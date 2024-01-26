Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as #LFC manager at the end of the season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position in the summer. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 26, 2024

The German boss has been a massive part of the success that Liverpool football club have achieved across the last eight years, leading the side to multiple trophies.

Joining the side in October 2015, Jürgen Klopp has led the red part of Merseyside to the peak of English and European football.

Many fans across social media platforms have expressed their shock for this announcement, but also the love and respect they have for the icon in Jürgen Klopp.

Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool fan Jamie Carragher shared his views on X, formerly Twitter:

"What a manager, what a man, lets go out with a bang Jürgen!"

2015/2016

In the October of 2015, Jürgen Klopp became the Liverpool boss, taking over Brendan Rogers at a time when the Reds had not won any silverware for three years.

Klopp failed to make a huge impact in the Premier League in his first season at the club, only finishing in eight place.

Liverpool nearly touched their first trophy under Klopp at the end of February 2016, in which they just feel short in the League Cup to Manchester City drawing the game 1-1 but losing on penalties 3-1.

Failing to find any success in the FA Cup, the Reds got knocked out by West Ham early February of the same year in round four.

Reaching another final in May 2016, Sevilla prevailed over the side 3-1 in the Europa League final which was their first loss of the European competition.

No significant signings were made for the club in Klopp's first transfer window in January and no major outings were made either.

Daniel Sturridge scored 13 goals for the Reds in this season, being the top goalscorer for the club, and James Milner topped the assist table with 14 assists.

2016/2017

The first full season of Jürgen Klopp in charge saw a focus on their domination of English football as they had not qualified for European football the year before.

Klopp took the side to fourth place in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League in the following season, finishing with an important point above Arsenal.

Liverpool reached the semi-final of the League Cup, losing 2-0 on aggregate to Southampton across the two legs in January 2017.

Later on in the January of this year, Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup in round four once again, losing 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jürgen Klopp showed his presence in the transfer market in this year, signing players who went on to become major stars for the club in Sadio Mané, Joel Matip and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool lost some stars in this season too with players such as Kolo Touré and Martin Škrtel leaving the club.

Phillipe Coutinho had an eye for goal in this season, scoring the most with 14 goals, with new signing Wijnaldum getting the most assists with 11 across all competitions.

2017/2018

Once again, Klopp led the side to a Champions League position in the Premier League, finishing the season in fourth place with 75 points.

Liverpool were short of success in the League Cup in the 2017/18 season, losing in their first meeting of the competition in round three against Leicester City.

In round four of the FA Cup, Liverpool lost 3-2 to West Bromwich Albion, knocking them out in January 2018.

The Reds reached the Champions League final in May 2018, but couldn't prevail over the brilliant Real Madrid side who won 3-1 on the day, Sadio Mané scoring the one.

Jürgen Klopp signed Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson in this season, all who went on to become huge superstars for the club across their time at the club.

New signing Salah made a massive impact straight away for Liverpool, scoring 44 across all competitions being the top scorer for the year, Roberto Firmino with the most assists (16).

2018/2019

The 2018/19 season was an impressive season from Liverpool, ending their seven year trophy drought and saw them come the closest they had to lifting the Premier League title.

Liverpool finished in second place with a record-breaking 97 points in the Premier League, one point behind Manchester City.

Failing to compete in the English cup competitions, they were knocked out of both in round three, losing 2-1 to Chelsea in the League Cup and 2-1 to Wolves in the FA Cup.

Klopp's first trophy for the club was lifted soon after though, winning the Champions League with an impressive run to the final beating Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Tottenham in the final 2-0.

The transfer windows of this season saw Naby Keita, Fabinho and Alisson come into the squad.

Mohamed Salah topped the goals tally in consecutive seasons with 27 goals.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gained the most assists with 16 assists in a Liverpool shirt across all competitions.

2019/2020

Liverpool went into this season the Champions of Europe, qualifying for the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, in which they won both in this year.

They also won their first top-flight title since 1990 in 2019, winning the Premier League comfortably in lockdown with 99 points, 18 points clear from second place.

Having no success in the League Cup in previous years, Liverpool did make it to the quarter final but brutally lost 5-0 to Aston Villa.

Liverpool reached round five in the FA Cup before their campaign came to an end, losing 2-0 to Chelsea at Anfield.

