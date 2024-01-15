Postecoglou praises Spurs as they overcome “rough week” to draw at Man United

Ange Postecoglou hailed his players after their 2-2 draw against Manchester United, describing Spurs’ efforts in a Super Sunday match-up they largely controlled as “outstanding”.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s buy-in has given United supporters a reason to hope and, attending his first game at Old Trafford since putting pen to paper, the part owner watched Rasmus Hojlund break the deadlock after just three minutes.

Cutting in from the left, Marcus Rashford tiptoed past two defenders but could not beat the third. Hojlund took over, darting into the space his teammate had just vacated before lashing a ferocious strike high into the net.

Coping with adversity has become Spurs’ modus operandi this season and they responded well once again drawing level 16 minutes later, Richarlison glancing in a deft header from a Pedro Porro corner.

Destiny Udogie did his best to put United’s back in front, heading the ball against his own post, but it was Rashford who restored the hosts’ lead. Having played a neat one-two with Hojlund, the Englishman side-footed authoritatively past Guglielmo Vicario. There was enough time for Cristian Romero to rattle a header off the woodwork before the interval.

Lapses of concentration are but one of this United side’s shortcomings, and they were again undone by deeply familiar failings. Just 50 seconds after the restart Rodrigo Bentancur ghosted past all three of ten Hag’s central midfielders, afforded sufficient time to control Timo Werner’s pass before rifling his finish past Andre Onana.

By all metrics, the visitors were the better side but were unable to grab the winner they deserved. The point keeps them on-par with fourth-placed Arsenal while United remain eight points adrift of the Champions League spots.

On the performance

Despite United’s uninspiring recent form, Sunday’s trip to Manchester had the makings of a banana skin for Spurs, with the hosts desperately looking to ignite the Ratcliffe-Brailsford era. Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Postecoglou was acutely aware of what a win would have meant to his opponents.

He said: “I’m delighted, I thought we played really well. Not the greatest of starts being a goal down, particularly here. The situation Manchester United were in terms of needing a result, I thought their response was outstanding.

“Our football after that was really good, even before that, we created some good opportunities. Obviously we then got hit on another transition. I thought in the second half we really controlled the game.”

Spurs had won just 41 of their 160 fixtures against the 20-time top flight champions and while Lilywhite teams of the past may have folded after conceding so early at Old Trafford, Postecoglou’s men never departed from their front-foot gameplan - one that has hitherto served them well.

“These things [conceding early] happen,” the Australian explained. “Manchester United in transition are still a very good team, they’ve got guys like Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho and Bruno [Fernandes], he can unlock any defence, so we always knew that was going to be a threat but it didn’t phase the boys.

“All year they’ve been really good at dealing with adversity and not letting it affect our football and they did it again today.”

On containing United’s counterattacks

The battle lines were drawn from the outset. Visitors Spurs enjoyed 64% of possession while United looked to Rashford, Garnacho and Hojlund to provide outlets on the break. Quite how that approach was regarded by Sir Alex Ferguson, who sat alongside Sir Jim, is unlikely to be positive.

Asked if he expected the game to pan out that way, Postecoglou replied: “I mean that’s where their strengths lie absolutely and that’s where our strengths lie. We want to try to dominate the game and play the game in their half, but also knowing that when you do that, if you make a mistake, you give the ball away. There’s always that threat.

“But again, Romero and [Micky] van de Ven haven’t played for ages and I thought both full-backs had tough jobs and did really good jobs, and even Pierre-Emile [Hojbjerg] coming in today. It was really important that role he played in front of the back four.”

Both United goals came from counter attacks yet Postecoglou insisted he was satisfied with how his team dealt with the challenges presented to them.

“You’re never going to totally deal with it,” he said. “This foolproof system that everyone is seeking does not exist.

“Everyone knows that you go into a game of football, there’s going to be opportunities for the opposition irrespective of who you’re playing. I thought for the most part we dealt with it really well. I can’t really remember Vic [Vicario] making too many saves. The flip side of that, some of our football was outstanding today.”

On overcoming “a rough week”

In addition to Spurs’ considerable absentee list, Postecoglou revealed that an illness in the camp had hampered his players during the nine days since their FA Cup triumph over Burnley.

“We had a really rough week off the field with quite a few bits of illness and other things," he said. “But this group of players have been outstanding.”

Timo Werner was handed a first Spurs start after signing on loan from Red Bull Leipzig on Wednesday and lined up alongside forwards Brennan Johnson and Richarlison, with Dejan Kulusevski not well enough to make the matchday squad.

Postecoglou said: “He [Kulusevski] hadn’t trained all week. Skippy and Destiny [Udogie] were under the weather all week, a couple of other guys and to their credit they’re probably embarrassed by me talking about it because all year we’ve just got on with it.

“I thought it was a really good challenge for growth for us today because I just know it was a big game for Manchester [United], especially here at home and a win for them would have given them some impetus. The way we dealt with that as a group, Romero outstanding as a skipper, excellent."

Asked if he felt things were beginning to come together for Spurs, Postecoglou replied: “I hope so, mate. I hope so. This tunnel has been pretty long and I keep looking for that ray of light. We might just be in a tunnel all year and we’ve done alright in it.”