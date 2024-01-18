Robert Vilahamn believes Kit Graham can provide competition for Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen for Tottenham Hotspur.

The central midfielder has filled in for the Finnish duo after they both sustained lengthy injuries in November. Graham is usually used as an attacking midfielder in the final third, but the 28-year-old has impressed as a ball-carrying midfielder in a deeper role.

However, both Ahtinen and Summanen have returned from injury in recent weeks. Summanen started against Sheffield United last weekend whilst Ahtinen came off the bench, even registering an assist for Rosella Ayane's dramatic 96th-minute winner. Yet Vilahamn still believes Graham can be used effectively.

"I'm very happy with her performance in that role, so I think I'm quite sure that she can compete in those positions again and stay there. But then you know that she's a ten and she played as a ten in the second half against Sheffield United. You can always go back to the position you had before, but I see her as a six/eight and she's going to compete there for this part of the season," he told VAVEL.

Elsewhere, Vilahamn provided an analysis of the build-up to their match against West Ham on Sunday, whilst also disregarding comparisons to Tottenham last season.

Preparation for West Ham

Ahead of the WSL restart, Spurs have won two of their five away matches this season - against Brighton and Aston Villa - and they will be hopeful of kickstarting the return of the WSL with victory.

However, no team has conceded more away goals (13) in the WSL this season than Spurs, although seven of those came in their disastrous performance away to Manchester City at the end of November.

Meanwhile, West Ham sit 11th in the WSL, level on points with Bristol City at the bottom. Yet their signings in January, including Kristie Mewis and Katrina Gorry, have impressed Vilahamn.

He said: "I think when you look at West Ham, in the first part of the season, they had some really good quality and they came back in a few games, but they didn't have the best results. If you look at the signings they've made and how they have improved, I think they had a good game against Chelsea. They are a good team. It's going to be a tough game."

Meanwhile, Spurs have had a strong week of preparations according to the Swede.

"We had a good training session today with people coming back. Luana Bühler is still out, Zhang Linyan is still out and so is Drew Spence. I think the rest of the squad can be picked.

"If you look at it [the Sheffield Utd match] in the performance way, I think the first half was very rusty. We didn't really succeed in the build-up. We didn't really succeed in the press and Sheffield Utd had a really good game. We went down to 2-0 and that's a really tough situation, but the players [reacted] very well.

"The players coming onto the pitch were also very good. When you can come back and win 3-2 and advance in the cup, that's a really good energy boost for the team. So I'm very happy with how they made that work.

"Now we also need to know that we need to be sure, because, if we play the same way as we did in the first half against Sheffield United, we have a big problem. But if we play like we did in the second half, and especially the last 30 minutes, then we have a big chance to win. So it was a good game to get in the legs before the West Ham match."

Comparisons to last season

Last season, Tottenham narrowly survived relegation. They finished on 18 points, seven clear of relegated Reading. However, they were saved by the signing of Bethany England in January, who scored 11 goals to steer The Lilywhites to safety.

A win against West Ham on Sunday would equal their points tally from last season, but Vilahamn wants to look forward instead of comparisons to the past.

He stated to VAVEL: "I'm not trying to compare it to last season. I think they were struggling a lot and those points last year were not good. On the other hand, to show that you have improved could be that you actually look at last season and see how many points you take this year.

"So, of course, I think it would be nice, but the main thing is how we can take the next step now. The first five months of the season were good. We still play the way we want to do it and we still try to play even better.

"I think the next step with this will be more about how can we dictate the game against West Ham and what do we need to do now to take the next step because we're not happy right now. We are pleased with the situation. But, want to take steps, so it's going to be a nice game to see how we can play against West Ham when they also have a better squad."