Arsenal’s cup clash with Liverpool may highlight stark difference between the title contenders

In a game that was billed as an early title decider by some, Arsenal faced Liverpool just over a week ago. There was nothing between the teams that night, but in the games following, the difference has been distinct.

Arsenal have failed to take any points from West Ham and Fulham, while Liverpool have beaten Burnley and Newcastle, scoring six goals in the process. Both teams have been resolute defensively this season but the difference in quality going forward has come to the forefront.

Bukayo Saka’s seemingly inevitable contribution has slowed in recent weeks and his partners, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, have become virtually obsolete. Perhaps the biggest problem, is the lack of options behind them.

Eddie Nketiah is a solid striker but without service, can see games completely pass him by. Leandro Trossard is often the first option Mikel Arteta turns to, but has not rediscovered the impact he often had off the bench last season. Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe have constantly struggled with injuries this season and seem to have fallen out of favour.

Martin Odegaard has, in fairness, continued to create chances at a substantial rate but the Arsenal captain is often left exasperated as his teammates spurn good opportunities.

Looking to Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has showed no sign of slowing down in his 30s, and continues to provide Jurgen Klopp’s team with goals and assists at a super-human rate. Behind the Egyptian, and even during the brief absence of their talisman during the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament, the breadth of attacking depth at Klopp’s disposal is simply incomparable to Arsenal’s.

Darwin Nunez is a loose cannon in front of goal, but never fails to be involved in the penalty box. The returning Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are all reliable options for when Liverpool need a goal. Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot have all also shown an ability to score goals from midfield this season too.

To not also mention Trent Alexander-Arnold feels unfair, the right-back phenom constantly puts up among the best creative numbers in the Premier League and is more than capable of chipping in with a goal.

To put it bluntly, Liverpool just have far more firepower than Arsenal.

Arsenal's lack of attacking investment

Since returning to Arsenal, Arteta has created an incredible defence for the Gunners to build in front of. Gabriel Magalahaes, William Saliba, Ben White, Declan Rice, Jakub Kiwior and eventually, Jurrien Timber, have formed arguably the best defence in the Premier League and among the best in Europe. However, the attack has undoubtedly been neglected in the Gunners manager's search for defensive solidity.

Looking at just players bought to play in Arsenal’s front three, the lack of investment is startling. Jesus was the marquee signing in the 22/23 summer, and has performed well since arriving. However, only Trossard and Willian have been signed as first team attackers.

Arteta has moulded Saka and Martinelli into two of the most exciting wingers in Europe, but they are young and are shouldering far too much responsibility.

As Liverpool take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, it is likely an affair to be settled by attacking talent. While this game only impacts the FA Cup next round, it comes at a crucial point in the season for Arsenal. A point in which they are struggling and must keep themselves afloat in the title race.

The January window may present an opportunity for Arsenal to strengthen and much of the Gunners' season may depend on the next few weeks.

Sunday’s game may tell us a little more about the physical and mental state of both teams, both will need to be well placed to cope with a Manchester City assault, which feels impending.