back in contention, he'll be aiming to pick up where he left off ahead of the second half of the season.

The five-time Portugal international will have a key role in capitalising on Brentford's defensive frailties. Up against an expected makeshift defence, Neto's speed and trickery will create numerous opportunities for his team, and while he's known for his selflessness, he's more than capable of taking the chance himself.

Neto boasts more strings to his bow, however, as he's willing to drop deep and dictate the play with his passing range. With a cross to match, and Brentford's struggles dealing with back-post deliveries, Neto may have the key that will open the door to the next round.

Match Information

Where is the game being played?

Gtech Community Stadium, London.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:15 (GMT) on Friday, 5 January, 2024.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not being broadcasted live in the United Kingdom.