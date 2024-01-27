It was goalless going into the break, with the Robins having the better of the first half chances.

Liam Sercombe was able to put Cheltenham ahead, but on the hour mark Max Bird’s free-kick strike levelled things for the hosts.

With 10 minutes left to play, James Collins found the back of the net to register his 13th league goal of the season, rescuing the three points for the Rams.

Story of the match

Last time Derby and Cheltenham met, they shared the points as it was a goal a piece. Rob Street put the Robins ahead, and it was Rams defender, Curtis Nelson who equalised at The Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Today they met at Pride Park for a must-win match at both the top and bottom of the League One table.

Paul Warne made two changes to the side that lost against Reading earlier in the week, bringing Sibley into the team ahead of Elder. Blackett-Taylor made his first start for Derby County, as Thompson dropped to the bench.

Darrell Clarke made only one change to his starting line up as Smith started ahead of Bradbury in the defence. Former Derby captain, Curtis Davies made his return to Pride Park for the first time since leaving the club last summer.

It was Cheltenham who had the early chances, as after just three minutes Vickers was called into action pushing away Sercombe’s powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Soon after for the Robins, Davies was unable to connect with his volley and Lloyd’s header went wide of goal.

It was on the half hour mark when the Rams had their best chance of the match so far, as Collins headed Mendez-Laing’s corner over the bar.

Another corner for Derby just before half time saw Hourihane’s cross met by Cashin, but he was unable to keep his header down.

After 45 minutes, it was goalless at Pride Park with the visitors having the better of the first half chances. Clarke decided to make a change at the break bringing Keena on for Street.

Just 5 minutes into the second half, Sercombe was able to put Cheltenham ahead. Long found the Robins’ number 8 and his shot was deflected past Vickers and rolled into the bottom corner.

Derby County were looking for an immediate repsonse as Freestone was given a yellow card after a foul on Barkhuizen, which stopped him breaking into Cheltenham’s half.

At the other end of the pitch a few moments later, there were huge shouts for a penalty as it looked as though Sibley had brought down Lloyd however; the referee quickly waved away the calls.

Max Bird levels things for the Rams

On the 60th minute mark, Bird levelled things for the Rams with a fantastic free-kick that curled into the top corner, making it all to play for with half an hour to go.

Both Clarke and Warne decided that this was the moment to make changes, as Kinsella came on for his Robins debut, along with Harrop, who replcaed Bonds and goalscorer Sercombe.

A triple change for the Rams saw Barkhuizen, Hourihane and Blackett-Taylor make way for Fornah, Bradley and Thompson.

It was another Cheltenham Town player in the book, after Long brought down Sibley on the halfway line.

The Robins made their fourth substitute of the match as Thompson came on for Pett with 13 minutes left to play.

Both sides were looking for a winner and with 10 minutes left to play it was Derby County’s number 9 that fired his shot into the back of the net. Mendez-Laing’s cross was just behind Collins, but the Rams’ top goalscorer adjusted quickly to volley the ball past Southwood.

It was a final substitution for the Robins, as Ferry was replaced by Butler-Oyedeji for the last minutes of the game.

It is Derby who take the three points at the final whistle, as they came from behind to claim a massive victory in their pursuit of automatic playoff positions.

A disappointing result for Cheltenham, as they go home empty handed and remain in the League One relegation places.

Player of the Match

James Collins

Throughout this season, James Collins has been a vital player for the Rams and he proved so again today registering his 13th league goal of the season, firing Derby to victory with 10 minutes left to play.

It is clear his goalscoring ability is important to the team, but the energy and strength he brings up front is proving crucial to Derby County this season as he continues to lead the line, often playing a lone role up front.

The Rams were seeking consistency in performance at the beginning of the season, and Collins' form contributed to the dominant run of games in December where they were able to collect 13 points from a possible 15.

Derby fans will be hoping that their number 9 can stay fit, as the list of injuries to forward players continues to grow with Tyreece John-Jules the latest name to become unavailable.

Collins will also be wanting to keep adding to his goal tally for the season and hopefully fulfil the Rams promotion ambitions for the 23/24 league campaign.