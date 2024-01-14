As Round 4 of the FA Cup concludes tonight, it marks around four years since Barnet's historic clash against Championship, now-Premier League outfit Brentford.

A star-studded Bees side, with Ollie Watkins and Neil Maupay leading the line, and Ezri Konsa marshalling the backline, drew 3-3 with National League side Barnet.

The clash of the Bees was a sold out affair at the Hive Stadium, and the hosts made it difficult for their 'superior' opposition. They were unfortunate to not seal a ticket into the fourth round. A penalty was awarded to the visitors after Watkins was adjudged to be fouled, albeit BT Sports replays showed that the Aston Villa man had dived.

With many of the Brentford players now excelling in the Premier League, I looked at where the Barnet squad are now from that historic game for the club.

Will Huffer

The Leeds United academy product featured for England U17 and U18 level, and made his debut for the Whites against Bristol City in the Championship in 2018. Huffer joined the Bees on a one-month loan deal after first-choice goalkeeper Mark Cousins picked up an injury. He made his debut in the Brentford fixture and went on to feature four more times before being recalled.

The 20-year-old returned to Leeds but left in 2020 due to a lack of game time. He then joined Bradford Park Avenue and had spells at Bradford City and AFC Telford United but didn't make any appearances. Huffer returned to playing at Stalybridge Celtic in 2021 and then Burgess Hill Town a year later. Now at 25, the Englishman is plying his trade in the Isthmian Premier League Division with Carshalton Athletic.

David Tutonda

The Congolese full-back caught the eye of the Barnet backroom staff having spent two loan stints with Newport County and York City. He penned a deal for the Bees in January 2017.

Tutonda went on to feature more than 100 times for the club, scoring five goals. He made the step back up to the Football League, signing for Bristol Rovers and making 20 appearances.

Since his stint at the Gas, he has featured for Gillingham and now is a regular in the Morecambe side in League Two.

Elliott Johnson

Having graduated from the academy at the age of sixteen, the full-back made 235 appearances during a 10-year tenure with the Bees. Johnson was a stalwart for many of the successful Barnet sides, including the 2014-15 Conference winning side.

The 29-year-old now plays at the same level for Dagenham & Redbridge, for which he has made over a century of appearances since joining in 2020.

Dan Sweeney

Sweeney signed for Barnet after impressing with Maidstone United. The centre-back started his career at AFC Wimbledon, albeit not making a single appearance, before rising through the non-league ranks with Kingstonian and Dulwich Hamlet.

Despite not breaking into the side initially, the defender was eased into the side under Graham Westley after spending a spell on loan at Hampton & Richmond. Renowned boss Martin Allen handed Sweeney the captaincy in 2018, and he repaid him with stellar performances in black and amber.

Deemed too good for National League football, Sweeney then left for Forest Green Rovers in 2020 and featured heavily in a successful title-winning campaign for the Rovers. Now at 29, the centre-back is playing in League One with Stevenage after their promotion last season.

Cheye Alexander

Alexander was another intelligent recruitment in 2018 in order to bolster Barnet's chances of promotion by adding to the backline. The full-back had spent three years at Aldershot Town but admitted he needed a new challenge elsewhere.

The newly-announced Saint Lucian international was an important figure in the two seasons he spent at the Hive, but departed early in an important playoff campaign having been poached by an EFL side.

The 29-year-old spent another two seasons with AFC Wimbledon, although injuries started to prevent him from featuring consistently, and he joined Gillingham after being released from the Dons.

The former Barnet man is now in his second season with the Gills and has two goal involvements in 22 matches.

Wesley Fonguck

The Southend United midfielder is another product of the Barnet academy setup, joining as a second-year scholar in the 2014-15 season.

The 26-year-old spent close to nine years in North London, before opting to leave in July 2022 for Southend. Fonguck now fronts a strong midfield for the Shrimpers, as they look to make a surprise push for playoffs despite an early points reduction for off-the-pitch issues.

Craig Robson

The Bognor Regis Town central midfielder spent one season with the Bees, having been brought in to solidify the midfield alongside a younger Jack Taylor.

Robson started his career at Havant & Waterlooville, before moving to semi-professional Australian side Sorrento FC. He returned to England with Bognor Regis Town where he plays currently, before making the step up to the National League with Dagenham & Redbridge.

The 32-year-old is now back at one of his former clubs, having been eased back into an even more defensive role as a central defender at times for the Rocks.

Jack Taylor

Probably the easiest name to recognise, a clip of Taylor's goal for Ipswich Town against Wolves in the Carabao Cup went viral a few months ago.

