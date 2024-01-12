Gareth Taylor ready for "difficult" Durham test

Gareth Taylor is expecting his Manchester City side to adapt to different circumstances as they travel north to face off with Durham in Adobe Women's FA Cup Fourth Round action at Maiden Castle, on an artificial pitch.

Sunday's tie marks City's first foray in the competition this season, whilst their Championship opponents have already won an FA Cup game this season - demolishing National League North outfit West Bromwich Albion 5-0 at the Valley Stadium in Redditch.

Taylor is anticipating a challenging match, confirming that "we’re under no illusions that we’ve got a tough fixture in front of us, one that we’re going to have to work tremendously hard in to progress to the next round".

Back from the break

The Citizens haven't been in competitive action since 17 December and a 4-1 victory at Everton with the women's game still implementing a winter break, and the manager heaped praise on the mid-season pause.

"It’s a nice perk of the women’s game that we still have that (winter) break," he said. "It allows everyone to rest up - whether it’s physically or mentally.

"There’s a lot of effort that goes into the start of the season, so then an opportunity to rest up and particularly with the way the game is going, there are more foreign players so that gives them an opportunity to spend some time with loved ones and family which they probably don’t (usually) get"

A largely fit squad

The former Welsh international confirmed that his squad had returned well from the break and at the time of his press conference, only Alanna Kennedy would miss the cup match due to an achilles problem that was sustained against Aston Villa in December, that led to her being ruled out of the Everton win.

He revealed that the player out for the game was "Currently just Alanna Kennedy… I think she’s in a good place, she’s quite close to returning but she will be the only one at this moment we’re unlikely to see."

And after the winter break, there was a clean bill of health for the rest of the City side, as he disclosed he was "really impressed with the way the players have come back in.

"I think the levels have been really good, we’ve managed to cram in a friendly fixture as well so we’ve had some good, competitive situations for the players and we’re looking forward to the game at the weekend"

Facing different opposition

Sitting sixth in the Championship, Durham are an established name in Women's Football and City boss Taylor took the opportunity in his press conference to pay respect to their lower league opposition's effect on the women's game, as well as outlining his expectations for the tie.

"(Durham) will be a difficult team to play against," he said. "On their own surface which is a 4G, at home they make it really difficult for their opponents. They’re quite good at breaking away on counter attacks so of course we need to be really smart in how we play and how we control those types of situations.

"I think when I first came into this job (I was) aware of a number of teams, more so on the full professional side, and Durham was a team that was always really well regarded at that stage and they always seem to have this ability to develop really good young players and lots of players have moved on from Durham to various clubs and something that they seem to be doing there is really good because they produce players, for sure."



Maiden Castle is where the Wildcats' play their home games, and the ground houses an artificial pitch which is not something the Citizens' players are used to playing on.

Taylor mentioned that the condition of the pitch is "so hard to predict, even with the synthetic surfaces each one is different.

"Some are really well maintained and some have more of the synthetic grass on them and the crumb, and others don’t so I think it’s difficult to know exactly what you’re going to get… it can throw up different things, it can make the game a little bit faster at times, make the bounce a little bit unpredictable."

The magic of the Cup

City's last FA Cup triumph came in 2019/20, with Taylor at the helm for the final which was played later in October due to Covid-19, and the manager is relishing the opportunity to play in the cup in front of the TV cameras as well as the opportunity to play a different team.

He said "it’s nice for us to be able to go north, and it’s a game that’s being featured on the television as well which is great and this is what the FA Cup is all about, I think it’s a fantastic competition and one that captures the imagination of everyone."