The Champions of Europe made the knockout stage of the Champions League in 2020, but couldn't beat Atletico Madrid across the two legs in the round of 16.

Klopp made no major signings in this season, but the 2019/2020 campaign did wave goodbye to Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings.

For the third year in a row, Salah topped the goal table with 23 goals, alongside Alexander-Arnold once again who got 15 assists.

2020/2021

Going into this season the Champions of England, Klopp was unfortunate to not grab a trophy in this season.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League with 69 points.

In the EFL League Cup of Liverpool lost to Arsenal on penalties in round four, seeing them exit the cup in October 2020.

The Reds were also knocked out of the FA Cup in round four losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace at home.

Liverpool fans felt heartbreak in the April of 2021 when they lost 3-1 to Real Madrid across two legs in the quarter final of the Champions League.

This season saw Thiago, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota enter the club and become key parts of the attacking football that Liverpool play.

For another season, the Egyptian forward Mo Salah topped the goal scoring table with 31 goals across all club competitions, with Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino getting the most assists with 9 to their name.

2021/2022

A year when Liverpool shone in English domestic football, Klopp led the side to victory in two finals.

One point behind Premier League Champions Manchester City, Liverpool finished in second place in this season.

Beating Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup final was the first of two trophies this year at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds also prevailed over Chelsea once again at a penalty shootout in the FA Cup final, winning both of the English cup finals.

Getting to another final this year, Liverpool suffered a heart wrenching 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

For yet another consecutive season, Mo Salah scored 31 goals to top the table, Trent getting the most assists with 18.

Ibrahima Konaté and Luis Diaz signed for the club in the 2021/22 season.

Jürgen Klopp did release Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer to PSG and sold Xherdan Shaqiri for just under £10 million pounds.

2022/2023

Beginning this campaign with a victory in the Community Shield final, this was not a particularly successful year for Jürgen Klopp, failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since his first season in charge at the club in 2016.

Finishing four points behind Newcastle United in the Premier League, the Reds finished in fifth place with 67 points.

Liverpool fell early on in the League Cup last season, losing 3-2 to Manchester City in the fourth round.

They also failed to succeed in the FA Cup too, losing in the fourth round to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Anfield.

In the Champions League, Klopp led the side to the round of 16 were they faced Real Madrid, losing 6-2 across the two legs.

This season did see three big signings for the club, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Núñez both entering in the summer and Cody Gakpo in the January of 2023.

One massive loss for Liverpool prior to this season was Senegalease international and star-man for the Reds, Sadio Mané, who went to Bayern Munich for £27.5 million pounds.

Mohamed Salah topped both the goals and assists tally last year, scoring 30 and setting up 16 across all competitions.

2023/2024

Having just announced his departure at the end of this season (26 January 2024), Jürgen Klopp will look to end the season in style taking the team to more trophies.

The Reds currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, five points above Man City who have a game-in-hand to play.

Liverpool face Norwich in round four of the FA Cup on Sunday, defeating Arsenal in their last round 2-0.

Wembley Stadium welcomes the side for yet another final on the 25 February, against Chelsea in the EFL Carabao Cup after being victorious over two legs against Fulham in the semi-final.

Playing in the Europa League for the first time since the 2015/16 season, Klopp has won four of their six group stage games so far, looking like a team who may go onto to win it all.

Jürgen Klopp's side spent big in the summer of 2023, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all signing for the club.

However, the German boss did say his goodbyes to key stars like James Milner, Keita, Firmino, Fabinho and the captain of the club Jordan Henderson last summer.

Mohamed Salah remains at the top of the goalscorers with 18 goals; Darwin Núñez topping the assist tally with 10 in all of their games this season so far.

Jürgen's time at the club...

Jürgen Klopp has been a major part of the success that Liverpool have had over the last eight seasons and will be forever remembered for his brilliant managerial work for the club.

The German boss has confirmed he could and would not ever manager another English football club from this point onwards, saying "even if I have nothing to eat, that will not happen."

Liverpool's time under Klopp has seen a massive improvement from years before he stepped in and his many achievements show this:

2x World's Best Club Coach

1x Champions League Winner

1x FIFA Club World Cup Winner

1x Premier League Winner

Winner 1x UEFA Super Cup Winner

1x FA Cup Winner

1x League Cup Winner

1x Community Shield

The real question being...

Who replaces him?