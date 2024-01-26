After narrowly missing out on the Carabao Cup final spot, Fulham host Newcastle hoping to continue their journey in the FA Cup. The West-London side drew 1-1 with Liverpool, after losing 1-0 in the second leg. Their dreams of reaching the final were crushed, so Marco Silva's side will look to react to their exit as they face Newcastle a side in inconsistent form.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are looking too bounce back after a 3-2 loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Their home fixture against the title holders saw them face yet another defeat after only winning one out of their last six matches in all competitions. They travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday night, looking to take advantage of Fulham's recent Carabao Cup exit. After suffering with an injury crisis at the beginning of the season, are hoping for a positive performance against their Premier League rivals to continue the journey to silverware this campaign. Going into this weekend Newcastle are going to feel unlucky as The Magpies have lost all 7 of their most recent FA Cup clashes against fellow Premier League sides.

The last time the two sides met Newcastle scored three goals to Fulham's nil. Newcastle's goals were scored by Lewis Miley in the 57th minute, Miguel Almiron in the 6th minute and Dan Burn in the 82nd minute. Fulham's Jiminez also got sent off in the first half when the two sides met in December. Previous to the fixture, Fulham had consecutively won 5-0 with their game against The Magpies setting them back to reality. Fulham have lost all three of their previous matches against Newcastle so will be looking to change the expectation and progress further in the competition.

Team News -

Fulham -

Fulham are without Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure due to being away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations. An injury doubt for Fulham is Adama Traore after suffering with a hamstring issue. Marco Silva may rotate the side following Wednesday's fixture against Liverpool, Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete started on the bench midweek so may return to the starting eleven on Saturday.

Newcastle -

The Toon are without Sandro Tonali due to his season ban, following gambling. Their continous injury list includes Nick Pope, Joelinton, Joe Willock, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Matt Targett, Callum Wilson. Tino Livramento missed out the last game for Newcastle after battling a virus, but is expected to return to action against Fulham this weekend.

Likely Lineups -

Fulham -

Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Wilson, Pereira, Willian, Jimenez.

Newcastle -

Dubravka, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Key Players -

Fulham - Willian

As their second highest goalscorer this season, Willian could be looking to exploit a weakened Newcastle defence. With five goals to his name and one assist, he is one of the leading for Fulham despite a lack in goals for the team. And with his current form looks like he will play a vital role in the second half of Fulham's season.

Newcastle - Alexander Isak

Being the top scorer for Newcastle this season, amongst a rocky start for the club, Isak has bagged fourteen goals in 23 games across all competitions. He has played a vital role for the club with the loss of Callum Wilson, with the second highest goals this season, and looks like he will continue to be impactful on the field for The Toon for the second half of the season.

Match Details -

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Craven Cottage, home of Fulham FC, located in West London.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT.

How can I watch?

The game played between Fulham and Newcastle will be available to watch on ITV in the UK.