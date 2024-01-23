In what was set to be a bumper clash under the lights at Stamford Bridge, it would be the home side with all the pressure placed squarely upon their shoulders.

A shock 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in the first leg two weeks prior meant that Chelsea had it all to do if they harboured any hopes of making the Final at Wembley at the end of February.

Here are the player ratings from this Semi-Final fixture:

Chelsea

Djorde Petrovic - 5

Solid in goal and was unlucky to not keep a clean sheet, only beaten by an excellent curling effort from Morgan Rogers. One of the easier games he'll have in his career.

Axel Disasi - 8

Solid defensively and in attack. Playing on the front foot suits the burly Frenchman's ability. Also finished his goal immaculately.

Thiago Silva - 6

Composed defending once again from the Brazilian veteran, but didn't particularly have a lot to do. Booked.

Levi Colwill - 6

Looked a little uncomfortable in the opening exchanges as he reacquainted himself with his more natural left-sided centre-back position, but did his defensive work well.

Ben Chilwell - 8

Chilwell's return to the side was compounded by a dominating performance from the fullback. Energetic and lively in defence and attack and was influential in the opening goal.

Moises Caicedo - 7

Tidy from the Columbian at the base of midfield, easily able to beat the Middlesbrough press and kept things ticking over for the Blues.

Enzo Fernandez - 7

A game that saw Enzo having free reign of the pitch, popping up all over the pitch against an inferior Championship opposition. Took his goal well and will hope that he can add further finishes to his game.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Consistently had the better of Boro's fullbacks - on both the left and right-hand sides, following his positional switch at halftime. No goals for the winger but two assists (technically one due to the own goal) will reflect a great night's work.

Cole Palmer - 9*

From villain to hero. After being the scapegoat for Chelsea's defeat at the Riverside stadium a fortnight ago following a host of missed opportunities, Palmer was able to bag a brace in the return leg and prove his clinical ability in front of goal. Man of the Match.

Mykhalo Mudryk - 4

An unimpressive performance from the Ukrainian, who did not look anywhere near up to the same level as his teammates. Again, showed flashes of his pace in behind but not enough to save himself from being subbed at half-time. Booked.

Armando Broja - 5

Unlucky to not score the opener, but the Albanian's presence amongst the Middlesbrough defence provided the catalyst for Pochettino's high press.

Noni Madueke - 7

Looked to be a cameo appearance after going down injured early in the second half. Able to shake off the issue and scored a smart finish for Chelsea's final goal of the match. Certainly provided more threat than Mudryk.

Alfie Gilchrist - 5

Brought into the match to give Chilwell a rest as he continues to regain full match sharpness. Looked solid but will be annoyed to concede a goal down his side.

Conor Gallagher - 8

A brief appearance from the young midfielder, who continues to be rumoured to move away from the club if the price is right, which could be a big mistake for a player that always plays at full throttle. Two assists in 25 minutes certainly highlighted his quality.

Carney Chukwuemeka - N/A

More minutes in the tank for Chukwuemeka after a long injury spell. Could find it difficult to get back into the side when everyone is fit.

Leo Castledine - N/A

What better time to make your debut than in a thumping home victory?

Middlesbrough

Tom Glover - 4

Consistently putting your team under pressure by playing out from the back is always a dangerous tactic. Not directly at fault for any of the six goals but to concede that many in the game is never a sign of a quality performance.

Lukas Engel - 4

Run ragged by Raheem Sterling in the first half and was also unable to keep Noni Madueke in check in the second.

Matt Clarke - 5

Constantly put under pressure by poor play from the midfield in front of him. Was Middlesbrough's best defender but that's hardly saying much when you concede six.

Dael Fry - 4

Looked all at sea at times, in a similar vein to Clarke due to the poor play from the central midfielder. Not as good as his centre-back partner hence the one mark lower.

Rav van den Berg - 3

Was able to deal with Mudryk only just in the first half but could not keep pace with Sterling and Gallagher in the later stages of the match. Booked.

Matt Crooks - 4

Energetic but lacklustre in attack or build-up, at times the game just passed him by. Booked.

Marcus Forss - 4

Barely a presence in the game and substituted at half-time to try and bolster the defence and keep the scoreline somewhat respectable.

Daniel Barlaser - 2

Woeful performance against quality opposition, compounded by his error that led the Palmer's first goal.

Jonny Howson - 3

A man-marking role that he'd been instructed to play by his manager that ended disastrously. Not only the own goal, but caught in no-man's land for the second which killed the tie.

Morgan Rogers - 6

Not a lot to go on for the majority of the match but took his second-half goal expertly.

Hayden Hackney - 5

Similar experience to Rogers and was unable to be anywhere near as influential as he was in the first leg. An assist to his name but will ultimately count for very little.

Anfernee Dijksteel - 5

Came on at a point when the damage in the match was done. Chelsea were still able to score a further two goals whilst he was on the pitch.

Lewis O'Brien - N/A

A change was made to give Jonny Howson a rest after a torrid evening.

Alex Gilbert - N/A