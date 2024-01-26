Goodison Park plays host to an intriguing clash as two of the Premier League's strugglers meet in the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round.

Everton are facing turmoil on and off the pitch, with just one win in their last seven games in all competitions, a ten-point deduction and further charges for breaches of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules.

Sean Dyche's side are, however, unbeaten in their last three games, including an impressive draw at home to Aston Villa, which will instil some much-needed confidence ahead of this game.

The visitors are also on a three-game unbeaten run but find themselves in the relegation zone of the Premier League, which they will take disappointment in given some positive performances of late.

These sides have only met once in recent history, which came in September 2023 as Luton took a surprise 2-1 win at Goodison Park in the Premier League - which represented their first win of the 2023/24 league season.

A cup run can define a team's season and, with both Everton and Luton struggling in the Premier League, there will be added desire for success here.

Team news

Abdoulaye Doucoure remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return until next month.

Seamus Coleman has also been suffering from a thigh injury and remains a major doubt ahead of the game with Luton.

Veteran defender Ashley Young was able to play 75 minutes for Everton's U21s on Wednesday, but Dyche has all but ruled him out of contention ahead of this FA Cup tie.

Dele Alli remains sidelined with a groin injury, with his manager saying: "There was a bit of a debate as to whether to [operate] or not, which is why it took some time, so now he'll be recovering from that. There are no timescales [but] the early signs are good."

Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes is also a major doubt for the game having sustained a calf injury, but it is unclear exactly how long he may be out for.

Idrissa Gueye is also unavailable while he continues to represent his native Senegal in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Marvelous Nakamba is unfortunately a long-term absentee after suffering a serious knee injury, with the Zimbabwean expected to face months on the sideline.

Mads Andersen is also expected to miss at least another week, according to Rob Edwards, as he nears a return from a calf issue.

The Hatters will also be without Jordan Clark, as the experienced midfielder is suspended having already picked up two yellow cards in this year's FA Cup competition.

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is expected to face a late fitness test after dealing with an Achilles injury, with it unclear whether he can play any role in the game.

Issa Kabore's native Burkina Faso have reached the last 16 of the AFCON, where they will face Mali, meaning that the Man City loanee continues to be unavailable for club selection.

After suffering a cardiac arrest during Luton's game away to Bournemouth, captain Tom Lockyer remains unavailable while he completes what will undoubtedly be an intense rehabilitation programme.

Likely line-ups

Virginia; Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana; McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Dobbin

Krul; Mengi, Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Mpanzu, Ruddock, Doughty; Barkley, Chong; Adebayo

Key players

Everton - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Doucoure has been instrumental in Everton's midfield this season and, as well as his excellent defensive work, where he has averaged 1.6 tackles and 4.9 ball recoveries per game, he has also amassed an impressive six Premier League goals, making him the Toffees' leading goalscorer.

This is expected to be a tight game which will make the midfield battle vital, so his performance could well dictate Everton's potential progression in the competition.

Luton - Ross Barkley

Since joining Luton in the summer on a free transfer, Barkley is showing signs of his former glory which, at 30 years old, will be a very welcome sight for himself and fans alike.

He has chipped in with defensive work, as seen by his average of 7.1 ball recoveries per game, but has also offered more than one key pass per game as well as more than two shots per game, which has seen him become a complete midfielder.

Similarly to Doucoure, his performance will likely have a big impact on Luton's hopes of reaching the fifth round of the competition in what will be a tightly contested encounter.

Key details

Where is the match being played?

Everton's iconic stadium, Goodison Park.

When is the match?

The game is on Saturday 27th January 2024 and kickoff is at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, this match is not being broadcast in the United Kingdom. Highlights will, however, be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.