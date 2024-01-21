Doubles from Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota after the interval saw Jürgen Klopp’s side impressively overcome Andoni Iraola’s in-form AFC Bournemouth and extend their lead at the Premier League summit.

An engaging first half at the Vitality Stadium produced few genuine chances. Marcus Tavernier saw an early cross-shot palmed behind by Alisson Becker, while inviting crosses that went unmet and relatively speculative long-range efforts from both teams represented the extent of the goalmouth highlights.

There was a tempo and flow to the game that reflected the current confidence of both outfits, though, and suggested more notable action would arrive with time.

It was Liverpool who took the initiative, as they went up through the gears impressively after the restart.

Núñez sidefooted home at the end of a slick move to put them ahead in the 49th minute, before Jota converted with familiar ruthlessness in the 70th and 80th.

Stoppage time then put the icing on the cake as Núñez neatly half-volleyed home an excellent Joe Gomez delivery, completing an assured navigation of a tricky away trip.

The result took the Reds onto 48 points from 21 matches, five points ahead of each of Manchester City, Arsenal and Aston Villa, and eight clear of Tottenham Hotspur, although second-placed City do have a game in hand.

Bournemouth’s progress evident

AFC Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola after his side's 4-0 defeat by Liverpool (Photo by Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

This may have proven a disappointing day for Iraola’s team, in the end, but there continue to be promising signs for a side who had won seven of their previous nine in all competitions heading into this one.

They started purposefully – keeping the bulk of the opening couple of minutes in the Reds’ half – and brought about further spells of pressure as the match progressed.

Those moments of promise didn’t, ultimately, produce enough but the increasing efficiency of the Cherries’ balanced aggression in and out of possession was evident in several moments.

Their efforts helped work the likes of Dominic Solanke, Justin Kluivert and the exciting Luis Sinisterra into good areas, while substitutes David Brooks and Kieffer Moore missed good openings at 3-0 and 4-0 respectively, as contrasting levels of effectiveness in both boxes proved decisive.

Cherries' absences a contributing factor

Max Aarons of AFC Bournemouth goes down with an injury during his side's defeat to Liverpool (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Like Liverpool, the hosts had to deal with several absentees here.

Regular full-backs Adam Smith and Miloš Kerkez were out injured, centre-back Marcos Senesi was suspended, while Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are currently representing Burkina Faso and Ghana respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

That likely reduced the levels of rhythm and familiarity within the home ranks, while the sight of Max Aarons leaving the field with an apparent hamstring injury late on – which, having used their five substitutions, reduced the Cherries to 10 players from the 87th minute – may only complicate things further.

James Hill, who started at left-back and ought to be able to fill a range of defensive roles, returning from his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers does offer additional cover in the backline, at least.

They still sit 12th and continue to feel one of the division’s more upwardly mobile clubs. A cup run looks a distinct possibility, too; next up for them is Swansea City’s FA Cup fourth round visit on Friday night.

Still, the slight drop-off that such alterations can lead to was highlighted as the game became increasingly stretched in the second half. The margins were fine, as they so often are at this level, and it was the Reds who stepped up to make the gains.

Núñez and Jota pleasingly potent

Diogo Jota (centre) celebrates with Darwin Núñez (centre-right) and fellow teammates after scoring his second, and Liverpool's third, goal (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Uruguayan and Portuguese forwards propelled the league leaders to a fifth successive win in all competitions with two excellent finishes apiece.

These were only Núñez’s second and third goals since he struck a stunning winner in Liverpool’s 2-1 Carabao Cup fourth round win on this ground at the start of November, but he twice netted with notable composure this time out.

A precise sidefooted strike found the bottom-right corner to open the scoring, converting Jota’s clever pass at the end of an incisive move, before he stylishly half-volleyed Gomez’s cross home via the post to round things off.

There has been understandable focus on the 24-year-old’s lack of goals in the weeks following that cup tie, even if his all-round game has generally continued to aid those around him.

So, returning from the winter break with such a brace will be a source of considerable satisfaction and encouragement for Núñez, Klopp and the numerous Reds supporters who have consistently backed him so audibly.

That Jota’s two efforts felt somewhat like par for his goalscoring course speaks volumes. What a finisher the 27-year-old is.

Off both feet or with his head, he is so often immensely effective. These two came with the right foot.

Substitute Cody Gakpo’s pass was powerfully drilled in off Neto’s near-post then, 10 minutes later, the Portugal international was typically unfazed when he first mis-hit Conor Bradley’s low delivery but capitalised on the disorientation that inadvertently caused in the Bournemouth defence to fire the ball into the bottom-left corner on the stretch.

That’s now 11 club goals for him in all competitions this season and 10 for Núñez, who moved from the left of the front-three to the centre of it at half-time, while Jota shifted from the centre to the right.

Alongside 18-goal Mohamed Salah, that, excitingly, now means that three Liverpool forwards are already into double figures in 2023/24.

On the topic of Salah, Klopp explained in his post-match press conference that, while nothing is yet agreed with the Egyptian FA, the 31-year-old may return to Merseyside from AFCON to recover from the hamstring injury that he suffered in Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana on Thursday night, before potentially returning to the tournament in Côte d’Ivoire if his nation reach the final.

Reds’ spine stays sturdy

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté of Liverpool celebrate following their side's win over AFC Bournemouth (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There was, again, considerable focus in the build-up on those who would not be involved for the leaders.

Alongside Salah, Wataru Endo remains on international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup, while this match also came too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, who are all seemingly nearing returns from injury.

But there is an impressive – if now somewhat stretched – depth and range to Liverpool’s squad this season, and it was noticeable just how competent and assured their defensive work was here.

Goalkeeper Alisson – an immense presence for so much of this term – may not have had his busiest day, but he still emitted familiar composure, while centre-backs Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk were dominant and diligent in the air and on the ground.

Solanke – whose 2023/24 PL goals total is currently only bettered by Salah and Erling Haaland – was kept crucially quiet by the pair. Their partnership has gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, which has been massively welcome following Joël Matip’s likely season-ending anterior cruciate ligament knee injury last month.

Alexis Mac Allister, meanwhile, was also superb at the base of the midfield triumvirate alongside Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

The Argentina international was a source of calm throughout. He knitted together plenty of Liverpool moves and proactively broke up several Bournemouth ones. Some composed carries and raking passes helped his team escape pressure early on, too.

Since each arrived in the summer, he and Endo have offered a range of traits between them in the ‘Number 6’ position. Both, promisingly, look to be growing into their role within the squad nicely.

So, Liverpool’s attention now turns to Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Fulham, which the Reds head into with a 2-1 aggregate lead.

With the Bournemouth trip representing the first of five matches, across three competitions, in 15 days, the Merseysiders will now be hoping to continue from where they left off on the south coast.