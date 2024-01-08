Four things we learnt from Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Liverpool

Declan Rice of Arsenal looks dejected after the team's defeat in the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on January 07, 2024 in London, England. Arsenal wear an all-white kit at home, for the first time in the club's history, in support of the 'No More Red' campaign against knife crime and youth violence. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s FA Cup campaign has ended in the third round, as they were beaten 0-2 by Liverpool.

Despite the score suggesting a comprehensive win for Jurgen Klopp’s men, the game told a completely different story. Mikel Arteta elected to start Kai Havertz up front, with Reiss Nelson given just his fourth start of the season to the German’s left. Jorginho and Declan Rice started in midfield together and with Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury keeping him out of the side, Jakub Kiwior started at left-back. Aaron Ramsdale was handed a rare chance in goal.

Liverpool’s side was weakened with the absences of Virgil Van Dijk, through illness, and Mohamed Salah, who has joined up with his Egypt teammates ahead of the African Cup of Nations. The side was still strong however, with Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot leading the line. The returning Alexis Mac Allister played at the base of the midfield.

Arsenal were coming off the back of two Premier League defeats to West Ham and Fulham and hoped to bounce back ahead of a small break in Premier League action.

Arsenal badly need a goalscorer

This was a game absolutely defined by chances. Just a few minutes into the action, Ramsdale found Nelson with a pinpoint long kick that sent the winger through on goal. When faced with the imposing Alisson, Nelson took it past the Brazilian but could only find the side netting.

Not long after, another massive chance. Saka won it back from Joe Gomez deep in Liverpool territory and played through Havertz, who tried to find Nelson before Martin Odegaard struck the bar. Havertz would go on to spurn multiple great chances, knocking a free header wide and firing weak efforts at Alisson from great positions. Bukayo Saka was also guilty of missing a great chance in the second half after a well-worked free kick.

This has become a theme of Arsenal’s games recently and it is dangerous. The Gunners have scored just one goal from an expected six-point-five in their last three fixtures while conceding six from just two-point-five expected. Chance creation has not been a problem. They have taken 61 shots in that time.

Gabriel Jesus did not play today but has been guilty of missing chances. This was a heavy theme of his game last season, however, Gabriel Martinelli, Saka and Ødegaard were so often there to pick up the slack and get Arsenal’s goals. However, now all four seem to be in an awful patch in front of goal. It is simply not good enough if Mikel Arteta wants his side to challenge for the Premier League, let alone the Champions League.

It has been heavily reported that Arsenal are lacking funds for the January transfer window but a solution must be found as soon as possible, even if that requires a loan signing.

Liverpool have goals without Mohamed Salah

Liverpool will be without their top goal scorer, top creator, and undoubted talisman for the duration Mohamed Salah spends with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. This will certainly be of concern to Jurgen Klopp but against Arsenal, his team went some way to prove they have goals without the Egyptian.

Their first goal, while being an own-goal, was created by the exceptional Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back looks back to his very best this season. His long passing and crossing is among the very best in Europe and it is an incredibly powerful tool rightly utilised by Jurgen Klopp. His cross in from a free-kick was placed in the perfect position, forcing Kiwior to head into his own net.

The second goal came from another Liverpool winger who while not as efficient as Salah, is equally capable of changing a game. While Arsenal were stretched, the Colombian received the ball just inside the penalty box and found the top corner with a powerful strike. Diaz hasn’t been at his best this season and is perhaps still recovering from the recent injuries which have plagued him. However, he still presents a dangerous option for Jurgen Klopp and is in form as Liverpool face a period without Salah.

Arteta shows tactical flexibility

Since the arrival of Zinchenko in the summer of 2022, Arsenal have stuck to a particular style in their build-up. Zinchenko, or whoever plays left-back, comes inside to make a two-man midfield with the deepest midfielder. The left central-midfielder will go forward, making a five-man attacking line and looking to receive the ball in the left half-space, or make late runs into the box.

Last season, this position was filled by Granit Xhaka, who excelled. The Swiss midfielder so often used in a deeper role in the years before, was appearing in the box regularly, scoring and assisting at a much increased rate. Zinchenko was also excellent, often running the game from midfield.

In the summer Xhaka returned to the Bundesliga and joined Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal sought to replace his presence through Havertz but the transition hasn’t been as smooth as Mikel Arteta would’ve hoped. The German has had positive periods but has struggled for consistency in his new position. This, coupled with the form of Zinchenko has created issues for Arsenal.

The Ukrainian has looked lethargic this season. Arsenal fans will be able to recount multiple occasions the left-back has given away the ball in or just outside his own penalty box, and the midfield presence has been little more than passive. Usual right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu had usurped Zinchenko in the team before his injury, looking far more natural in the inverted position.

Arteta is looking for a solution and yesterday, he elected to play both Declan Rice and Italian midfielder Jorginho. We have seen the two together this season, but Rice has been asked to play the higher left central-midfield position, looking to find the space in between the left-winger and striker. Against Liverpool, both midfielders stuck close to one another in a more traditional double pivot.

We have seen this under Arteta, with Xhaka sitting next to the likes of Thomas Partey and even Lucas Torreira but it is a change we have not seen this season. The pivot worked well, with Jorginho and Rice dominating the midfield battle, progressing through the lines and breaking up play. This also saw Kiwior stick wider at left-back allowing the left-winger, Nelson, some support. Arsenal’s usual left-winger, Martinelli, has often been left isolated on the left this season.

It remains to be seen whether Arteta continues in this set-up when Arsenal return to Premier League action, but it shows some flexibility in the Spaniard’s approach which may give encouragement to fans hoping for a turnaround.

Liverpool could have a top centre-back for many years in Ibrahima Konate

Arsenal and Liverpool have met twice in the last three weeks and in both games the ability of each clubs central defenders has been highlighted. In the league game at Anfield, it was William Saliba who stole the headlines. His performance was not of a 22-year-old but that of a seasoned professional, calm yet dominant and absolutely ruthless under massive pressure.

While Saliba was excellent again in the FA Cup, it was fellow Frenchman Ibrahima Konate who undoubtedly took the plaudits. His prevention key in keeping Liverpool in the game. When Gomez had been dispossessed and Havertz ran through on goal early in the game, it was Konate who slid in to deny Nelson tapping into an empty net.

The French defender’s ability has always been clear but his injuries have held him back. This season, he appears to be finally over those injuries and is thriving alongside and indeed without Van Dijk. Liverpool will be hoping Konate can keep fit. At just 24, the defender can become a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp’s defence for many years to come.

Between Saliba and Konate, Didier Deschamps and France look to have a set of central defenders they can on for the foreseeable.

While Arsenal will take some encouragement through the amount of chances they created in this game, it is Liverpool who will be emboldened to build on their winning run as they look to fight on all four fronts.