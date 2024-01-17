Carla Ward says Friday's trip to Leicester is must-win as she addresses Olivia McLoughlin loan move to Rangers

Carla Ward is looking for a reaction from Sunday's disappointing 3-0 FA Cup defeat at home to Everton as they look for a return to winning ways in Friday's must-win match at Leicester City.

Only a point separates the sides with Willie Kirk's side as a win for Aston Villa can see them jump into seventh - the magnitude of the game is not lost on Ward as she revealed honest conversations have taken place internally following the home defeat to Brian Sorensen's side.

She said: "Very concerning, we've addressed it as a group, we've had a honest conversation about it and the biggest thing for us is consistency, we can't have good days then have bad days like that.

"That's in the manner of which we apply ourselves, it's been important to have the few days that we've had but the girls are ready to go out on Friday and deliver for the fans as we didn't last weekend.

"We have to win on Friday, if you take away there win at Derby they've had a tricky run, I think it's one win in 11 when they won so they'll look at it as a must-win as well, it's two teams that have to win and do everything to win the game.

"You can only do what you can do, it's 90 minutes with two teams and I think the reaction will be that the girls will give everything, Leicester are a good side and one of the most aggressive pressing teams in the league. Willie has them set up well and they'll be disappointed with their recent form but he's done a good job there.

"There a completely different beast this season so it won't be easy that's for sure - it's an interesting one because if we win on Friday we go into seventh and people are talking about us in a different way, you lose and your in a relegation scrap.

"We've got an opportunity to finish the season strong and that's got to be the mindset, that starts to try and win every game in front of us. Sunday was one of our worst performances of the season, there was a lot of hurt and anger amongst themselves as well as the whole group.

"There an experienced group, a good group of people and good people usually want to get things right - that's why I believe we'll get a reaction."

Villa are looking to be busy in the next few weeks of the transfer window before it shuts at the end of January with a centre-half being a priority as they look to eradicate defeats like last weekend moving forward.

Big fan of McLoughlin

One player that has departed in recent days is England Under-19 international Olivia McLoughlin who has joined SWPL1 side Rangers who are in the hunt for the title in Scotland.

Despite frustration from the Villa support, Ward is a big fan of the youngster and hopes her spell in Glasgow with Jo Potter's side will be successful.

Ward added: "I'm a big fan of Liv (Olivia), I think it's important that Liv continues to develop, guaranteed game time was a major force for her. Would I have liked her to stay in the environment? Of course, I'm sure a big admirer of Liv but she's an unbelievable human being.

"It's one of those between club and player that it was the right thing to do - my daughter is Liv's biggest fan, she's promised to bring a medal back for her at the end of the season! That was the agreement, she's got an opportunity to play in a semi-final, maybe a final and a chance to get silverware including the title in Scotland.

"I've known Jo Potter from my playing days, we haven't discussed this deal, it was between the two clubs but we will now it's done."