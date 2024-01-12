"There is no reason for us not to prioritise these games" - Jonas Eidevall on Watford FA Cup Clash

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Beth Mead of Arsenal is congratulated by teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Meadow Park on November 26, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal will start their FA Cup campaign as they host Championship side, Watford, at Meadow Park this weekend. The Gunners' Head Coach, Jonas Eidevall, spoke to the media ahead of the clash.

Prioritising the FA Cup

Arsenal Women have not won the FA Cup since the 2015/16 season where they beat London rivals, Chelsea 1-0. However, the Gunners did reach the final in the 2020/21 season but fell to a 3-0 defeat at Wembley.



"We want to compete in all competitions that we're playing in, so this [game] is really important for us" Eidevall said.

"There is no reason for us not to prioritise these games; sometimes I have ideas about how you could schedule things differently, but FA Cup games are scheduled in a way where you can easily make them a priority. There's no excuse for not being able to field your best teams in these competitions."

Facing Championship side Watford

Watford gained promotion to the Championship at the end of last season, having won the National League South and beating Nottingham Forest in the play-offs. However, the Golden Girls are currently 12th in the league, finding only one win so far this season.



“I think [Watford] have been true to their style of play, they are brave and they're keeping their heads up high. I think they know that some of the injuries they have had has been quite hard on them and they probably could have had a couple of more points in the Championship as well, so I think they keep believing.

“They knew this was not going to be an easy season from a result perspective in the Championship but I think they go in with a lot of belief into the last half of the season, and I think they can rightfully do so.” he added

Arsenal youth to gain valuable experience

Arsenal youth trio Michelle Agyemang, Laila Harbert, and Katie Reid are dual registered with the meeting teams, giving the clubs a dilemma. Usually in this situation, loanees would not be allowed to play against their parent club however, Eidevall was keen to make an exception for the benefit of the trios' future.



“I think it’s two mindsets going against each other. One, it’s a competitive game and my first thought is you should do everything in your power to get every inch on your side, because otherwise you wouldn’t respect the opposition for it" Eidevall explained.

“If I then look at it from their perspective, to be able to play in an FA Cup [match] at a sold-out Boreham Wood, that’s probably as good of an experience as it can be and if I denied them that experience, do I also deny them their potential development?"

Making her senior debut in November 2022, 17-year-old Michelle Agyemang is one of England and Arsenal's exciting young strikers. Having found the back of the net for the Gunners already and gaining Champions League minutes, another FA Cup appearance for Agyemang just adds to her impressive career so far.



Midfielder, Laila Harbert, and defender, Katie Reid, are yet to appear for Arsenal at a senior level however, the pair have impressed in the academy and are continuing to develop with Watford.

“It’s one of the few times in my career I’m willing to give up a competitive advantage in order to invest in the future of Arsenal Women. So short-term, I’m not happy about that decision because they’re three really good players that can cause us problems, but long-term, given that I really see the potential in them in being first-team players, I think it’s the right decision because it’s going to develop them the most.”

Arsenal v Watford in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup will be live on the FA Player for 1pm on Sunday 14th January 2024.