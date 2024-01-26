Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sign any more players in the January transfer window, according to manager Robert Vilahamn.

The club have made four signings so far, including Shuang Wang from Racing Louisville, Matilda Vinberg from Hammarby, Charli Grant from Vittsjö and Amanda Nilden from Juventus.

Nilden, Vinberg and Grant all started against Southampton on Thursday as Spurs cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory. The window closes on January 31st, but Spurs are unlikely to add to their four signings. Vilahamn told VAVEL:

"I'm very happy with what we have signed. They were players who we had scouted for a long time. They fit the way we want to play. They also have a good potential to become even better. That's a good sign for us. Those players that have left, they were good players but they needed playing time. I think it's good for everyone that they got new clubs [to play at].

"We don't really want to push now for more players. I mean the window is still open and anything can happen, but it's a good window and movement from us and I think we showed the league that we are ready to take the steps to compete against the top teams.

"When you look at the bench yesterday, it was amazing. If you looked at the starting 11, it was a good starting 11. We are getting there and we have good competition in every spot. I don't think we're going to sign any more players this window, but who knows?"

Tottenham face Manchester City on Sunday as they look to continue their impressive start to 2024. They dramatically beat Sheffield United 3-2 in the FA Cup before recording crucial wins against West Ham in the WSL and Southampton in the Conti Cup.

Spurs famously lost 7-0 to Man City in November as Bunny Shaw scored another hat-trick. The club apologised to fans the day after due to their performance — and Sunday offers an opportunity for them to make amends two months later.

On the goal at the end of the season

Spurs have had an impressive start to the WSL season. They currently sit sixth in the table, level on points with under-performing Manchester United and Liverpool.

At the season, Vilahamn insisted that Spurs' plan up until Christmas was about implementing a style of play. The Swede has completed that first goal, but he insists now it is about dictating matches alongside their style of play until the end of the season. He told VAVEL:

"I hope we can dictate more games. We can score even more goals, look even better in the press and make sure we defend better. If you look at the table, I don't really care to look at a position right now, because it feels like if we end up in fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh place, it's nice, but it's more about how we play, how we can improve, integrate new players and how we can take the next steps so that next year we can compete to qualify for the Champions League.

"Hopefully [we finish] as high up as possible in the table. But we're just focusing on the performance and how we develop. That's the answer — and I just want us to take steps and make sure we can play better football than last time against Man City. When it comes to May and we see the table, we're going to summarise the season and see how good we were this year and how we can beat the top teams [next year].

On facing Man City again

Man City will bring back some cursed memories for Spurs after the 7-0 defeat in November. It has acted as an anomaly in an impressive season for the club as they collapsed in the north of England.

However, despite the defeat, it gave the club a valuable lesson on their style of play. Vilahamn believes Tottenham will only improve in the coming months — and he believes they are now in a stronger position to face Man City than before.

"I think we learnt a lot from that game that we need to be very sharp when we play against the top teams. We need to defend better and make sure we keep the ball better.

"But that's part of the journey and I think since that game, a few players have joined, a few players have left and I think we can take a few steps to improve from that. Yesterday showed that the new players and they understand how we want to play.

"They still need to get to know each other. We are still in the phase where we have a new group. I know it's not going to be perfect in the next couple of games. I think we are even more ready for Man City this time where we can get a better result," he stated.