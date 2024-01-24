Man City won 1-0 after a tense match or both clubs until stoppage time where Nathan Aké got the victory for Pep Guardiola’s club.

Despite the commentators of the match stating that Manchester City hadn’t scored a goal at Tottenham’s new stadium in over 100 attempts, they have now broken that record to progress to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Their next FA Cup match will be announced in the 5th round draw.

Going into the game, Tottenham Hotspur had reached the 4th round by beating Burnley 1-0 at home - exactly three weeks ago from this match, with Manchester City being their second Premier League club they face in their 2023/24 FA Cup campaign.

Man City beat Huddersfield Town 5-0 at the Etihad on 7th January, who are 21st in the Championship as of tonight.

Three points separate the Lilywhites and the Cityzens in the Premier League, with Spurs in 5th on 40 points.

City take the lead over 5th place Tottenham, 4th place Aston Villa (who they are level on points with as well as 3rd place Arsenal) but a goal difference of +12 divide Guardiola’s team from Ange Postecoglou’s.

The blues of Manchester were top of the table in just November, but have since regressed but progressed back up to second place, five points behind Liverpool with one game in hand over them.

Heung-Min Son will be missed by Spurs as the South Korean is still away in the Asia Cup.

The winger has scored four goals in five games against City, an iconic one being his goal where Spurs won this same fixture 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Quarter Final of the 2018/19 Champions League campaign.

Story of the Match

Just five minutes into the fixture, Manchester City almost opened the scoring with Oscar Bobb scoring a goal tapped in by his left boot.

Despite the ball passing the line and falling into the back of Guglielmo Vicario’s net, the goal was marginally ruled out as offside by the linesman and confirmed by VAR a minute later.

Man City had their next chance ten minutes in, where Micky Van de Ven made a block with the right side of his body, in which the ball hit his leg after Bernardo Silva made an attempt on goal.

Nine minutes later, Brennan Johnson made a run into Tottenham’s half of the pitch, bringing a slow start to their first chance of the game. His cross was blocked - going out for a corner from the east side flag.

The corner was taken by Pedro Porro who has become a more consistent set piece taker this season.

23 minutes in, Porro attempted to cross a shot into Richardson which was comfortably caught by Ederson, denying Spurs the opening goal.

Four minutes following, Phil Foden made a run into the penalty box as the ball was played into the area by , in which the pass was intercepted by Destiny Udogie who received a foul after falling in the 18 yard box and achieving a goal kick for his team.

41 minutes into the first half, the goal saw three attempts to make it 1-0 with Foden making the first cross into the area, Mateo Kovačić then had a shot on target aiming directly for the middle of the goal which was blocked by Porro.

Then the ball was deflected and followed up by Aké and Bobb but bounced out for a corner.

Into the second half, Bobb crossed from the left wing with his left foot into Julian Alvarez who missed the shot but was deflected wide of the goalpost for a corner.

With less than 40 minutes to go till stoppage time, Spurs had their first chance of the second half with Timo Werner diagonally passing the ball to Brennan Johnson but the former Nottingham Forest player was unsuccessful in his advance into the area.

Just moments later, Werner attempted a cross into the 18 yard box which was blocked by Ruben Dias with an alleged hand ball, but not followed up by the match officials.

Almost ten minutes following, Richarlison had a light touch on the ball to pass into Dejan Kulusevski but was blocked and later led to a Spurs set piece taken by Porro.

Cristian Romero then kicked a heavy ball towards Kulusevski once again for the Swede to make an attempt on goal but the shot was too heavy and went out for a goal kick.

A third into the fixture, recently substituted Kevin de Bruyne crossed a shot into the penalty are - gracefully gliding over Vicario’s head to land to the other wing, but no progression was made by the northern team.

Providing hope for the North London club, Oliver Skipp and James Maddison (who hasn’t played for Spurs in 81 days since he came off injured against Chelsea in November) were substituted on for Johnson and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Silva had a shot on target 80 minutes in, landing comfortably in Vicario’s palms after a cross in from Jérémy Doku.

After an unforgivable mistake from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, gave De Bruyne curving wide after the Belgian took the shot on his right foot which landed to the left of the goal.

Doku had the best chance up until this point in the final quarter in the match, in which the Belgian surpassed Tottenham’s back line and attempted a shot which was saved by the Lilywhites goalkeeper.

Finally - 87 minutes in Aké scored (from De Bruyne’s corner) with his foot at around shoulder height, less than a metre away from the goal.

The goal was checked by VAR after it was alleged that Dias had blocked Vicario’s vision and attempted to save Aké’s goal but this was checked by officials and the goal stood to give City the win.