Everton vs Crystal Palace: FA Cup Preview, Round 3 - Replay, 2024

Everton and Crystal Palace face the prospect of an FA Cup Third Round replay at Goodison Park after the sides played out a goalless draw at Selhurst Park a fortnight ago.

Everton are fresh off the back of a second 0-0 draw, having picked up a valuable point at home against Aston Villa last weekend, but are now without a win in their last six games across all competitions.

Sean Dyche's side are facing a crisis off the pitch, too, having been charged with a breach of the Premier League's 'Profit and Sustainability' rules for the second time this season, where they risk a further points deduction - though they are expected to appeal both decisions.

Crystal Palace are in a similar slump of form, having won just one of their last ten games, but Roy Hodgson's side have enjoyed a break, having not played a game since the first leg against Everton two weeks ago.

History favours the hosts, with Crystal Palace having not beaten the Toffees in their last five encounters, and the Eagles have not won at Goodison Park since 2014.

Team news

The Toffees will be without Dele Alli who revealed on Instagram that he has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin issue, with the 37-time England international having not played a competitive game since February 2023 - while on loan at Besiktas.

Veteran defender Ashley Young making pleasing progress in his return from a muscle injury but this game will come too soon for the 38-year-old, with Dyche confirming: "Young is back on the grass now, and he shouldn't be too far away."

Idrissa Gana Gueye will also miss the game, with the veteran midfielder away representing his native Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.

In a boost for the hosts, Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for selection after his red card in the first leg was overturned following a successful appeal.

Cheick Doucoure is a long-term absentee for the Eagles after snapping his Achilles tendon at the end of November 2023, with the Malian midfielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the rest of the season.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is nearing a return from a serious thigh injury, but the young forward is not expected to feature again until next month.

Exciting French attacker Michael Olise remains sidelined with a thigh injury, in another blow for the 21-year-old, and Hodgson was coy on talk of a return date: "We have to nurse him through [...] The next question will be how long is he out, but I can't answer that one. We're hoping this one won't be as bad as the one that put him out for six months."

Sam Johnstone is on the verge of a return to action following a calf injury, though it remains to be seen whether the English shot-stopper could feature at Goodison Park.

Similarly to Johnstone, defender Rob Holding is nearing a return following an ankle issue, though his return is expected to fall on the wrong side of the Everton clash.

Joel Ward remains absent with a thigh injury that has seen him ruled out since mid-December, with the 34-year-old not expected to feature again until the end of the month at the earliest.

To conclude their long absence list, Jordan Ayew is also unavailable due to him being away representing Ghana at the AFCON.

Likely line-ups

Virginia; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Onana, Garner; McNeil, Doucoure, Harrison; Calvert-Lewin

Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Richards, Lerma; Eze, Mateta, Schlupp

Key players

Everton - James Tarkowski

Everton have just one player with more than five goals this season, so highlighting a defender as their key player should come as no surprise.

Tarkowski has been a rock at the back for Dyche's side so far this season and is a large reason as to why they have conceded just 28 goals this season - the fifth-fewest in the league.

In a game that could well be defined by just a single goal for either side, his performance in defence will be imperative for the hosts' chances of advancing into the fourth round as they look to shut Crystal Palace out of the game.

Crystal Palace - Eberechi Eze

While he has achieved just six goal involvements so far this season, Eze has played excellently in the vast majority of games that he has played in.

As they look to improve on their previous 0-0 draw, the performance of Eze will likely dictate whether or not Crystal Palace have any chance of seeing a positive result in the game.

The English playmaker has won plaudits in recent seasons and while injury struggles have plagued him, he is averaging three shots per game as well as a shot on target per game, which makes him arguably Crystal Palace's biggest threat offensively.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Everton's iconic home stadium, Goodison Park.

When is the match?

The game is on Wednesday 17th January 2024, kick-off is at 19:45 GMT.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, this match is not being broadcast in the United Kingdom. Highlights will, however, be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.