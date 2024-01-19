After an inconsistent run of results to start the season, Leyton Orient are getting into their stride and showing why they stormed to the League Two title last term.

They are unbeaten in their last four which started with a 1-0 truimph over Charlton Athletic on Boxing Day before a share of the spoils in a 0-0 draw with Wycombe Wanderers three days later.

The O's ran out as 2-0 winners at Cambridge United on New Year's Day before a shock win last Saturday as they made the trip to table-topping Portsmouth.

Pompey had only lost three Sky Bet League One games heading into this one but Leyton Orient raced into a three-goal lead in the first-half and held on for a 3-0 victory.

Bolton Wanderers meanwhile were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup during the week following a 2-1 defeat to Luton Town in the third round replay.

Before their FA Cup games, the Trotters had won their last four league matches including victories over Burton Albion, Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City. They are aiming for promotion to the Championship this season and are one point off of Peterborough United in second place.

These two teams only met in December and Bolton secured a 3-2 home victory despite Shaqai Forde and Theodore Archibald netting two second-half goals.

Will Bolton bounce back from FA Cup disappointment or will Leyton Orient's unbeaten run march on?

Team news

Leyton Orient

The O's could remain with the same side that won at Portsmouth.

No other team news is available at the time of writing.

Bolton Wanderers

Ex-Hull City forward Randell Williams has recovered from illness and will be available for selection on Saturday.

Will Forrester will not be involved after suffering a hamstring injury in the defeat to Luton. The 22-year-old will be out for a number of weeks.

The Trotters will be without Gethin Jones and Carlos Mendes Gomes who are respresenting Australia and Guinea-Bissau in the Asia Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

Key players

Leyton Orient - Dan Agyei

After missing the start of the season due to injury, Dan Agyei has played a key role in their recent upturn in form.

He arrived in East London in the summer from Crewe Alexandra after making 46 appearances, scoring 15 and registering six assists and was a wanted man after an impressive campaign in Cheshire.

The forward started his career at Burnley before moving to Coventry City, Walsall and Blackpool on loan. He left Turf Moor permanently, despite being offered a new deal, to sign for Oxford United ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

Agyei was there for two-and-a-half years before his move to Crewe where he reportedly attracted interest from Portsmouth and Bradford City.

He made his debut for Leyton Orient after coming off of the bench in a 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in November. The 26-year-old's first goal came in the 2-0 victory over Cambridge and he will be looking to continue his good run of form with the visit of Bolton.

Bolton Wanderers - Dion Charles

The man leading Bolton's promotion charge this season is prolific striker Dion Charles.

Following an impressive campaign last season where he scored on 17 occasions, Charles has already netted 13 goals in 23 appearances.

The Nothern Ireland international arrived at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in January 2022 on a three-and-a-half year deal from fellow League One side Accrington Stanley.

With the Reds, Charles impressed in the 20/21 campaign where he netted 19 League One goals which subsequently caught the eye of the Trotters.

Bolton paid a significant amount for the forward, a reported £320,000 fee, but he has been worth every penny this season as he sits joint-fifth for goals in the third tier.

It was recently reported that Championship sides were looking to acquire Charles' services but if they can hold onto him in the January transfer window, Bolton will be confident they can seal promotion to League One.

Likely line-ups

Leyton Orient

Brynn; Galbraith, Beckles, Happe, James; El Mizouni, Brown; Forde, Sanders, Archibald; Agyei

Bolton Wanderers

Baxter; Toal, Santos, Forrester; Dacres-Cogley, Thomason, Maghoma, Sheehan, Ashworth; Adeboyejo, Charles

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Saturday’s match is being held at The Gaughan Group Stadium in Leytonstone.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

UK viewers cannot watch this match live but overseas viewers can watch the game through Leyton Orient's subscription service, 'Orient Live.'