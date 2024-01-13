Melissa Phillips reveals Katie Robinson contract talks

Brighton manager Melissa Phillips is confident that Katie Robinson will sign a new contract with the club.

A member of the Lionesses’ World Cup squad, Robinson has been a real star for the Seagulls.

Now, as she enters the final six months of her current deal, Phillips has revealed talks are ongoing over a new deal.

“Discussions have been ongoing with Katie well before the start of this month.

“She’s been at the club for some time now and has grown tremendously during that period.

“Whether she’s gone on loan and come back, she’s kicked her career on year after year and is now having experiences with the England national team.

“She’s such an exciting young talent, she’s a fantastic character in terms of taking ownership over her development and her pathway.

“She’s someone we’re absolutely looking to keep working with as we move forward.”

Another player who the club will keep a hold of for now is youngster Chelsea Ferguson.

Ferguson returned this month from a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

The American manager says there will be a plan for the young forward.

“As with any player who goes out on loan, it’s always about finding the right opportunity and place for them to develop and find a place where they will be able to impact games.

“It’s a reintegration period here for Chelsea in the first month; learning first team standards and expectations.

“Then, it’s about making sure she’s got the right opportunity to go and impact and earn more match minutes if we send her out on loan again.”

In terms of incomings, a goalkeeper could be high on Brighton’s list of priorities, especially as Nicky Evrard has returned to Chelsea.

Phillips is keen to strengthen her goalkeeping department but admits it’s a difficult place to try and find someone in January.

“Goalkeeper is always a difficult position to strengthen this time of year. We’ve got a really strong goalkeeping department. Sophie Baggaley has been performing exceptionally well.

“It’s all about trying to bring someone in that’s the right fit next to her and someone that really pushes her on.”

FA Cup memories

Phillips has been at the Seagulls’ helm for almost a year, and her first game with the club came in the FA Cup.

It was a baptism of fire, as she took her then new team to face Manchester United in the semi-final.

While the result didn’t go her way, Phillips believes the squad took an important step that day.

“We had to travel north twice within a week, and it was probably a little bit of a blur coming into it.

“I remember thinking that anyone can win a cup game, and the fearless mentality that our team had going into that game personified that.

“We ended up losing 3-2 in what was an exciting game, and we want to take that approach into every single cup match, starting with this weekend.”

Avoiding an upset

Phillips’ second FA Cup game in charge of Brighton is oh so different from her first, as they face off against fifth-tier Luton Town.

The Hatters are the lowest ranked side left in the competition, and Phillips is fully aware that Luton will want a bit of FA Cup magic to go their way on Sunday.

“That’s the magic of the FA Cup, isn’t it?

“Anything can happen on the day in a game of football, and it’s important that we bring the intensity that the opposition will have to match.

“We need to bring the quality in our possession and make sure that we prepare accordingly in order to make sure we’re in the best shape possible for upcoming WSL games.”

While facing Luton is a far cry away from their WSL schedule, Phillips thinks her side can learn new things about themselves.

“We always want to make sure that we’re growing and testing ourselves, and this will be a different opportunity to do that.

“We expect to be on the ball a fair bit, which is something that we really want to improve at. We want to improve our sharpness, our ability to be available to break down any opposition, to take care of the ball, to take risks in calculated areas.

“We want to make sure we execute our game objectives over the weekend.”