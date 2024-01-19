Bournemouth host top of the table Liverpool on Sunday as they hope to continue their recent good form.

Manager Andoni Iraola addressed the media ahead of the game.

On Liverpool

When discussing this weekends opposition, Iraola was aware his side would have to be at their best to become only the second team to defeat Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

“They are top of the league, they are the most in-form team in the Premier League and they have lost one game all season when they finished with nine players.

“If we want to beat them, it’s not enough to just be at our level. We have to do something really good.

“We have to be at our best, we have to be clinical up front and we don’t want to make any mistakes. It takes a lot to beat these kind of teams.

“We have to give ourselves chances to score and try to limit them. It’s not going to be easy because they have elite-level players.

“But if we play like we did during November and December, I think we will have a chance.”

He also discussed his sides previous two meetings with the Reds this season, in the Premier League and Carabao Cup.

"I’m quite happy with the two games we have played against Liverpool, especially the second one in the Carabao Cup but, even then, we haven’t been able to take anything from them".

On Injuries

Defender Lloyd Kelly could return for Bournemouth this weekend following a hamstring injury according to manager Andoni Iraola.

On the other hand Milos Kerkez, Adam Smith, Tyler Adams and Ryan Fredericks are all missing for the Cherries.

Iraola said: “We have Adam Smith out still as he missed the game against QPR.

“On top of that, Milos Kerkez, is still definitely out, while Ryan Fredericks and Tyler Adams are longer term injuries.

“Lloyd Kelly is the only player who I would leave it open to, but he’s definitely not 100 per cent guaranteed to play. He’s the only one who has a slight chance of being in the squad.”

On the Winter Break

Following a week off last week, Bournemouth will be hoping to hit the ground running when they return to Premier League action this weekend.

When asked if the winter break came at a good time for his side, Andoni Iraola said:

“It’s difficult to answer because it’s true we probably needed some days off or at least some rest, both physically and mentally.

“It’s true the team were playing well. We were in a good moment, we were getting good results and we have used this little break to recharge our energies.

“We are probably a little bit fresher, but everyone else will be the same.

“It’s normal for us to be the underdogs in a game like this. We are facing the top team and their stats are amazing. They are very good offensively, defensively, everywhere.

“But I think we have shown this season that if we have our day, if we don’t make mistakes and are focused and do a lot of good things, we have a chance.

“We don’t have anything guaranteed but we know that if we want to have any chance, we have to be really good.”

On Jurgen Klopp's Comments

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp was full of praise for Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola ahead of this weekends game.

He acknowledged how Iraola had been able to change his sides fortunes after a challenging start to the season, describing it as "proper coaching".

When asked if he found Klopp's comments flattering, Iraola said:

“I appreciate the words, it’s good to hear, especially considering who has said these things.

“What can I say about Jürgen?

“He is top level and they are doing really well this season. They have been the same kind of team you imagine when you face Liverpool – a top pressing team and you cannot rest against them.

“They are very good in transitions and in organised attacks. They have different options and they use different structures, with players inside and outside.

“There are a lot of things to prepare when you face them and I hope we are ready.”