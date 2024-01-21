Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez were the key roles in giving Liverpool a victorious end to Matchday 21, giving them a five point lead at the top of the Premier League table as they won 4-0 over the Cherries.

Nunez opened the scoring just four minutes after half time, to which Jota went on to score a double for his club (both goals being within ten minutes of each other) and Nunez finished the scoring in added time.

Jürgen Klopp’s Post-Match Thoughts

A change in performance after half time

Liverpool didn’t open the scoring until 49 minutes in to the match, which set the tone for a confident second half and led to their magnetic win over Bournemouth.

Their head coach expressed his opinion on the result: ”The first half, should we say, we spoke for a couple times about periods when we’ve had five games in 13 days, really tough, now we had 11 days off - we trained five days of these 11 days. I don’t complain about it because it’s our fault but it’s really tricky. but the other team had the same situation, they had rhythm, because it’s pretty important they have a good start and we had the opposite of a good start, we put ourselves under pressure with the first ball pretty much. They had corners, throw-ins and then we were kind of in a rush, we had football moments that were alright - without creating properly - but they were alright, but not enough. Then we played long balls when we should have played between lines and the other way round as well, so it was not good. Half time we had two or three situations we could show the boys how it should look and that helped a little bit with the position change of the front three, but in general we showed them how and where the spaces are where we could play and how important it is that we really push up to win the ball back high. The start in the second half was our start, it’s the other way round and if in a moment we find rhythm, we are strong. I have to say it looks really, really good, but without rhythm probably nobody’s strong, but we as well so we should start games better but it’s about 98 minutes today, interestingly, it’s about winning the games in the end and as long as you stay in the game pretty much everything that happens in the game is allowed, you don’t have to perform for 98 minutes on absolute top level - that’s pretty rare. Today step-by-step we found a way in the game and won it.”

Alexis Mac Allister’s “exceptional” performance

In his heat map, Mac Allister covered around three quarters of the pitch, acting both offensively and defensively. The midfielder also had 87% accuracy in his passing, proving to Klopp that he is a worthy figure in the Red’s starting lineup, despite not playing in most of Liverpool’s December matches.

The Liverpool manager said: “Thank you for mentioning that, sometimes people forget that because {in} the second half we scored the goals - absolutely exceptional performance I have to say. I’m so happy for us obviously, but for him as well. He is a really good footballer, let me say it like that and he did defensively the job and offensively anyway. Super important player for us {would} come on the ball, all the good things in the first half had already happened with him so yeah, really happy.”



Will Mo Salah return after AFCON to have rehab at the club?

After suffering a muscle strain for his home country, Egypt, during AFCON, the Egyptian FA confirmed that he would be missing the next two international matches against Cape Verde and the Round of 16 - leaving Liverpool fans questioning his fitness upon his expected return.

Klopp said: “That’s the plan, if that’s already decided 100% I don’t know, but that’s the plan if he cannot, however long he is out, I think it makes everybody sees like that makes sense that he is doing rehab then with us or with our people and that’s the plan, but if that’s now written in stone already I don’t know. Yes {I have spoken to him} directly after, but since pretty much after the night when it happened, since then he’s {been} in contact with our doctor and the doc tells me the news so I think he will be back.”



Conor Bradley’s Premier League debut

After signing for the Reds in 2021 and making 41 appearances (and scoring five goals) for Bolton Wanderers on loan from Liverpool last season, Bradley made his first EPL debut last night. He was featured by Klopp in the starting lineup and the manager commented on his performance.

He said: “Hopefully the same as you, really good, really really good. Very impressive - can say exactly the same I said, wonderful kid really and a real hard worker and a good footballer and he’s a defender but as well, he can attack. He could have scored, probably should have scored the header, I forgot that. No, he should have scored in that situation but anyhow it was a really good game and for the first one, sometimes you have to forget your first game because it’s just a first one but no, we shouldn’t, that’s a good start.”

Making a tactical change in the front three

With Mohamed Salah out due to an injury during AFCON, Klopp has had to seek others in the squad to temporarily replace him, using Harvey Elliot, Nunez and Cody Gakpo as replacement right wingers for Salah’s absence.

The Liverpool boss said: “Look, in the situation we are in with our Mo {Salah} for example, we have to find a way in and we have players who can play the right wing and they can all play the right wing but which is the best position and how do we set up the rest around. He can obviously play the left wing, he did before. We were in general in the first half - too static - but on the left wing as well so. Luis {Díaz} plays there, Jota plays deeper and protects there and waiting too much for the long ball to behind. Weren’t really involved enough. Possession moments - Luis’ slightly on the right wing and Diogo {Jota} played an okay game I think but we had not a lot of moments there so then we had to make the decision to bring Darwin {Nunez} in his ornate position, bring Luis in his ornate position and ask Diogo to do the job there. As I said, they can all play right wing, and he did before but on top of that a really smart player but in general we just started playing better, so the midfield as well, and that’s important because I’m not sure which goal we scored after we won the ball back but that wouldn’t have happened in the first half I’m pretty sure because we didn’t push up. This half time, they are important, you can ask me and completely rightly so, why it didn’t start like that in the first place. Absolutely right, but the good thing is that you have that half time {where you can} see yourself. We see it from the outside but it’s difficult to change it on the pitch. We had two or three good moments which we couldn’t show the boys, if you do that then Bournemouth will see that we are stronger than we showed up in the first half and that’s the first step into the game and that’s why in the end {it was a} super deserved win, which it didn’t look like that for a long time in the first half.”

Curtis Jones injury update

The 22-year-old came off 83 minutes into the game, with what seemed to be a hamstring injury in the match against the Cherries.

Jürgen Klopp said: “We all hope and Curtis as well he felt a little bit last week but then nothing was there and Curtis, the very experienced player thought it’s 3-0, why should I risk it? I hope that’s exactly how it was.”