The 25-year-old joined the Bees from Chelsea's academy setup, making his senior debut at 15. Taylor amassed over 150 appearances for the club, deployed as a full-back and prominent central midfielder towards the end of his time in black and amber.

His excellent performances throughout the 2019-20 season were noted by the watchful eye of Peterborough United, who acquired the Irish U21 international for £500,000.

He became an indispensable member of the Posh lineup, quickly becoming a fan favourite amongst many. However, eventual runners-up Ipswich Town were one of many clubs to keep tabs on him, and their Championship status was a no-brainer for the former Barnet man.

This season, the Tractor Boys have taken the Championship by storm, currently residing in 2nd place. With promotion on the cards, Taylor could achieve the goal of non-league to Premier League come August.

Medy Elito

Perhaps arguably the most interesting career, Elito signed his first professional contract at Colchester United in 2007. After a few relatively unsuccessful loans, he was picked up by Dagenham & Redbridge on a permanent transfer. However, a move to the Netherlands with VVV-Venlo tempted the midfielder, and the Daggers released him by request.

After spells at Newport County and Cambridge United, the Bees picked up Elito on a two-year deal in 2018. Elito had also picked up some fame in his musical career, going by the alias name of 'Don EE' with a song trending to millions called 'You Alright Yeah?'.

With only two goals in 55 appearances, he transferred to nearby Wealdstone and has since featured for Welling United and now at Ramsgate.

Shaquile Coulthirst

The 29-year-old is now playing at Braintree Town, on loan from National League outfit Ebbsfleet United. Coulthirst started his career in the Tottenham Hotspur academy, signing his first professional contract in June 2013.

Having spent four years navigating through the Football League, the forward joined Barnet having agreed a termination of his contract at Peterborough United.

Coulthirst enjoyed his best scoring spell at the Hive, bagging 33 goals in 94 games for the club. This included a crucial goal in the previous round to the Brentford tie, scoring against now-Premier League Sheffield United.

His double in the Brentford tie put Barnet temporarily ahead, however a controversial penalty converted by Neil Maupay brought the score back level.

Ephron Mason-Clark

One of the most exciting names on the list, with arguably the highest potential to make it to the Premier League. Mason-Clark only left Barnet at the start of last season, but has been tearing apart League One sides with Peterborough United.

The 24-year-old is undoubtedly one of Barnet's biggest academy successes, rising through into the first team and making over 200 appearances. The winger became an undroppable name under every manager and embedded himself as the talisman during his latter years with the club.

Mason-Clark was prised away from the club by 'business associates' Peterborough United and has been a jubilation for Posh fans, scoring 10 goals and recording five assists this season already.

Substitutes

Dan Sparkes

The 32-year-old will remain a club legend for the free-kick that saw a sold out Hive Stadium reach a noise level it hadn't seen since the promotion winning campaign in 2014.

Sparkes signed his first contract at Histon and was poached by Braintree Town three seasons later. The midfielder was a revelation for the Iron, subsequently moving to Torquay United.

After a highly successful campaign with Torquay, Sparkes joined the Bees. Despite only providing six goal contributions, his goal against Brentford makes him a memorable name amongst the Barnet faithful.

Having moved to fellow National League side Maidenhead United, the 32-year-old returned back to Braintree Town in September.

Andre Boucaud

The experienced midfielder enjoyed a fruitful 'journeyman' career before seeming to have retired in 2020. Boucaud was picked up by Reading after QPR's academy broke down in late 2001.

The midfielder was signed by Peterborough United after two successful loan spells which pleased manager Barry Fry. Boucaud went on to play for Aldershot Town, Kettering Town, Wycombe Wanderers, York City, Luton Town, Notts County and Dagenham and Redbridge before joining Barnet.

Boucaud dropped back down to the National League to sign for Barnet in June 2018. He made 23 appearances for the club, including a five-minute cameo in the FA Cup clash against Brentford.

The midfielder went on to join Maidstone United and has been without a club since 2020, assumedly entering retirement.

Manager

Darren Currie

Currie made over a century of appearances for the Bees during his twenty-year career. He rejoined as an assistant manager in June 2018 to John Still.

When Still announced his retirement in December 2018, Currie took the 'caretaker' role. He was made permanent manager five days before the Brentford fixture, having impressed after knocking Sheffield United out of the FA Cup.

He laid the foundations for an excellent squad with a multitude of his players now playing in the Football League. However, after taking the Bees to the playoffs in his first season and maintaining a positive win percentage, he departed the club in 2020.

Currie now operates at fellow National League outfit Southend United, where he works as number two to Kevin Maher at Roots Hall.