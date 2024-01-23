Brighton and Hove Albion played out a dour stalemate with visitors Wolverhampton Wanderers as both sides returned from the Premier League’s mid-season break.

While Facundo Buonanotte, Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha all had excellent chances on the night, both teams were ultimately toothless on a forgettable night at The Amex.

That made it a rare occasion on which both teams’ defences shone, with this result just the fourth time Brighton and Wolves had drawn 0-0 across their 42 previous meetings.

Amidst the drab football, however, there were pertinent points to draw out, starting with the hosts’ fascinating squad management.

Brighton will not rush their absentees

Having been out of action for 16 days – the longest of any Premier League side this winter break – Brighton made no complaints about the opportunity for some rest before facing Wolves.

The Seagulls had an injury list longer than most sides in Europe coming into 2024, and were subsequently hit with the loss of Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra to international duty.

Some positive sounds came out of the camp before their return, however, with Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso all spotted involved in some form of training at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre.

Rumours persisted that Fati and Lamptey could both be in the squad to face Wolves, yet this was not quite the case.

Lamptey did make the bench and indeed was introduced for the final 25 minutes, but Roberto De Zerbi was not tempted to gamble any further than this.

Evidently, De Zerbi has had a lengthy conversation with the club’s medical staff, who have had to shift roles mid-season after the departures of head of medical and performance Adam Brett, club doctor Vicann During, and performance manager Will Abbott.

The outcome of this, initially, is a more cautious approach with the club’s sidelined players.

Instead of rushing back Fati and Enciso, or even the slightly longer-term Joël Veltman and Igor Julio, back to action, these invaluable figures will be given a recovery programme to complete at their own pace.

With FA Cup action hopefully lasting from now until May, a massive Europa League Round of 16 stage coming up in mid-March and 17 huge Premier League games remaining to secure European qualification again, it seems a sensible step.

Certain individuals must sacrifice their performance levels to play more minutes, and the under-21s will lose out by offering up some of their players, but in the long term, these choices could be historic for Brighton.

Wolves are top-half contenders

In the first six months of Gary O’Neil’s tenure at the Molineux Stadium, it has been a case of some highs and some lows for a club in transition.

The 4-1 home defeat to Brighton was a notable low back in August, but just as his side bounced back then, O’Neil’s squad have had an outstanding time since Christmas.

Wolves are now unbeaten in their last six matches, overcoming an unpredictable Chelsea and an in-form Everton, and coming out victorious twice from three meetings with Brentford.

Their aim always seemed to be securing a point at The Amex, with a solid defensive base dropping deep and remaining organised against a Brighton side that held 72 per cent of the ball.

Had Neto and Cunha brought their shooting boots, they could well have pulled off the kind of smash-and-grab Brighton fans despise.

Now just three points behind the Seagulls – and Manchester United – the Black Country outfit are in better form than their next targets, Newcastle United and Chelsea, and have the game to challenge these teams.

With José Sá, Craig Dawson and Neto now fully returned from respective injuries, and Hwang Hee-chan, Boubacar Traoré and Rayan Aït-Nouri to return from international duty next month, Wolves could defy the odds to do something incredible this season.

There is incredible potential there, and O’Neil looks well capable of harnessing it.

De Zerbi is not for turning

As well as things are going for Brighton at the moment, some figures must be feeling left out.

Chief amongst supporters’ concerns is Mahmoud Dahoud, who has been conspicuous in his absence from the last two matchday squads,

The German midfield has only played 66 minutes since his sending-off against Sheffield United on 12 November, an unused substitute on five occasions and now excluded from the squad entirely with youngsters Cameron Peupion and Benicio Baker-Boaitey preferred on the bench.

Quite what has occurred privately between De Zerbi and his summer signing will only become clear with time, but on this evidence, it has left the manager with a bad taste in the mouth.

Mahmoud is undoubtedly a talented midfielder, and given his age, experience and profile was the Seagulls’ most exciting signing at the start of this season, but it has not worked out for him yet.

Considering his contract runs until 2027, Brighton would have to take quite the financial hit to sell him early – with the obvious caveat that he was brought in on a free.

Administratively, the club will be hoping Dahoud and De Zerbi can kiss and make up, with the no-man-left-behind policy previously present under the Italian taking a big reputational hit if that cannot happen.

For the sake of all parties, it would surely be beneficial if Dahoud could be rehabilitated, but time is running out.

O’Neil can mix it up

Wolves are on a huge journey this season.

Having let the likes of Conor Coady, Rúben Neves and Raúl Jiménez leave last summer, as well as making profits on Matheus Nunes and Nathan Collins, the club embarked on a project which Julen Lopetegui could not get behind – but which O’Neil quite fancied.

Having been a strong counter-attacking side under Nuno Espírito Santo, Wolves are now becoming a side that can control games too, with the technical quality of Cunha, Neto and young Tommy Doyle at the heart of this.

Max Kilman is also a lynchpin of this transition, with the Englishman’s leadership, close control and all-action defending proving invaluable on both sides of the ball.

He showed why again at The Amex, with 96 per cent of his passes finding a teammate, and his seven clearances and two interceptions frustrating the likes of João Pedro.

In short, Kilman and his teammates did exactly what O’Neil wanted; making the game physical, penning Brighton in, and challenging them with some fast-moving attacks.

There were elements of Espirito Santo’s style and plenty of substance slapped on top of it by O’Neil to secure a huge point that showed how far his side has come since August.

That is hugely promising for the club’s fans, and fascinating for the Premier League as the top half starts to cut away from the bottom as we enter February.