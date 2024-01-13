Eddie Howe suggests 'there is not much wrong with our performances' following late defeat to Manchester City

Following defeat to the current league holders, Eddie Howe, speaking to TNT Sports said 'there is not too much wrong with our performances'. The Magpies lead the game for 37 minutes, after falling behind after a Bernardo Silva goal in the 26th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne, after returning from long term injury, assisted a late winner for the Champions in the 91st minute. The goal, scored by City youngster Oscar Bobb was number 100 for Manchester City against Newcastle in the Premier League being the first side to do so in the competition.

"We just have to continue in the same form as today really. There's not a lot wrong with our performances. You can see today we are a top team. The group is in a good place, I don't see any negativity. I see hurt because we aren't winning and that's what we're here to do. We had a good win in the FA Cup last week and that boosted us for today."

Following on from their win in the FA Cup last week, Newcastle's first half performance assured confidence in Eddie Howe and his staff. With goals from Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak within 37 minutes, The Magpies looked dominant.

When asked about their second-half performance, Eddie Howe stated:

''We probably ran out of gas in the second half.

"It looked like we had done enough for the point, with the way we defended you'd have backed us to see it out but we couldn't do it in the end.

"We are limited from the bench at the moment. The lads gave a lot in the first half, we looked really good, we just probably couldn't sustain it.''

The result today means Newcastle sit 10th in the Premier League table only collecting three points within their last five fixtures in the league.

Struggling for results

Eddie Howe talking on Manchester City following their dominant second half performance which left The Magpies devastated. After being knocked with injuries in the first half of the season, Newcastle have had to adapt, Newcastle boss when speaking to TNT Sports exclaimed:

"The loss of club captain Jamaal Lascelles earlier in the season, has meant he has started to be introduced back into the side. Whilst Lascelles has been out of action, other players have stepped into the role, but the team not producing in the recent weeks shows the weakened spirit amongst the group they need to win back."

Newcastle will now face Fulham in the FA Cup looking to continue their journey in the competition.