Jordan Henderson has completed a move to Ajax after terminating his Al-Ettifaq contract six months into his three-year deal.

The England international, 33, has signed a two-and-half-year contract with the Dutch side, ending a disastrous spell in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, crazy few days, but I’m just so excited now to be here, start a new chapter, new journey," he said. "I’m just so excited to be here and part of this club.

"Ajax is a football club that speaks for itself. World-class players played here. Once I knew there was an opportunity to play here I was overwhelmed, it was something I wanted to make happen. I am humbled to be here.

"I know there's a lot of younger players in the squad who are very talented with a lot of potential and they [the club] wanted someone with a bit more experience to come in and try help guide them on the pitch and off the pitch.”

The former Liverpool captain, who made 491 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League and Premier League, called time on his trophy-laden eight years at Anfield in July to join the Saudi Pro League side, managed by Steven Gerrard, for £12M - in what was the most controversial move of the summer.

Henderson, a supporter of the Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign for diversity and equality, claimed he joined Gerrard's side for the 'project' and to 'grow the league into one of the best in the world' - eliciting a vitriolic response from the LGBT community.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf State and in some cases punishable by death.

He only played 19 games before terminating his reported £350,000 a week contract, which could see him face a heavy tax burden.

The midfielder reportedly deferred salary payments to evade UK tax laws, meaning he may never receive a penny of his lucrative contract. He is said to have taken a 75% pay cut to facilitate the move to the Netherlands.

Henderson will reportedly lose millions in tax after terminating his contract with Al-Ettifaq(Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Henderson is unlikely to be eligible for Ajax's clash with RKC Waalwijk on Sunday, with the player still needing to be granted a work permit to play in Europe.

Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie and sit 23 points behind PSV in first. John van ‘t Schip's side are also 11 points adrift of Feyenoord, who occupy the other Champions League place.

Van 't Schip said: "We wanted an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities. Partially due to injuries in the team, we were looking for someone who could step in immediately. Jordan Henderson is that type of player.



"His arrival means a huge enhancement for our squad. Both on and off the pitch, a football player of this calibre is important for our many young players. He’s an English international player and has won the Champions League and many other prizes with Liverpool. I am happy he’s here, and I think it’s very good for our club that he’s an Ajacied from today onwards."

Gerrard extends deal

Meanwhile, manager Gerrard has reportedly agreed a two-year contract extension with Al-Ettifaq, which will keep him in Saudi Arabia until 2027.

The former Liverpool and England captain, who joined the club last summer following a departure from Aston Villa, has endured a tough season in the Middle East, with his side sitting eighth in the table, 28 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal, having not won since October.

Reports suggest the 43-year-old will be handed funds to bolster the squad this month following the departure of his captain.