Mikel Arteta says there is 'a possibility' Arsenal won't make any signings in January

Ahead of Arsenal's clash with Liverpool in the Emirates FA Cup third round, manager Mikel Arteta met with the media at London Colney for a pre-game press conference.

The Gunners have suffered somewhat of a dip in form in the Premier League, picking up just four points from their last four games.

That run of results most recently included a 2-0 loss to West Ham at the Emirates Stadium, and a 2-1 defeat away at Fulham.

Here's everything the Arsenal boss had to say.

Team News

With a number of their key players currently out injured, Arteta offered a positive update on a number of his squad's absentees.

Thomas Partey has struggled with a groin and hamstring issue so far this season, and has been limited to just four Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

However, Arteta was hopeful the Ghanaian would be back on the pitch soon.

"Hopefully it’s weeks," he said. "When we are going to determine how many weeks it really depends on how long the next step of training with the team will take him, but he’s progressing well."

With the African Cup of Nations due to begin next week, it was believed Partey may have been fit enough to play, however the competition has come just too soon for the 30-year-old.

Arteta said: "It was about common sense, obviously he’s had a long-term injury, he’s been trying to push his rehab.

"He really wanted to be with his national team but obviously he’s still far from training with the team, so it didn’t make a lot of sense to be involved."

Another long-term absentee is defender Jurrien Timber, who joined the club from Ajax in the summer.

The 22-year-old suffered a cruciate ligament tear on the opening day off the season against Nottingham Forest.

Arteta believes that the Dutch international is still some way away from rejoining the squad.

He said: "Well unfortunately he has a very long-term injury, he’s doing really well but he’s still very far from being fit to train with the team.

"We don’t expect him any time soon."

Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira is another player expected to remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

"He’s doing well again, but again it was a surgery that required two different things to get resolved and the first signs are good," said Arteta.

"Obviously he is still a bit far from where we want him, but he needs to keep working and hopefully in the next few weeks we can have him."

Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed Arsenal's 2-1 defeat at Craven Cottage with a calf issue also is touch and go.

The Ukrainian fullback is backing training and will be evaluated before the game on Sunday.

Liverpool

Arsenal and Liverpool met little over two weeks ago at Anfield in the Premier League, playing out a highly contested 1-1 draw.

Gabriel Magalhaes opened the scoring for the Gunners with a header inside the opening five minutes, however the hosts drew level on the half-hour mark through talisman Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal manager Arteta is expecting another feisty affair on Sunday.

He said: "It’s the draw, we played two weeks ago, and it was an incredible match, and I’m sure it will be a really good match again."

"We don’t have a choice," he continued. "If you ask both teams probably in the draw we were expecting something different, but we have this incredible clash in the first round and we have to go for it."

January Transfer Window

As the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, not only did it signal the start of a new year, but also the start of the January transfer window.

With injuries mounting up, most notably in defence, Arteta did not rule out the potential signings of new players.

He said: "We are open for the transfer market, but again the emphasis is on making the most of the players we have.

"We will work together with the club to understand whether there is any possibilities, and if we have any good options."

The Arsenal manager also mentioned it was possible that the club would conduct no business at all.

No More Red

For the third consecutive year Arsenal will be wearing their all white 'No More Red' kit in the FA Cup.

No More Red was an initiative launched in January 2022 by Arsenal and Adidas to support long-standing work undertaken by the club to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence.

The special edition kits will never be for sale.

Arteta said: "I think it’s a great initiative from the club, giving support and creating a safer environment with the power and the capacity we have to help people, and to transform certain areas of London as well.

"It’s helped a lot of people already and brought a lot of attention so we can make the streets safer around our city, especially the people who have kids will sleep better."

The Magic of the FA Cup

Arteta has won the FA Cup both as a player and a manager at Arsenal.

In his playing days the Spaniard lifted the trophy in red and white twice in 2013/14 and 2014/15.

The 41-year-old then won the competition in his first season in charge of the Gunners in 2020.

It's safe to say that the FA Cup still holds a special place in Arteta's heart.

He said: "It was a great experience to win the title the way we did [in 2013/14] and there is a big history between this competition and our club, and we have a big opportunity to start again and make a beautiful journey."

Speaking about lifting the trophy as a manager, Arteta explained how important of a moment it was in his career.

"Yeah, winning always gives you more credit," he said. "It attaches you emotionally to people because winning at the end creates a very special feeling and those moments are always very important when you want to evolve relationships and when you have certain attachment to the team and to players, and that certainly helps."

Despite the FA Cup being heaped in history and tradition, changes to the competition's format could soon be changed, with replays scrapped all together.

Arteta said he would be in favour of the move.

He said: "I think so, but we will see what happens, because with the new format of the Champions league as well there will be more games so I don’t know where we will fit them."

The Arsenal manager also agreed that VAR should be used in all of the FA Cup games, or none at all, following Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's controversial red card against Crystal Palace in the competition.

Missed Chances

In their two most recent defeats to West Ham and Fulham, the Gunners have missed some big chances, and certain players have been called into question.

However, Arteta has been quick to defend his attacking players.

He said: "Well, I think what they [Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli & Martin Odegaard] did last year is exceptional and to maintain those number we knew that it was going to be extremely difficult because it was a one off.

"So, we know that we need all the resources and all the kind of goals to maintain the levels that we want."

The 41-year-old also pointed out how hard it is to replicate realistic match day conditions.

He said: "When it comes to those spaces, the timing and the definition of an action, it becomes tricker to coach because you have to replicate an action in the game, that’s probably the hardest thing to replicate in football.

"The timing, the behaviour of the opponent, the distance between the ball and the feet of the opponent, the exact location of that shot, the position of the goalkeeper, the game state, so it is very tricky.

"But it is something that we have to improve recently especially in the way that we have transformed those chances into goals."

The PGMOL

It was revealed that Arsenal had recently complained to the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) about opponents being overly rough on Saka.

According to data from Stats Perform, the Arsenal winger has been fouled 87 times this season, and is the Premier League's third-most fouled player.

Arteta provided an update on the situation.

He said: "They [the referees] know the tactics of the opponent and they know that some players are more targeted with the way they play.

"Obviously they invite more tackles, but I think they are well aware of that.

"I think that this has been going on for about two years now, that we have wingers who provoke a lot of fouls and a lot of attention, and that’s something normal."