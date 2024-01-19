Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says people shouldn't judge Jordan Henderson after the midfielder terminated his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

The former Reds captain, who left the club in July to sign for Steven Gerrard's side in Saudi Arabia, completed his move to Ajax on Thursday following a disastrous six months in the Middle East, where he only played 19 games.

It was a move that drew vitriolic criticism, most pertinently from the LGBT community given the laws surrounding homosexuality in the region and Henderson's previous vocal support - but Klopp said people shouldn't make judgements on the 33-year-old.

He said: "I am happy for him because it looks like he's happy and that's the most important thing for me. I don't read these stories, people are critical of Hendo about the move, first there and now coming back and all these kind of things. I don't know how we dare to judge, we have one life and we have to make decisions. Sometimes they are perfect in the first place and sometimes it is different after you make them.

"So he was there and it was 100% an interesting experience. 99% when I spoke to him was football wise, many things to develop in the future but never really critical [of Saudi] but then he thought it was better for him and his family to come back to Europe.

"Ajax is a sensational club. A sensational club in a difficult moment. Ajax always play their best football when they combined their real talent with some experience and obviously now that's the job of Hendo - being part of that experienced group.

"And now he's going to Holland, where he can enjoy his football again, but the family will feel wonderful because the city is absolutely outstanding.

"I'm very happy for him."

Henderson, who spent eight years at Liverpool, terminated his Al-Ettifaq contract on Thursday (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

'I'm so happy for Dom'

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has enjoyed a prolific season, netting 12 goals - only trailing Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah (14).

The former Liverpool striker, who only scored once in 21 games, signed for the Cherries in 2019 and has flourished as their marksman ever since.

The 26-year-old won the Premier League's Player of the Month award for December, the first time a Bournemouth player has attained the honour, recording six strikes in as many games.

"I am so happy for Dom," the manager said. "When we signed him we were all so excited about the talent he is and the potential he had. But it is Liverpool and we had other good strikers as well. He had played games and everything but at that time he was not the most clinical yet but the talent was obvious. And that's how it is sometimes.

"He made the absolute right decision to go to Bournemouth, went through different stages, last year scored enough goals and is now up there with the greatest. I'm so happy for him. A wonderful kid and a real talented good player, who has done it the hard way. He tried here, realised it was maybe a bit too early and then moving to Bournemouth."

Solanke only scored one goal in 21 appearances for Liverpool before signing for Bournemouth in 2019

On Salah, who was withdrawn before half-time with a suspected hamstring injury during Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana in the African Cup of Nations, Klopp said: "We don’t know anything. I spoke last night with him and how it is with these injuries, you need further assessment.

"That’s what they are doing now and then we will know more. Of course, it was in that moment a shock: ‘Oh my God, what is it?’

“You couldn’t see that it was like [being] hit by something with high-intensity, you couldn’t see [that] and then going down, you have these kind of hamstring injuries in a different way but he still felt it and we all know how rarely Mo goes off or needs to go off so there is definitely something and we will see.

“But I have no more information right now.”